Best cropped puffer jacket

Puffer jackets have a unique design that creates “puffy” sections between the stitching. ​​The air pockets created in these areas allow warm air to be retained, making puffer jackets a great choice in cold weather.

Which cropped puffer jackets are best?

Shopping for a cropped puffer jacket can be quite overwhelming, as there are a range of factors to consider. These include seasonal wear, length and whether you’d prefer down or down-alternative filling. If you are looking for a high-quality cropped puffer jacket at a reasonable price, the UANEO Cropped Puffer Jacket is a top choice. This jacket is midweight and versatile for year-round wear, with a lapel collar that can be worn down or zipped up for warmth.

What to know before you buy a cropped puffer jacket

When looking for a cropped puffer jacket, there are a range of factors that will influence which one is the right choice for you.

Seasonal use

Are you looking for a jacket to keep you warm through winter or for year-round wear? Longer cropped puffer jackets with hoods, lining, high collars or thicker fabric will be the best choice for warmth in winter. If you are looking for a midweight jacket to wear year-round, lighter or shorter cropped puffer jackets will be more versatile.

Filling

The two main options for filling in cropped puffer jackets are down and down-alternative. Down filling is sourced from the soft undercoat of birds and is often the warmer and substantially more expensive option. Down-alternative filling is made from a synthetic polyester material, and jackets that use this are less expensive than those that use genuine down.

Lining

Most cropped puffer jackets are lined with the same waterproof fabric on the inside as the outside. However, some options include a fleece or cotton lining that some people may find warmer or more comfortable.

Color

Cropped puffer jackets can come in a variety of colors, patterns and designs to suit your preference. A black cropped puffer jacket can be versatile with a range of outfits and is a classic choice. If you wish to brighten an outfit, a white cropped puffer jacket or a bright color may be a better choice.

What to look for in a quality cropped puffer jacket

Length

While all cropped puffer jackets are cut off above the hipline by design, some end above the waistline, while others sit lower. Taller individuals may want to look for cropped jackets that end lower around the waist in order to keep the proportion of the garment. However, shorter people may wish to purchase a jacket that has a shorter measurement from shoulder to waist so that the puffer jacket still appears cropped and not too long.

Pockets

If you like to carry items with you or keep your hands warm in the winter, you may wish to choose a jacket that has pockets. Jackets with zipped pockets will keep items more secure, though open pockets are usually best if you wish to put your hands inside for warmth.

Collar

Cropped puffer jackets can come with a range of collar options, including stand and lapel. If you are looking for a jacket for warmth, you should look for a collar that zips or closes all the way up around your neck. Lapel collars can often be more versatile for year-round wear, as they can be folded down or closed all the way up depending on the weather.

Hood

If you’re looking to wear your jacket in the winter, a cropped puffer jacket with a hood is a great choice to help you keep warm. Hoods can insulate your head and neck, which is fantastic for standard winter wear. If you are planning to wear your jacket under other coats or while participating in snow activities like skiing, hoods can restrict movement or block peripheral vision, so may be best avoided. If you are planning to be relatively inactive, considerations are of less concern, and a hood can be a great addition to your jacket.

How much you can expect to spend on a cropped puffer jacket

The price of cropped puffer jackets can vary considerably depending on a number of factors including brand name, material and warmth. They often range from $35-$150 per jacket, though more expensive options are available.

Cropped puffer jacket FAQ

What is the difference between a down cropped puffer jacket and one made with a down-alternative?

A. The only difference is the material the jacket is filled with to keep you warm. Down is a layer of fine feathers on the underside of birds. Down-alternative is a synthetic polyester material made to imitate the warmth and softness of down. Jackets that are filled with genuine down are typically more expensive, and often warmer, than those made with down-alternative.

Should my cropped puffer jacket be tight or loose?

A. Cropped puffer jackets should be quite snug across your chest and shoulders, but longer in the arms. If your movement is restricted in any way while wearing the jacket, it is too small and you need to get a larger size.

What’s the best cropped puffer jacket to buy?

Top cropped puffer jacket

Uaneo Cropped Puffer Jacket

What you need to know: The Uaneo cropped puffer jacket is midweight and versatile.

What you’ll love: The jacket is available in three color options — black, beige and blue — and features a zipper and snap-button double closure to keep you warm. It is made of polyester and cotton, and has a lapel collar that can be worn folded down or zipped up for warmth.

What you should consider: This jacket does not have pockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cropped puffer jacket for the money

Gihuo Cropped Quilted Puffer Jacket

What you need to know: Gihou’s cropped puffer jacket has a polyester shell and lining. It has a full zip up front and an elastic hem to keep the jacket tight around your midsection.

What you’ll love: This jacket features elastic rib knit cuffs and a stand collar to retain body heat. It is available in two color options — black or blue.

What you should consider: The pockets have a button closure, which may not be as secure as zipped options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amebelle Winter Cropped Puffer Jacket

What you need to know: The Amebelle cropped puffer jacket is made of polyester and spandex. It has a full front zip closure and is water repellent.

What you’ll love: The high collar, elastic cuffs and adjustable drawstring hem will keep you warm in cold temperatures. It is available in nine colors.

What you should consider: This jacket does not have pockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

