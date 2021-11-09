Best toddler pumpkin costume

Once you find the costume, don’t forget the shoes and the candy container. A personalized metal candy bucket can help solve the dilemma of “who’s candy is this?” and will serve for many Halloweens to come.

Which toddler pumpkin costume is best?

Like other important milestones, a baby’s first Halloween is an exciting event for the whole household. While the child may not remember their first trick-or-treating night with the parents, the pictures of the baby in a funny outfit are something the family can cherish for years. Pumpkin costumes are a popular choice for toddlers. It is usually a simple outfit with minimal details, easy to put on and take off. If you are looking for the best ensemble for your child, this Pumpkin TuTu Dress on Etsy is the number one choice.

What to know before you buy a toddler pumpkin costume

Halloween costumes for babies and toddlers have a few specific rules to consider. Depending on the state and the climate you live in, how warm the outfit is might be necessary. Choices of fabric can make a difference as well.

Fabric

Toddlers have sensitive skin that can be irritated by synthetic materials. In some cases, the cheap fabric can even give a child a skin rash. It is best to choose natural fabrics like cotton and make sure the costumes have an inside lining that is soft and comfortable.

Choking hazards

Halloween costumes for toddlers can often come with accessories and tiny details. They might be cute, but small objects can quickly become a choking hazard. Look for a costume that has minimal components and is made well; make sure zippers and buttons are secured and won’t end up in your little monster’s mouth.

Design

How quickly the costume can be put on and taken off is a significant selling point for toddler clothes. All openings and fastenings must be comfortable and easy to manage. A narrow neckline can make for one angry little pumpkin, so shop for costumes that have enough room for the kid to move around in.

What to look for in a quality toddler pumpkin costume

Consider the occasion and the family Halloween plans. Will you be trick or treating outside, where the child will have to walk or stand on the ground? Some costumes that include feet may not be the best choice. Even though a giant fluffy pumpkin costume might look great, if you have to carry your child all night, the oversized gear may become a hassle.

Quality materials

Make sure the fabrics are soft, breathable and comfortable. Costumes must not have any toxic materials.

Quality stitching

Check the seams. Higher-quality costumes will not have any loose threads. They will last longer and look better.

Indoor/outdoor

Some costumes are meant to be worn at home only. Others will withstand a chilly October night. Choose the style with the weather and itinerary in mind.

Fire-resistant costumes

Many children’s costumes are treated with a special fire-resistant substance. Needing this sort of protection might be the last thing a parent wants to think about, yet it may come in handy. Check the labels on the costumes and make sure they are flame retardant.

How much you can expect to spend on a toddler pumpkin costume

Most costumes cost $15-$45. Festive Pumpkin onesies or simple T-shirt and pants combos can cost even less.

Toddler pumpkin costume FAQ

My child is 18 months old. How do I figure out the size?

A. Most costumes will include a helpful size guide and the specific age for which the outfit is intended. Some ensembles that include skirts will also provide different lengths. When in doubt, size up.

How can you make the costume safer?

A. Pumpkin costume is already bright and easy to see, but strips of reflective or glow-in-the-dark tape may help other pedestrians and drivers see your child better, should they wander a few steps away from you.

What’s the best toddler pumpkin costume to buy?

Top toddler pumpkin costume

Little Dreams by Mayra Pumpkin TuTu Dress and Matching Hairpiece

What you need to know: This bright orange oversized tutu dress with green flowers and a matching hairpiece is comfortable yet impressive.

What you’ll love: With sizes from newborn to 10 years old, it is easy to find the right fit. This tulle dress is made in the US and has over 2,000 positive reviews. It is beautifully handcrafted, with a bold pumpkin face on the front. A green flower hairpiece can be worn as a clip or around the head with an elastic band.

What you should consider: Wide straps on the dress do not provide much coverage, so the costume is intended for warmer climates or indoor parties.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top toddler pumpkin costume for the money

Stylesilove Fleece Pumpkin Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This comfy jumpsuit is a perfect Halloween costume that just might become your child’s favorite outfit. It is sized for ages 6-24 months.

What you’ll love: Warm, well-made and practical, this costume can withstand cold temperatures. Soft fleece makes it cozy, while the bright color will make your child a star of the party.

What you should consider: Some reviewers report issues with sizing, so make sure to check the size guide.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spooktacular Creations Cute Toddler Pumpkin Costume

What you need to know: This adorable two-piece costume comes with a hat — and it has a pocket for the candy!

What you’ll love: Offered in sizes from 12 months to 4 years, this costume is durable yet soft and comfortable. A large pocket inside the pumpkin’s mouth is a big hit with the kids and keeps their hands free during trick-or-treating.

What you should consider: The hat might be a touch too small for some children and a little top-heavy. A chin strap might be necessary.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

