White Vans are selling out, but you can still put together a DIY Squid Game costume in time for Halloween

The costumes worn by the contestants in “Squid Game” can be mimicked by wearing basic items such as a green sweatsuit, a racing bib and white slip-on shoes.

How to create a DIY Squid Game Halloween Costume?

“Squid Game” is a South Korean survival thriller that has become a global phenomenon. Last week, Netflix announced the show had become the company’s biggest original-series launch to date.

Consequently, as reported on FOX2now, a “Squid Game” uniform is one of the most sought-after Halloween costumes this year. Unfortunately, due to the unexpectedly high demand, low supply and continuing COVID-19 pressures on the shipping industry, not many people will be able to get an official “Squid Game” costume in time for Halloween.

But that doesn’t mean you should succumb to despair — you wouldn’t make a very good “Squid Game” participant if that’s all it takes to defeat you. It simply means you need to get creative and put together a DIY costume. And that is something you can do in plenty of time for Halloween.

What is ‘Squid Game’?

“Squid Game” is a 9-episode South Korean drama series on Netflix. The entire season was released on Sept. 17, 2021. By the second week of October, over 100 million households had given the series a try, making it a record-breaking show. For reference, “Squid Game” completely dominated “Bridgerton,” which only attracted 82 million viewers in the first month.

The series depicts the journey of 456 desperate individuals who agree to play children’s games that have life or death stakes. If you win, you move on to the next round. If you lose, you are eliminated — in “Squid Game,” “eliminated” is a euphemism for execution. There can only be one winner and the grand prize is 45.6 billion won, which is over $38 million in U.S. currency.

While it is a brutally violent series, over the nine episodes, the viewers learn the main characters’ backstories and understand why they are the way they are. As a result, it is possible to feel a great deal of empathy, even for some of the most despicable villains. It may be this emotional aspect that has allowed individuals who are not typically fans of the genre to connect so strongly with the series.

what you will need to make a DIY ‘Squid Game’ Halloween costume

Whether you want to be a contestant, a guard or The Front Man, the costumes in “Squid Game” aren’t very complex. You can quickly assemble one using just a few common items. For example, if you have black gloves, a black ski mask and a black belt, all you need are black work boots and a pink sweatsuit to pull off a convincing guard costume. Here is a shortlist of items to help jump-start your creativity.

Items for a DIY ‘Front Man’ costume

Helly-Hansen Women’s Raincoat

If you like being in charge, this raincoat can be the key piece to your Front Man costume. When Halloween is over, you will have a stylish raincoat that can keep you dry in inclement weather. To complete the ensemble, you will need black pants, black gloves, black boots and a black face mask.

CAT eColorado Waterproof Boots

Every character in “Squid Game” except the contestants seems to favor wearing black work boots — the Front Man included. These top-quality, waterproof boots from CAT are practical footwear that you can use all year long.

Items for a DIY ‘Squid Game’ contestant costume

Skechers Women’s Slip-On Walking Shoes

It’s true. The white Vans you need for a contestant costume are disappearing quickly. However, these Skechers slip-ons will serve your needs just fine.

Items for a DIY ‘Squid Game’ guard costume

Hanes EcoSmart Full-Zip Hoodie

The pink on this fashionable hoodie really pops. You’ll love wearing it. To complete your guard costume, you’ll want to get pink sweatpants, a black ski mask, black gloves, a black belt and black boots.

Under Armour Tactical Hood

If you want to be a bad guy, you’ll need a black mask. Although this high-quality tactical hood from Under Armour has a wide opening around the eyes, using some black grease makeup will allow you to complete the look while still having excellent visibility.

