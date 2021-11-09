Best Thanksgiving table decor

Before purchasing a ton of decorations for your Thanksgiving table, think about where you’ll be serving food. If you plan on having all the dishes on the table, then you’ll want to make sure there is room for both food and planned decor.

Which Thanksgiving table decor is best?

Do you dream of hosting the perfect Thanksgiving dinner? Picking lovely table decor can be a great place to start. Begin with a few basics, like a tablecloth and centerpiece, and then layer in accent pieces, like candles and place cards. The Elrene Holiday Turkey Bordered Fall Tablecloth makes a great base and will guide you in picking the rest of your decor to match.

What to know before you buy Thanksgiving table decor

Table shape and size

The shape of your table will greatly inform which Thanksgiving decorations you choose. If you don’t know already, use a tape measure to get your table’s dimensions. This will make your shopping experience much more convenient when trying to figure out which tablecloth or table runner is the correct size.

If you are going to use a centerpiece on your table, the shape of your table can help narrow your options. Long and thin centerpieces work best on rectangular tables, while round and fuller centerpieces work best on circular or square tables.

Number of holiday guests

If you’ll be using placemats or place cards on your table, it’s helpful to have a headcount for your dinner in advance. This will give you time to order the needed number of decor items for your dinner. It is always a good idea to have a few extra placemats or place settings in case of last minute guests.

Food service location

Before purchasing a ton of decorations for your Thanksgiving table, think about where you’ll be serving food. If you plan on having all the dishes on the table, then you’ll want to make sure there is room for both food and planned decor. Stick with a slender centerpiece, or if you want the turkey to be the focal point, try smaller decorations on either side of it. A nice tablecloth and the food can often be decoration enough.

What to look for in quality Thanksgiving table decor

Tablecloth

If you’ll be having a lot of people over on the day, then a tablecloth is a good idea. Not only do they look classy and add to your decor, they protect your table from spills, dropped food and condensation from glasses. Thanksgiving tablecloths range from the elegant to the rustic and are available for tables of all shapes and sizes.

Table runner

Table runners are long pieces of decorated fabric that run down the center of your table.

You can use them with or without a tablecloth. Table runners made for your Thanksgiving table feature favorite fall motifs, like pumpkins, leaves, turkeys or cornucopias. You can also find plain plaid fabric or fancier options with beading or embroidery.

Centerpiece

A centerpiece can make or break your Thanksgiving table decor. Harvest items like corn or pumpkins are often combined with rustic containers like produce boxes or tin tubs. They often have lighting elements, fall leaves or flowers.

Place setting

Each place setting can have its own decor. Placemats, place cards, napkins and napkin rings will make each place at your table feel special. Place setting decor comes in matching sets, or you can mix individual items. You can order many place cards personalized with the name of each guest.

Lighting

If you’d like a holiday evening ambience, try turning down your dining room lights and using candles or lanterns as a primary source of light during your Thanksgiving dinner. Many centerpieces use candles, or you can place some spaced out along the center of your table.

Accessory decorations

Once you’ve positioned your larger decorations, fill in your table with smaller accessory items. Try using tiny pumpkins, pinecones, fall garland or dried corn.

How much you can expect to spend on Thanksgiving table decor

For items like tablecloths and table runners, expect to speed $15-$40. Smaller decorative items can be purchased for a few dollars.

Thanksgiving table decor FAQ

Do you need additional heat protection for the table if you’re using a tablecloth?

A. A tablecloth will not protect your table from hot pots and pans. To keep your table and tablecloth from being scorched, try using pot holders as a buffer. For something fancier, you can use trivets. These are made from metal, wood or silicone, among other materials.

Do you have to use a tablecloth?

A. While a tablecloth can protect your table from messes, using one is a matter of preference. For a casual or more rustic decor style, you can use a combination of placemats and trivets instead.

What’s the best Thanksgiving table decor to buy?

Top Thanksgiving table decor

Elrene Holiday Turkey Bordered Fall Tablecloth

What you need to know: In one swoop, this tablecloth will turn your dining table into a festive Thanksgiving delight.

What you’ll love: The tablecloth features beautiful renditions of turkeys, cornucopias, pumpkins, gourds and leaves. You’ll love the classic fall colors with accents of aqua. It is available in a variety of sizes, and you can clean it in the washing machine.

What you should consider: With so many sizes available, some customers have accidentally ordered the wrong one.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond, Home Depot and Macy’s

Top Thanksgiving table decor for the money

GlitterCakeToppers Thanksgiving Place Cards

What you need to know: If you are looking to add a personal touch to your Thanksgiving table this year, then these place cards will make each of your guests feel welcomed.

What you’ll love: These place cards are in the shape of pumpkins with your chosen text written across the center. Personalize each place card with the name of each guest. Made from wood, you can choose from a gold, silver or natural wood finish.

What you should consider: A single buyer reported having to air the place cards out before using them because of a strong smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

August Grove Erasmus Floral Oval Thanksgiving Table Runner

What you need to know: This leafy table runner is an elegant addition to any Thanksgiving table decor.

What you’ll love: Featuring embroidery and cutwork, this table runner works great for decorating any rectangular or square table. The polyester material is resistant to fading and staining. You can toss the table runner in the washing machine when you’re ready to clean it. It is available from 36 inches to 108 inches in length, and can be purchased in beige, white or brown.

What you should consider: Some customers reported the table runner being shorter than expected. Be sure to pay attention to which length you are ordering.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

