Best photo Christmas card

The best cards are creative and can be personalized, letting friends and family feel close and special during the holiday season.

Which photo Christmas cards are best?

While traditional cards from a local store certainly have charm, the best Christmas cards offer a distinctly personal touch by including a family photo. If you want your Christmas cards to bring genuine joy this holiday season, customization is the way to go.

There are plenty of photo services you can use for Christmas cards this year, but one of the best is the seller who makes these Printable OR Printed Photo Christmas Cards on Etsy. Specialize your order to your own preferences and only pay for the amount you need.

What to know before you buy photo Christmas cards

The photo is critical

The picture is perhaps the single most important aspect of your photo Christmas card. It’s the focal point of the entire holiday greeting. Look through your digital collection and find a high-quality photo. A lower-resolution photo may look alright on the screen but it won’t print well. For your final Christmas cards to look their absolute best, choose a photo with good lighting and plenty of smiles. If you want funny Christmas card photos, feel free to pick something that shows off everyone’s personality. You can even let the kids participate. If you don’t trust their photo selection skills, perhaps let them choose some of their favorite holiday stickers for the exterior envelope

Cost breakdown

The price for photo Christmas cards varies widely. While you can get a single card for only a few dollars, you can often make a bulk purchase and save yourself a lot of money per card. Many companies offer discounts for large purchases. It helps to shop around for price estimates before making your final decision. No matter if you plan on having your photo Christmas cards mailed to you or delivered to your intended recipient, shipping and handling costs will add to your final bill. Rushed projects tend to cost extra, as do complicated designs. Always check the cost-per-card before making your selection.

Size and weight

Mailing your Christmas cards can get pricey if you’re not careful about the size and weight of your final product. Some photo Christmas card manufacturers allow you to print your cards in unique shapes and sizes. To keep the costs down to one stamp per card, be sure to follow regular mail sizing. Your cards must be at least 3.5 inches high by 5 inches long. Your card will likely be charged as a “large envelope” if it exceeds 3.5 ounces or if it is larger than 6.125 inches high by 11.5 inches long by 0.25 inches thick.

What to look for in quality photo Christmas cards

Quality of paper

Paper choice is important for any type of Christmas card but it’s crucial when sending photo cards. If you’re going for a formal feel, try a thicker paper such as a textured cardstock. If you want your design to shine, try a semigloss paper for a lustrous feel to your final card. This can help add depth to your photo, especially if you don’t have the highest quality photo choice.

Photo pixels per inch

The photo choice will make a Christmas card either amazing or terrible. Before you submit your photo for printing, check the pixel measurements and resolution to ensure a quality print. This is often referred to as “dots per inch” or “pixels per inch.” The PPI of your photo measures how many pixels are present in the photo on your computer screen. The DPI directly refers to the photo’s resolution. Usually, you want a minimum PPI or DPI of 300 for a photo Christmas card. The larger the card, the larger the PPI or DPI should be.

Consistency

While you aren’t likely to send two of the same cards to the same person (where they can directly compare quality), you do want to be sure the quality is consistent throughout all of your cards. The photos should all be crisp and clear. The shapes should be identical. They should all fit into the same size envelope and none of them should be ripped, stained or crumpled. The highest quality photo Christmas cards are consistent across all the cards regardless of how many you order.

How much you can expect to spend on photo Christmas cards

The cost of photo Christmas cards depends on quality and quantity. For example, you can find single cards for under $5 while some manufacturers allow you to buy 25 for $50.

Photo Christmas card FAQ

Do photo Christmas cards come with envelopes?

A. That depends on where you purchase your cards. Many photo Christmas card manufacturers include an envelope with the purchase of your cards, unless you purchase postcards.

What’s the best way to get Christmas card photos at home?

A. The best way to get quality Christmas card photos is to hire a professional photographer. You can schedule an at-home session for a casual feel. If you’re set on taking the photos yourself, however, then try doing them outside or somewhere with gentle, natural light. Avoid harsh shadows and cluttered spaces.

What are the best photo Christmas cards to buy?

Top photo Christmas cards

Printable OR Printed Photo Christmas Cards

What you need to know: These handmade printable or printed photo Christmas cards come in several different size options to give you flexibility in design.

What you’ll love: With multiple sizing and style options to choose from, you’re guaranteed to get a customized photo Christmas card you love. This seller has thousands of positive reviews and plenty of examples to give you ideas for what you prefer.

What you should consider: While you may customize your photos, colors and design, there are limited options in terms of font with this seller.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top photo Christmas cards for the money

Christmas Photo Frame Greetings Cards

What you need to know: Sometimes the best holiday card option is a pack of festive photo-insert Christmas cards.

What you’ll love: If you don’t want to deal with the hassle of printing and designing dreamy cards, then a photo-insert is your solution. These photo-insert Christmas cards have four jolly designs that are sure to add holiday cheer to any message.

What you should consider: Some users say the envelopes are flimsy and the space for holding the cards runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Christmas Photocard, modern script

What you need to know: These handmade cards with beautiful calligraphy will turn even a basic family photo into a festive work of art.

What you’ll love: Choose the quantity you need and then decide between basic white or holiday red for the envelope. With quick responses and fast delivery, you can get your Christmas cards shipped to you in practically no time. As a bonus, this seller offers free shipping.

What you should consider: Design options are classic though limited with these photo cards.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

