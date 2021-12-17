Best Batman hoodie

A Batman hoodie is a great wardrobe staple for any fan of the DC Universe this winter.

Which Batman hoodies are best?

Batman has been around for over 80 years. In that time, the wealthy American crime-fighting philanthropist has gone through a number of iterations in comics, film and popular culture. Batman remains one of the most beloved superheroes in history, with millions of fans worldwide. Bruce Wayne’s childhood trauma and his gritty hometown of Gotham City provide the backdrop for a series that challenges fans to explore the moral ambiguity and the shades of grey within an ongoing battle between good and evil.

The most recent adaptation of Batman is due for release in March of 2022, undoubtedly making the franchise a household name once again with new actors, plots and a different take on Batman himself. For fans of the series who want to celebrate the premiere in style, Batman hoodies are an excellent option for warmth and comfort while staying on brand.

Popfunk Classic Logo Pullover Batman Hoodie is an officially licensed, warm and well-made hoodie with more of a “stealth-geek” approach to the classic Batman logo that fans know and love.

What to know before you buy a Batman hoodie

Logo

The Batman logo is iconic and instantly recognizable anywhere. The Batman symbol, having been cast from a spotlight, appears on most merchandise as a yellow outline with the bat in black relief. Some Batman logos are more subtle, with the bat shape in grey, silver or black without the token yellow outline. Almost all Batman merchandise will feature a bat in some respect. Other print options include cartoon renderings of Batman and comic-book-style hoodie designs.

Fabric

Hoodies are typically made of cotton, polyester or a blend of the two fabrics. Cotton will tend to be a bit more lightweight and soft, while polyester will tend to have a little more stretch. Both materials will wash well and should hold up to regular wear and tear quite well. Cotton and polyester blends are an excellent option for a warm, soft hoodie that is a bit more forgiving in size and fit.

Toys

If you’re interested in Batman toys, merchandise and collectibles to go with your new hoodie, some popular items include Batman action figures and plushies, the Joker figures, Harley Quinn toys and merchandise, Robin figures and minifigures, the Batmobile, Batman board games, card games and strategy games and finally, video games in the Batman universe.

What to look for in a quality Batman hoodie

Zip-up hoodies

Zip-up hoodies are ideal for children or adults who like to grab and quickly haul their hoodie over a t-shirt as they are heading out the door. Easily removable and perfectly suited to creating a relaxed street look with ripped jeans and a plain white tee, zippered hoodies are also a great choice for fall and spring wear as a substitute for a light jacket.

Pullover hoodies

Pullover hoodies are usually slightly warmer than zippered hoodies as they are more enclosed at the neckline, thus offering more protection from the wind. Pullover options are great for a layered look under a loose unzippered jacket and are suitable for all-season wear.

Pockets

Some hoodies have pockets for storing those extra items for when you’re on the go or for keeping your hands warm on cooler days. Pockets on a pullover will have more space for holding items like your water bottle and phone for the gym, whereas zip-up hoodie pockets tend to fit only smaller items like keys.

How much you can expect to spend on a Batman hoodie

Batman hoodies typically range in price from around $25-$50 and up depending on the brand, print, quality and availability.

Batman hoodie FAQ

Is superhero merchandise still on trend?

A. Fashion is about wearing what makes you happy and what makes you feel good rather than about what’s popular. That being said, this is definitely the time to wear your favorite fandoms and interests on your sleeve, literally. Superhero and magical merchandise are hugely on trend right now.

Is my Batman hoodie machine-washable?

A. While it’s best to refer to the laundering tag on the garment to ensure whether or not it is machine-washable, most hoodies are suitable for machine washing in cold water with similar colors. Lay flat or hang to dry for best results.

What’s the best Batman hoodie to buy?

Top Batman hoodie

Popfunk Classic Logo Pullover Batman Hoodie

What you need to know: This officially licensed, machine washable Batman hoodie from Popfunk is the perfect gift for the Batman fan in your life this winter.

What you’ll love: This soft hoodie is a nice blend of cotton and polyester, has the iconic Batman logo without the bright yellow outline, won’t shrink in the wash and is sold for a reasonable price.

What you should consider: Some customers felt the sizing runs a little small on this hoodie.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Batman hoodie for the money

Batman Store Batman Zip-Up Hoodie Face Mask

What you need to know: This officially licensed Batman children’s hoodie features a very cool and unique built-in costume that instantly transforms them into their favorite superhero for an awesome price.

What you’ll love: This hoodie is unlike any other hoodie on the market and is a huge hit with kids of all ages. It is 100% polyester and machine washable, zips up for easy wear and is very warm.

What you should consider: Some reviewers felt the mask aspect of the hoodie was made of a thinner material and might shrink in the dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DC Comics Batman Symbol Zip-Up Hoodie

What you need to know: This DC Comics Batman hoodie is a retro-inspired zip-up hoodie with the yellow logo featured on the front and prominently on the back.

What you’ll love: The quality of the 100% cotton is evident in the heaviness and warmth of this fantastic Batman hoodie.

What you should consider: A few customers felt the stated sizing was inaccurate with this hoodie.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

