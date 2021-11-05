The best astronaut costume for kids

Create a great group costume by dressing up with friends or family as a whole space crew.

Which astronaut costumes for kids are best?

Astronauts are fun and popular costumes for kids because they are fun, dynamic and even educational. The frequent portrayal of astronauts in popular media and the excitement they elicit from kids also make them a great suggestion for kids who can’t quite decide on a costume. Be sure to check out the top pick, the Astronaut NASA Pilot Costume with Movable Visor Helmet for Kids.

What to know before you buy an astronaut costume for kids

Since there is such a wide range of astronaut costumes for kids available, it shouldn’t be hard to find one that suits the needs of any child. However, you might want to take some of these needs into consideration when picking out your costume. If you can’t find one that’s right for you, you can browse other costumes for kids to find the perfect fit for anyone. Take in the following factors to help make an informed purchase when shopping for astronaut costumes for kids.

Sensory preferences

Some children can be hyper-sensitive to the clothes that they wear. Many astronaut costumes come in a one-piece style which may be comforting to some kids but overwhelming to others. If your child is old enough, include them in the process of picking out a costume and be sure to take measurements with a tape measure to ensure the most comfortable fit. If you’re still worried, make sure that the costume you are choosing has an easy return or exchange policy so that you aren’t stuck with a costume that isn’t working.

Props and accessories

You can enhance astronaut costumes with many props, such as space helmets (not included in all costumes), space boots, jet packs and gloves to name a few. You can find these for sale from most of the same retailers selling astronaut costumes as separate items, but remember that you can have a successful costume without any additional purchases.

Costume durability and care

Will this costume be used once for Halloween or in the circulation of a costume box? While many costumes are durable and suitable for frequent use, it’s pretty common for these garments to be hand-washed only. Check the specific care instructions for the costume you wish to purchase to see if it aligns with your lifestyle.

How much you can expect to spend on an astronaut costume for kids

Expect a general range from $20-$80, and possibly more if you decide to include props.

Astronaut costume for kids FAQ

Q. Can I incorporate this into a group costume?

A. Astronaut costumes offer an excellent opportunity for a variety of group costumes. Whether it be a whole space crew, astronauts and aliens or modern heroes (firefighter, soldier, etc.), there are many ways that you can incorporate astronauts into a group of friends or family.

Q. What should I do if I am worried about how the costume will fit?

A. A measuring tape is your best friend and a great investment to help you in all your future online clothing purchases. Follow a size guide and peak into the reviews. Users will usually point out if a costume runs unexpectedly small or large.

What’s the best astronaut costume for kids to buy?

Top astronaut costume for kids

Spooktacular Creations Astronaut NASA Pilot Costume with Movable Visor Helmet for Kids

What you need to know: A fan favorite with 4.6 out of 5 stars, this one-piece costume looks great and even comes with a helmet.

What you’ll love: This costume looks super authentic with its embroidered NASA and USA flag patches. A wide size range makes this costume easy to fit and even has a few pockets.

What you should consider: The helmet needs to be put together, which some users reviewed as being a difficult process.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top astronaut costume for kids for the money

ReliBeauty Boys Girls Kids Children Astronaut Role Play Costume

What you need to know: This accurate and economical spacesuit comes in three different colors and has a large backing of rave reviews.

What you’ll love: This costume looks out of this world for the low price of only $27. The wrinkle-free fabric makes this costume easy to get straight in to out of the bag and means minimal care is required to stay sharp.

What you should consider: Some users reported inconsistencies with the patches advertised in the photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top retro astronaut costume for kids

Maxim Party Supplies Kids Astronaut Space Suit Costume Cosplay Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This shiny space suit stands out in the crowd while evoking a unique retro look.

What you’ll love: The silver exterior of this costume adds flair, as well as being easy to spot while trick-or-treating in the dark. Embroidered patches add authenticity, while the lightweight polyester should be cool and comfortable for active kids.

What you should consider: The lightweight material was found to be too thin for some reviewers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top inflatable astronaut costume for kids

Spooktacular Creations Full Body NASA Astronaut Inflatable Costume with LED Light

What you need to know: Join in on the inflatable costume craze with this hilarious inflatable space suit.

What you’ll love: This battery-powered suit adds more dimension of fun with its large inflatable design and included fan. Although it may look bulky, this costume is actually incredibly comfortable and allows for total freedom of movement.

What you should consider: This costume comes in only one size and is recommended for kids from 7 to 10-years-old.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top low-effort astronaut costume for kids

Ainuno Kids Boys Girls Hoodie Pullover 4-15Y Galaxy Wolf Sweatshirts 3D Cool Top

What you need to know: This no-fuss hoodie will blend in well on Halloween or at a costume party but also has the added benefit of being wearable on a day-to-day basis.

What you’ll love: This is one of the rare costumes that is machine washable. The 3D graphic design looks strikingly real and makes an easy full-body costume when paired with matching white pants or leggings but also looks great on its own.

What you should consider: Some users reported this item running small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top simple astronaut costume for kids

The Play Shop Dress Up Set Astronaut

What you need to know: This dress-up set keeps things simple and is great for kids with clothing sensitivities who don’t like the feel of traditional costumes.

What you’ll love: Pairing this set over clothes you already have is economical and easy to do, all while looking great. This costume is completely soft, and could be a great alternative for parents who are worried about children getting wild with hard props like helmets.

What you should consider: The set is only available in one size and is geared towards smaller children.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Spooktacular Creations Astronaut NASA Pilot Orange Costume Movable Space Visor Kids

What you need to know: This recognizable orange NASA flight suit pulls out all the stops for a successful astronaut costume.

What you’ll love: The showstopper of this costume is the helmet and embroidered patches, which add an air of authenticity. It is also available in sizes from toddler to x-large, making it an easy fit. This costume is comparable to the top choice for astronaut costume for kids, with just an orange fabric instead of white.

What you should consider: Some users reported difficulty with assembling the helmet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sophia Jurgens writes for BestReviews.

