Best small Christmas tree

Which small Christmas tree is best?

Christmas trees are the heart of all Christmas celebrations, and during the holidays, a home is not the same without a magical Christmas tree sitting in the corner, all bright and merry. Unfortunately, not all of us have a corner that can accommodate a large Christmas tree, let alone a standard size Christmas tree.

Christmas trees come in many shapes and sizes, from mini trees that sit on your table to giant trees that require extra high ceilings. If you are looking for a small Christmas tree that you can decorate and put presents under, then check out this 4.5 Feet Downswept Douglas Fir Artificial Christmas Tree.

What to know before you buy a small Christmas tree

Size

If you are trying to fit a Christmas tree in your small apartment but still want it to give off the same holiday cheer as the giant Christmas tree you grew up with, then look for trees between 4 to 7 feet — still small but big enough to decorate and fit presents underneath, perfect for small spaces.

If you already have your Christmas tree up and fully decorated but want to add a few accent trees for extra holiday cheer, look for trees under 4 feet. For tabletop Christmas tree decorations, stick to around 1 to 2 feet.

Shape

In almost every Christmas movie, you witness the family struggling to get a real Christmas tree into the house. Artificial trees come disassembled, so all you have to do is put the pieces together, but you still have to consider what shape will work best in your space.

If you live in a small apartment, then any slim and small Christmas tree for small spaces might fit best. If you are just incredibly festive and want different-sized Christmas trees scattered around your house, maybe consider one a pencil Christmas tree and one wide small Christmas tree — the more, the merrier!

What to look for in a quality small Christmas tree

Pre-decorated

The beautiful thing about artificial trees is that they are not as messy as a real Christmas tree, and many of them come with lights already attached. With an artificial Christmas tree, you won’t have to worry about untangling a ball of Christmas lights.

Since the light arrangements on artificial trees are often already attached, you will not be able to adjust them, so make sure the arrangement is something you will be happy with for the years to come.

Some artificial trees called flocked trees even give off the appearance of fake snow or frost. Not only can you find Christmas trees pre-decorated with snow, but you can also find ones with artificial pine cones or berries to make it appear like it is fresh from the wilderness.

Branches

When purchasing a small artificial Christmas tree, the branches will most likely be permanently attached, depending on how small the tree is — these are referred to as hinged branches. The alternative is a small Christmas tree with hooked branches which are not permanently attached to the truck and instead are attached or hooked on to the center pole.

Material

Most small Christmas trees are PVC or PE plastic. If you have nothing against a small fake Christmas tree that appears “more fake” than others but is fire-resistant, a PVC Christmas tree will be your best bet. Its color lasts longer too. In addition, PVC Christmas trees are more mainstream, thus the more affordable option.

Though PE Christmas trees are the more expensive option, they are also the more authentic option due to the 3D mold used to make the branches and the pine needles. Therefore, if realism is your goal, you want to look for small PE Christmas trees over the more affordable small PVC Christmas trees.

Cost

A 3 foot tabletop tree and small accent tree can range from $30-$150, depending on pre-decorations. If you want a small Christmas tree standing at around 4 to 7 feet, you should expect to spend around $50-$300, depending on how realistic you want your artificial tree to appear.

Small Christmas tree FAQ

How can I make a fake tree look like a real one?

A. The more tips, the better quality and the more realistic your tree will look. The number of attached tips measures how many branches the tree has; the more branches, the fuller your tree will appear. A fuller tree means a more realistic tree since the branches block the center pole, and the only expectation is an artificial tree with a faux trunk.

What is the best small Christmas tree to buy?

Top small Christmas tree

4.5 Feet Downswept Douglas Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

What you need to know: If you are looking for a small artificial tree that looks and feels real, then look no further than this Downswept Douglas tree with Feel Real branch tip technology, which will have your holiday guest doing a double take.

What you’ll love: This small Christmas tree comes with energy-efficient low voltage LED lights already attached, which you can control using a convenient foot pedal switch. There are 10 different light colors and actions. What’s more, its two-section construction makes it easy to assemble, and it comes with a sturdy metal tree stand.

What you should consider: It has a full tree shape that may not work for small spaces. Also, due to its remarkable realism, it is on the expensive side, starting at $269 for a 4.5-foot tree.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top small Christmas tree for the money

National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This PVC small Christmas tree is affordable and compact, so it will work in almost any size space.

What you’ll love: The slim design has a 24-inch base diameter that features individually crafted branches with 150 white lights. This small Christmas tree has hinged branches that make it easy to store and set up year after year.

What you should consider: The hinge branches can be difficult to fluff up, making it hard to achieve a realistic look, and some customers mentioned that the pre-strung lights are not dispersed evenly around the tree.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Small Christmas Tree with Rustic Style

What you need to know: If your space is at a premium and you only have room for a small tabletop Christmas tree, this 2-foot snowy Christmas tree will turn your space into a winter wonderland.

What you’ll love: This small Christmas tree has bendable branches and is pre-decorated with snowy tips, lights and pine cones. The tin base fits perfectly on any table, mantel, window sill or countertop, making it an excellent option for small apartments. With the popular rustic style, this small Christmas tree will add the perfect amount of Christmas cheer to your space.

What you should consider: The stand is attached, and there is only one option available. Also, since this tree does not have many tips, it is not very full and realistic, and adding ornaments or a Christmas topper may be difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

