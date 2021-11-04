Best corduroy jacket

A corduroy jacket can add a casual workwear feel to your outfit or just be a great piece to wear in winter.

Which corduroy jackets are best?

Corduroy jackets became very popular in the 1960s and 1970s, and then in the 1990s, and for good reason. They feel soft and cozy and have a down-home appeal that make them very comfortable as outerwear.

These days, corduroy jackets come in just about every style you can imagine. The material is durable since it used to be associated with factory wear, so a quality jacket tends to last. One top choice is Levi’s Women’s Zoe Corduroy Puffer Jacket.

What to know before you buy a corduroy jacket

Warmth factor

A corduroy jacket can either be lightweight and great for slightly chilly days, or it can function as a nice cold-weather coat. Consider your needs and use that to refine your choice. Corduroy is generally a warm material, but it’s not effective against deeper cold unless it’s lined. Since it’s becoming a more popular material, you can find corduroy jackets that are specially designed for very cold weather.

Pockets

Any good jacket should have pockets. Especially when wearing a lot of layers, being able to stash your phone quickly in an outer pocket of your outerwear is extremely convenient. If you’re running to catch the bus, it’s much easier to just grab your bus pass out of your pocket than to have to fumble around in your bag to find your wallet and then get your pass out.

Occasion

Corduroy jackets are generally seen as very casual thanks to corduroy’s history as workwear, but even in that category there are still other distinctions. Think about where you expect to wear this jacket. Do you just want something casual and easy to throw on, or are you in need of something very practical and able to hold up to serious wear? This could either be your main coat for years to come, or it’s more of a stylistic choice. It could even be both. If you have a more specific purpose, this will probably factor into both the style of jacket you want and how much you’re willing to spend on it.

What to look for in a quality corduroy jacket

Hood

If you need a jacket to keep you warm on colder days, consider getting one with a hood. Some corduroy jackets come with a hood. This comes in handy if you don’t want to carry a hat, or the wind suddenly picks up when you’re out and about. It’s not a necessity, but it can be a nice feature.

Lining

A jacket is much warmer if it’s lined. With a corduroy jacket, sherpa tends to be a very popular style of lining that’s also very warm. Sherpa is synthetic shearling fur and bears some resemblance to fleece. It’s lighter and less dense, so it can keep you warm without weighing you down. Other options have filling to make them even warmer, though they look much puffier as a result.

Fit

Since corduroy jackets are generally seen as casualwear, they’re generally going to fit more loosely. If you get a jacket that’s designed for more practical purposes, it should fit closely enough to keep you warm while still allowing for easy movement.

How much you can expect to spend on a corduroy jacket

A corduroy jacket could cost anywhere from $80-$120 if you want something of solid quality.

Corduroy jacket FAQ

How do I care for corduroy?

A. For the most part, it can be washed in a machine, as long as you use warm or cold water and a gentle cycle. If you want to be safe, hand wash it. Always lay flat to dry, either on a drying rack or a clean, dry towel. Most likely, you won’t need to wash it very often unless it starts to smell.

Is corduroy water-resistant?

A. It is not. Try to avoid wearing your jacket in the rain, otherwise you’ll get soaked. If it gets damp, treat it as if it just came out of the washing machine and lay it flat to dry. However, if you’re caught in the rain, know that your jacket won’t be ruined as long as it has a chance to thoroughly dry out.

What’s the best corduroy jacket to buy?

Top corduroy jacket

Levi’s Women’s Zoe Corduroy Puffer Jacket

What you need to know: With so many colors to choose from, this warm jacket is easy to incorporate into any wardrobe.

What you’ll love: This puffer jacket is cozy and soft inside and out. Lined with a slippery material, it’s easy to take on and off and wear over other layers if you need even more warmth.

What you should consider: It goes up to size 3X. It’s not 100% cotton inside and out — the lining and fill are polyester.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top corduroy jacket for the money

Wrangler Men’s Western Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket

What you need to know: From a brand known for quality, this jacket is warm, comfortable and durable.

What you’ll love: Featuring cozy sherpa lining, Wrangler’s jacket has four spacious pockets and a classic fit. Although based on workwear, it works perfectly in any casual setting with its high-quality construction and smooth lines.

What you should consider: It goes up to 2X Tall and the fit might not suit all bodies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Levi’s Men’s Corduroy Sherpa Hooded Trucker Jacket

What you need to know: Featuring a fully lined hood, this casual cotton jacket is nice and cozy.

What you’ll love: With a very relaxed fit, Levi’s version of the trucker jacket style is hip and easy to wear. It has four pockets and comes in a few different colors to suit your wardrobe needs.

What you should consider: It goes up to size 3XL, and some customers report specific fit issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

