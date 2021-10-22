Modern bladder control underwear invites consumers to slim down from the traditional bulky designs to form-fitting, discreet options. Select from varying colors without sacrificing performance.

Which bladder control underwear are best?

There are many problems that people suffer from that cause more than physical harm. According to the Urology Care Foundation, approximately 33 million Americans face urinary incontinence. This is one issue that causes additional emotional and psychological damage.

Healthy practices like pelvic floor exercises and eating more fiber can decrease overall risk. While those are helpful in the long run, there’s a more immediate solution — using bladder control underwear.

These days, many products have emerged with new designs that give them the look and feel of regular underwear. They have additional layers of protection to help improve fluid retention and odor control. One of the best bladder control underwear on the market that sets the bar is the Depend Fit-Flex Incontinence Underwear.

What to know before you buy bladder control underwear

Performance

High-performing bladder control underwear is crucial in times of unintentional leaks. Ones with increased absorption levels and improved odor control are essential when you can’t get to a private area to change it out.

Occasional urinary accidents are easily managed with absorbent panty liners. However, chronic incontinence sufferers might benefit more from bulkier, highly absorbent products.

Consider your needs and check the product’s packaging for absorption levels so you know you’re covered when the time comes.

Functionality

Contrary to popular belief, bladder control underwear no longer looks like an adult diaper. Companies have taken extreme measures to keep their customer’s comfort in mind.

For example, there are breathable modern designs for men that resemble typical underwear. Similarly, there’s bladder control underwear for women that fit like panties and even thongs.

Even bulkier underwear for chronic sufferers has been redesigned. Generally, most brands offer bulkier products that fit more comfortably under the wearer’s clothes.

Eco-friendly and biodegradable

While most products are biodegradable, it doesn’t mean they all can get recycled or flushed down the toilet. This can present a problem if a chronic sufferer needs to change several times throughout the day.

One alternative is to use reusable fabric with bladder controls pads that are easy and discreet to replace.

What to look for in a quality bladder control underwear

Bulk disposables or single reusable

Many brands offer disposable underwear in packs of approximately 16 to 48 pairs. While they come with a hefty upfront price tag, you actually end up paying less in the long run.

If you prefer to reuse products, retailers sell reusable bladder control underwear. You can find these sold either individually or in small packs of three. Reusables are an excellent option for those who only require small pads to change throughout the day discreetly.

Design

Fortunately, modern designs present a vast array of choices. At first glance, there’s no noticeable difference from typical briefs, thongs or panties.

And while the original design is still available, people no longer have to suffer from limited clothing options, because of bulky white bladder control underwear.

Color selection

Urinary incontinence sufferers can now enjoy a wide selection of colors. Traditionally, bladder control underwear was only offered in light blue or white. Now men can select from darker hues like gray and black, while women can find more bladder control underwear in bold colors like pink. Beyond pink, high-end brand names also offer an even wider array of bold colors to choose from.

How much you can expect to spend on bladder control underwear

The most basic disposable diaper is the cheapest option starting at around $10 for a pack of 16. However, it’s good to note that disposable bladder control underwear comes in larger packs of approximately 48 that cost less per pair.

Discreet fit bladder control underwear with modern designs and colors range from $15-$30, depending on the brand. The most expensive option is reusable urinary incontinence underwear that runs between $30-$60 for a pack of three.

Best bladder control underwear FAQ

Can I use my daytime bladder control underwear overnight?

A. The daytime bladder control underwear you have can be used overnight. However, be aware that daytime underwear requires frequent changes, because it’s less absorbent. Conversely, it’s possible to use overnight bladder control underwear throughout the day. Because it’s thicker, it requires less frequent changes and is more beneficial overnight when there’s an increase in urine production.

Why does my bladder control underwear still leak?

A. The brand you use is likely to blame. Some brands are more leak-resistant compared to their competitors. It’s also beneficial to always look at the absorption levels stated on the packaging before purchase. A common mistake many people make is quickly glancing over these levels without careful consideration.

What’s the best bladder control underwear to buy?

Top bladder control underwear

Depend Fit-Flex Incontinence Underwear

What you need to know: Depend nailed it with this incredibly comfortable, highly absorbent bladder control underwear made to work when needed.

What you’ll love: Since 1984, Depend has been the trusted brand for incontinence underwear. It uses DryShield technology to deter moisture and keep you dry while maintaining a flexible and minimally bulky fit. There are sizes available for all sizes in varying styles.

What you should consider: It takes some adjusting due to loose leg holes and tight waistbands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bladder control underwear for the money

Solimo Protective Underwear

What you need to know: Solimo provides consumers with a budget-friendly alternative without sacrificing performance.

What you’ll love: This bladder control underwear is budget-friendly with effective odor and moisture control. There’s a range of sizes that have stretchable waistbands that’ll fit most people comfortably.

What you should consider: It has a more traditional, bulky design that can leak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Always Discreet Boutique Incontinence Underwear

What you need to know: This high-absorbent bladder control underwear is extremely discreet with its form-fitting feminine design.

What you’ll love: The biggest advantage this product has is that its wearer will feel like they’re wearing regular underwear. The underwear’s core uses a proprietary gel to absorb moisture quickly while seizing control of odors.

What you should consider: Sizes tend to run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

