Best Thanksgiving home decorations

If you want to splurge on a piece of decor, keep it neutral so that you can use it for other holidays throughout the year.

What Thanksgiving home decorations are best?

From burlap to buffalo check to pumpkin spice candles, there is more than one way to decorate your home for Thanksgiving. You can keep it simple with a few pumpkins here and there or extravagantly decorate your mantle, walls and even the bedrooms.

Finding the right style and decor pieces might take a little time and effort. However, if you’re looking for a versatile set of signs you can break out every Thanksgiving for years to come, these A and H Customs Thanksgiving Farmhouse Decor Signs are an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy Thanksgiving home decorations

Whether you’re on the hunt for throw pillow covers or wooden signs, here are a few things to consider when buying Thanksgiving home decorations.

Plan ahead

When decorating for Thanksgiving, everything will go much smoother if you make a plan. For example, if you don’t know what you already have or what areas you want to decorate, it will be challenging to shop for decor pieces. You may even buy something that ends up not matching your colors or being too large to fit.

To make a plan, you’ll first want to make a list of everything you already have. Next, go around and decide which areas of your house you want to decorate. Now when you go shopping, you’ll know precisely what decor is still needed.

Pick a theme

Choosing a theme is the best way to stay consistent and ensure none of your decorations clash. Here are a few common Thanksgiving decoration themes.

Traditional : Traditional Thanksgiving colors are red, orange and yellow, and standard decor items are pumpkins and squashes. To get the whole experience, choose candles or essential oil scents like cinnamon or pumpkin spice.

: Traditional Thanksgiving colors are red, orange and yellow, and standard decor items are pumpkins and squashes. To get the whole experience, choose candles or essential oil scents like cinnamon or pumpkin spice. Farmhouse : While not super traditional, the farmhouse style has become very popular for Thanksgiving over the past decade. Farmhouse decor leans toward rustic and includes natural wood or burlap. White metal tins or galvanized decor matches well with this theme. You can also throw in some foliage.

: While not super traditional, the farmhouse style has become very popular for Thanksgiving over the past decade. Farmhouse decor leans toward rustic and includes natural wood or burlap. White metal tins or galvanized decor matches well with this theme. You can also throw in some foliage. Gold : Decorating with gold or metallics is an inexpensive way to make your home feel luxurious. You can add sequined or shiny napkins to your table or decorate your mantle with gold pumpkins. Leaves can add a nice touch between the gold.

: Decorating with gold or metallics is an inexpensive way to make your home feel luxurious. You can add sequined or shiny napkins to your table or decorate your mantle with gold pumpkins. Leaves can add a nice touch between the gold. Modern: If you’re decorating with a modern theme, look for black and white decor pieces. Black metal is a popular choice for signs or lights, while velvet can be great for pillows or blankets.

What to look for in quality Thanksgiving home decorations

Type of decor piece

Wall art and signs

Lights

Rugs

Outdoor – Wreath and doormat

Candles

Pillows and blankets

Mantle decor

Dishes and table linens

Stand-alone pumpkins, squash and gourds

Size

Knowing the size of a decor piece and the size of the space where it will go is essential in decorating for Thanksgiving. You don’t want to find the perfect decor piece at a store, only to find out it’s too big to fit on your mantle. So when you make your plan, take a few measurements to ensure the decor pieces you buy are the proper size.

Durability

Unless you’re only picking up a decor piece for one season, you’ll want to make sure it’s durable. For example, if you buy a blanket or pillow, ensure it’s made with quality fabric and will hold up well to washing. In addition, you’ll want to either limit fragile pieces or be careful when handling them and check that plastic pieces aren’t going to fall apart.

How much you can expect to spend on Thanksgiving home decorations

The cost of Thanksgiving decorations can vary wildly depending on the type of decor and material. However, you can expect to spend $5-$50 on Thanksgiving decorations for your home.

Thanksgiving home decorations FAQ

When can I start decorating for Thanksgiving?

A. You can decorate for Thanksgiving whenever you choose. If you love to decorate for Halloween, it’s best to wait until after Halloween is over to put up your Thanksgiving decorations. However, if your fall season and Thanksgiving decor blur together, you can start decorating as early as September.

Are fall and Thanksgiving decorations the same?

A. Thanksgiving closely matches the aesthetic of fall decor. Home decor is very personal, so you can have separate fall and Thanksgiving decorations or only decorate once.

What are the best Thanksgiving home decorations to buy?

Top Thanksgiving home decorations

A and H Customs Thanksgiving Farmhouse Decor Signs

What you need to know: These small signs are available separately or as a set and are the ideal size for small spaces.

What you’ll love: Since it’s from a small shop, the frames are all stained a dark walnut by hand, with the words being a permanent white vinyl. Also, you can remove the ribbon and twine if it doesn’t fit your style.

What you should consider: Shipping takes a couple of weeks, so they aren’t great for last-minute decor ideas.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Thanksgiving home decorations for the money

Cocoboo 24-piece Mixed Artificial Pumpkin Decor

What you need to know: With three separate designs and three different sizes, they can be mixed and matched or used altogether.

What you’ll love: The pumpkin’s inside is foam, so they aren’t too heavy to move around. Also, the white pumpkins can be used as-is or painted with a different pattern or words.

What you should consider: Since they’re so lightweight, the pumpkins can get scratched or dented if handled too roughly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

4TH Emotion Set of 2 Farmhouse Buffalo Check Plaid Pillow Covers

What you need to know: Made of thick linen cloth, these pillow covers are durable and built to last.

What you’ll love: With a fairly neutral pattern, you can use these pillow covers year-round if it fits your decor. Also, the zipper blends into the pillow and is meant to be invisible.

What you should consider: Included are only the pillow covers and not the actual pillow inserts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

