Best boy’s jean jacket

The word “jeans” comes from the French phrase “blue de Genes” in reference to the French city of Genoa and the blue dye used in their manufacturing.

Which boy’s jean jacket is best?

A nice jean jacket is a perfect jacket option to wear on almost any occasion. They can be everyday jackets as easily as they can be for special events, making them a great addition to your child’s wardrobe. With their classic look and feel and the variety of different jean jacket styles to choose from, finding the perfect jean jacket is easy. Levi’s Boys’ Trucker Jacket is an excellent option for those looking for the quintessential jean jacket look.

What to know before you buy a boy’s jean jacket

A brief history of jean jackets

Jean and denim materials were actually created in France in the city of Nimes. The original name for denim derives from the French term “de nim,” taken from the phrase “the serge de Nimes.” The first company in the US to feature such textured fabric was Levi Strauss during the 1800s. They became popular with Western explorers looking for rigid materials against the harsh elements. They started selling pants for miners, cattle ranchers and other travelers, with perfect pockets for storing gold.

Types of jean jackets

The classic denim jacket is referred to as the trucker jacket. This is the kind of jean jacket that you would most likely be able to find, with sturdy fabric construction that could hold up against a brisk wind chill. However, there are several different jean jackets beyond the traditional trucker. Other jean jacket options include the distressed denim jacket, which features a vintage and aged look and patchwork denim jackets constructed with patches of other fabrics of different colors and patterns to add a unique style to the jacket.

Fit

To ensure a jean jacket fits, you want to ensure that the seam sits on the shoulders. If the seam goes above them, the jacket may be too tight. Additionally, the ends of your sleeves should fit right above your wrists and not dangle over the palms of your hands. Finally, make sure the jacket can button, even if you do not intend on wearing it closed.

What to look for in a quality boy’s jean jacket

Construction

Jean jackets are constructed with denim, a sturdy, textured material that protects against dirt and the cold. It is made with a sturdy cotton warp-faced textile and, during the construction process, is passed under two or more warp threads, giving it its signature firm feeling.

Pockets

Most jean jackets will have two prominent pockets on both breasts, perfect for holding things like candy or loose change. Additionally, many jean jackets can have additional pockets, down by the sides near the bottom of the jacket or within the lining of the jacket, much like a sports coat.

Seasonal versatility

Jean jackets are referred to as three-season wearables. They are popular throughout the year and can be worn during almost any season. They are light enough to be worn on warm days in the spring but may also get you through parts of the fall and winter. Depending on the type of jean jacket you invest in, they can even be worn throughout the winter and be paired with other warm winter garments to keep yourself cozy during even chilly winter nights.

How much you can expect to spend on a boy’s jean jacket

Boy’s jean jackets will cost $25-$50, depending on the type and brand of the jacket. For example, more prominent brands such as Levi’s and Wrangler will have jean jackets that cost more than other, lesser-known brands. Additionally, certain jean jackets that feature inner linings to make the jacket warmer will cost more than traditional trucker jackets.

Boy’s jean jacket FAQ

What is the best way to wash a jean jacket?

A. You should wash your jean jacket with cold water and a mild detergent. It is recommended that you turn the jean jacket inside out to avoid damaging the fabric.

Can the linings be removed on jean jackets?

A. Certain jean jackets will come with removable linings to make the garment even more versatile. It is essential to pay attention to the product description before buying a jacket if this is what you are looking for.

What are the best boy’s jean jackets to buy?

Top boy’s jean jacket

Levi’s Boys’ Trucker Jacket

What you need to know: This trucker jacket from Levi’s features the brand’s signature style with several designs and sizes from which to choose.

What you’ll love: The front buttons snap for easy opening and closing. It comes with two chest pockets and two hand pockets for easy access.

What you should consider: Users have mentioned that the jacket is light and may not be suitable for cold weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top boy’s jean jacket for money

The Children’s Place Boys’ Denim Jacket

What you need to know: This denim jacket from The Children’s Place comes in four distinct styles and is made with a sturdy denim material.

What you’ll love: It is treated with grinding and nicking to give it a “lived-in” style. It also features snap closures for easy removal.

What you should consider: A few customers mentioned some confusion with the sizing chart, and the jackets may run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wrangler Boys’ Baby Unlined Denim Jacket

What you need to know: Wrangler’s denim jacket features their signature look, constructed with cotton, polyester and spandex to improve comfort and versatility.

What you’ll love: This jacket features snap closures, chest pockets and the Wrangler “W” embroidered on both chest pockets.

What you should consider: Users have mentioned that the sizes run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Mallimoda Kids Boys Girls Hooded Denim Jacket Zipper Coat Outerwear

What you need to know: This versatile denim jacket by Mallimoda comes in both a button and zipper form, perfect for suiting the needs of any child.

What you’ll love: The jacket features a “ripped jean look” for extra style points. It features double chest pockets, and some feature a detachable hood.

What you should consider: Users have mentioned that the jackets can run large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Wrangler Boys’ Big Western Lined Jacket

What you need to know: This lined jean jacket from Wrangler is perfect for the wintertime with its blanket soft sherpa lining.

What you’ll love: Fashionable and warm, this jacket features a classic western style with buttons to add an extra layer of coziness when worn.

What you should consider: Users have mentioned that the sizes can run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

