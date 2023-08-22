This is your official PSA: Halloween is just over two months away, and if you aren’t already decorating, you should probably get on that soon because all the best (scariest) yard decorations are going to sell out any day now.

Take, for example, this life-sized Demogorgon from Netflix’s hit show, “Stranger Things,” which can tower over the rest of your Halloween display at a truly scary 7.5 feet tall. Sure, it’s almost $400, but can you really put a price on terrifying every man, woman and child who walks past your house for the next two months?

From Hawkins to your yard

Walmart

The life-sized Demogorgon features a realistic paint job, posable limbs and a stand that ensures he’ll stay at his full, 7.5-foot height no matter where you put him. He assembles and disassembles for easy storage (though, if you ask us, you can just keep him up year-round).

And in case that wasn’t enough, the thing can plug into power for “animated motion and sounds.” The product description didn’t specify what that meant, so we searched through the reviews, and it seems like it can twist and turn toward hapless trick-or-treaters, all while making those terrifying shrieking noises from the show. Yeah, you’re about to have the scariest house on the block by a mile.

The Life-Sized Netflix “Stranger Things” Animated Giant 7.5-Foot-Tall Demogorgon is available for $399 from Walmart, and if you buy online, it ships for free.

‘Stranger Things’ costumes to go with your giant Demogorgon

Make it a “Stranger Things”-themed Halloween with these costumes from the show.

“Stranger Things” Demogorgon Inflatable Costume

Remember when those inflatable T-rex costumes were the must-have Halloween ‘fit? Now there’s a Demogorgon version. Sure, it doesn’t look as scary as the version from the show, but it will be a guaranteed hit at every Halloween party you attend.

Sold by Walmart

“Stranger Things” Adult Demogorgon Costume

For a slightly scarier, more realistic take on the monster from the Upside Down, this form-fitting jumpsuit recreates the muscles and long, claw-like limbs of the Demogorgon. Just zip it up and get ready to terrorize Hawkins — or wherever you plan to trick-or-treat the night away.

Sold by Walmart

“Stranger Things” Robin Scoops Ahoy Costume

Looking for a less scary costume idea? How about going as one of the good guys? This costume is instantly recognizable by fans of the show, and Halloween is the perfect time to pay homage to Steve, Robin and Scoops Ahoy. This costume comes with a “Robin” name tag, but it’s easily removable if you’re more of a Steve.

Sold by Walmart

“Stranger Things” Barb’s Shirt

Justice for Barb! She may not have been seen since Season 1, but this character made a big impression on fans before she became the show’s first casualty, lost forever to the Upside Down. Give Barb her due by dressing in her iconic ruffled shirt — just don’t forget the glasses.

Sold by Walmart

