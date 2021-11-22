Best Santa Claus ornament

Santa Claus is usually portrayed as wearing red and white, but if you want decor that fits with alternative color schemes, there are plenty of depictions of the jolly gift-giver wearing completely different colors.

Which Santa Claus ornament is best?

Santa Claus has become one of the most recognizable folklore characters around the world. A Santa Claus Christmas ornament can make a good gift and decoration for the Christmas tree.

If you want a Santa Claus ornament that also features Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the top choice is the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Traditions anniversary ornament. It celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic and beloved animated adaptation of the story of Rudolph.

What to know before you buy a Santa Claus ornament

How many ornaments do you need?

Maybe you are just looking for one more ornament to add to the collection. However, if you need multiple Santa ornaments and some others to supplement the tree decorations, consider getting a set of ornaments instead of purchasing them all individually to save money. If you need a sturdy and reliable method of hanging your new ornaments, ornament hooks will do the trick.

What materials do you like?

If you like vintage Santa Claus ornaments or classic wooden Santa Claus ornaments, consider the materials used before you buy anything. Many ornaments are produced with plastic, which can be affordable and simple. If you want the kind of Santa Claus ornament that will be treasured for many Christmases to come, higher-quality materials may be preferred.

What other Christmas icons do you enjoy?

Santa Claus on his own can be the subject of a Christmas ornament, but there are so many possibilities to consider. Do you want Santa to drive a vehicle like his iconic sleigh? Should Santa be accompanied by other characters or animals? Some Santa Claus Christmas ornaments are simply a figurine standing still, but he could be doing any number of festive activities. Find a depiction of Santa that connects with you.

What to look for in a quality Santa Claus ornament

Durability

Santa Claus Christmas ornaments should be built to last. Especially if you have children and pets in your home, shatterproof ornaments or just materials that are solid and hard to break are usually the best options. Wood and resin are solid and fairly durable materials and plastic can be an affordable option. Fragile ornaments can be beautiful keepsakes, but durability is important.

Colors

The best Santa Claus ornaments will fit in with other colorful ornaments you use to decorate your Christmas tree. Santa does not need to wear red and white. If your tree uses a particular color scheme or natural colors, there are Santa Claus ornaments that work well with many possible decor styles. Bright and colorful ornaments are usually the most eye-catching, so consider picking one even if Santa does not match all of your Christmas decorations. It is not necessarily a bad thing for Santa Claus to stand out.

Sculpt quality

Simple, stylized Santa ornaments are acceptable, but the best options are carefully sculpted ornaments designed by skilled artists. There are tons of possible sculpture styles and using a 3D Santa Claus ornament is usually a better choice than a 2D painted piece. That way, Santa can be easily viewed on the tree from many angles.

How much you can expect to spend on a Santa Claus ornament

Depending on the materials used, a simple Santa Claus ornament could be found for under $15. Fancier and highly detailed ornaments will usually cost more.

Santa Claus ornament FAQ

Can you make your own ornaments?

A. Yes, there are many possible options for DIY Christmas ornaments. If you want to make a Santa Claus ornament, an easy method is to opt for a wooden silhouette design. Once you have your plain wooden ornament in the shape you want, you can paint your own personal Santa Claus design using whatever color paints will coordinate best with your other decorations.

What version of Santa Claus makes for the best ornaments?

A. This mainly depends on personal preference, but if your other Christmas tree decor follows a certain style or color palette, the best style of Santa could be very different. Cartoonish, stylized depictions of Santa Claus work with similar decorations, but not with traditional and vintage Christmas tree ornament collections. Compare different styles and designs of Santa Claus ornaments to the decor you already intend to use before buying.

What’s the best Santa Claus ornament to buy?

Top Santa Claus ornament

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Traditions

What you need to know: This 50th-anniversary celebration ornament from the Jim Shore Traditions Collection has both Santa Claus and one of the most iconic reindeer.

What you’ll love: It is made of stone resin and depicts Santa Claus with Rudolph. The ornament is detailed and hand-painted. It combines the style of folk art designs with the style of the “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Christmas special. Rudolph’s nose can light up with a built-in battery pack.

What you should consider: Some customers reported that the electronics did not work as intended or the ornament was shipped damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Santa Claus ornament for the money

Festive Red Kneeling Santa

What you need to know: This affordable, detailed 3D Santa Claus ornament has more religious and traditional Christmas visuals.

What you’ll love: Santa is depicted kneeling in reverence with a lamb and a baby Christ in an old-fashioned crib with hay. It is made of resin and can hang from a tree or stand up on its own on flat surfaces.

What you should consider: Some customers were disappointed that it was under 3 inches in size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

100-count Traditional Red and White Christmas Ball Ornaments

What you need to know: This huge set of ornaments includes three Santa Claus pieces and tons of other bright and colorful Christmas ornaments to fill out the tree.

What you’ll love: The set includes a variety of finishes for different styles of decor; glitter, shiny, matte and hand-painted. The ornaments are shatterproof and highly durable, making them a good option for homes with young kids and pets. The three Santa Claus ornaments in the set use a stylized depiction of Santa.

What you should consider: The individual ornaments are not very detailed or high-quality and it is an unnecessary quantity if you just want a single Santa Claus piece.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

