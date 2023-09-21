If you use a sleep mask, picking the right fabric is important

In the fall and winter, the air gets colder and dryer, which can be very taxing for your skin. As you load up on hydration-replenishing facial moisturizers, lip balms and hand creams to combat the environmental effects, take a moment to consider the fabrics you’re rubbing up against your face as well. If you use an eye mask while you sleep, it may be worth switching to a silk version to better protect your skin from moisture loss.

Why silk is the best fabric choice for sleep eye masks

If you put a lot of effort into your skin care routine but still struggle with dry skin, especially in the fall and winter, you may overlook certain factors, such as the fabrics that touch your face daily. When you rest your head on your pillow at night, your skin becomes susceptible to the effects of your pillowcase fabric. If you sleep with an eye mask, that’s even more impactful because it’s actually secured to your face.

You may have heard that many people are switching their pillowcases from ones made of cotton to ones made of silk material. That’s because silk has some amazing benefits for your skin and hair. Using a silk pillowcase can help prevent creasing or marks on your face and in your hair, which other fabrics are more likely to leave. Unlike cotton, silk doesn’t draw moisture from your skin. It lets your skin breathe due to its moisture-wicking properties. Plus, it has a pleasant cooling effect on the skin, so you always sleep on the “cool side of the pillow.”

If you use an eye mask while you sleep to help keep your eyes shut and give the effect of total darkness, it’s a good idea to pick one made of silk. The skin around your eyes is very delicate, so it’s important to be gentle with it. A cotton eye mask can pull lots of moisture from the delicate skin around your eyes, but a silk eye mask won’t have those negative effects.

What’s the difference between silk and satin?

When you shop for silk eye masks, read the product description online or the tags on the product to make sure it’s made from 100% silk exterior and not just a shiny imitation fabric.

Though many people think silk and satin are synonymous, that is not the case. Silk is a natural fiber and can be woven into several different weaves and finishes. Satin is a type of weave that produces a shiny effect on fabric. Satin can be woven using any fiber, such as cotton, linen, viscose, silk and more.

Best silk eye masks for sleeping

Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask

If you prefer to sleep in total darkness, this luxe light-blocking option is just what you need. Enveloped in pure mulberry silk, the padded mask has a Velcro closure at the back so you can easily put it on and remove it. We love the cloud-like feel of the pillowy mask, which adds extra comfort while you sleep. It comes in 15 beautiful color and pattern options.

Cozy Earth Serenity Silk Sleep Mask

Crafted with a mulberry silk exterior, this breathable, moisture-wicking eye mask comes in five timeless, fall-appropriate hues. The mask’s fabric is made with an enhanced weave, which prevents pilling and helps it last longer. Plus, the silk is treated with aloe vera, known for its soothing and moisturizing properties. Hand-wash this item in cold water and hang it to dry.

Quince Mulberry Silk Beauty Sleep Mask

Known for its high-quality fabrics sold at prices well below traditional retail, direct-to-consumer brand Quince has an impressive assortment of washable silk clothing, including this mulberry silk eye mask. It comes in 12 gorgeous colors. One great benefit is that it’s machine-washable (do not tumble dry), so upkeep is super easy.

Slip Silk Sleep Mask

Slip is well-loved for its silk pillowcases, but it also makes luxurious mulberry silk sleep masks in various colors and patterns. You can even purchase an eye mask that perfectly matches one of its many pillowcases. The mask is held in place with a silk-wrapped elastic band for hugging comfort.

Zimasilk 22 Momme Pure Mulberry Silk 3D Contoured Cup Eye Mask

If you wear false lashes, you may want to invest in a contoured cup eye mask, such as this pick by Zimaslik, which has a deeper space for your eyes so that it doesn’t touch your lashes and you can blink comfortably while you wear it. This silk option comes in 13 colors and includes a luxe carrying pouch.

