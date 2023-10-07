With winter just around the corner, many families will be bunkering down on the coldest days to watch movies together. A big-screen TV is an excellent way to watch movies with others, but a projector can be a cost-effective solution. On October Prime Day, you can snag an HD projector at a significant discount. Deals are set to go live on October 10 and 11, but you can shop for the best deals on home projectors now, and we’ll keep you posted on the best ones as the big sale approaches.

Best home projector deals

Fudoni 4K Support Projector 47% OFF + $50 OFF COUPON

This projector offers clear audio quality and a bright image with a 4K resolution for streaming and watching your favorite TV shows and movies. It has a 10000:1 contrast ratio for accurate and rich color reproduction, and it supports screen mirroring for iOS, Android and Windows devices.

AuKing Projector 10% OFF + 40% OFF COUPON

Those looking for an affordable projector will love this HD projector that’s already on sale at 10% off and will likely see an even bigger price drop during the October Prime Sale. It offers a broad 200-inch projection, and the built-in speakers boast noise-reduction technology for clear audio.

Wimius 4K Projector 44% OFF + $30 OFF COUPON

This 4K projector offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for high-quality streaming and Auto 6D Keystone correction that keeps the image sharp even if it’s not pointed at a straightforward angle. Plus, the zoom function lets you decrease the image size by up to 50% without moving the projector.

Cibest 4K Projector 29% OFF + $60 OFF COUPON

With stunning picture clarity and rich color reproduction, this projector is excellent for watching HD movies and TV shows in various lighting environments. It has a dustproof lens, and the remote has a built-in Google Assistant button for searching for titles across Android apps.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.