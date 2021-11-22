Best outdoor Hanukkah decoration

Hanukkah is also called the Festival of Lights because it celebrates the oil miracle.

Which outdoor Hanukkah decoration is best?

Hanukkah is celebrated over eight nights by lighting candles in a menorah (a traditional candelabrum), playing dreidel (a spinning-top game) and eating fried treats such as doughnuts and potato pancakes that recall the miracle of a small jar of oil lasting for eight nights. The Turnmeon 6-foot inflatable Hanukkah Menorah Decorations With LED Lights is a bright, colorful version of the main symbol of the holiday that will catch the eyes of everyone passing by your house.

What to know before you buy an outdoor Hanukkah decoration

Area

Consider the area you are decorating. Crowding a small space with too many ornamental pieces or decorations too big for the space can detract from the display’s appeal. Similarly, too small or too few decorations can leave you feeling less than festive. There is a wide variety of display pieces to choose from, ranging from more traditional styles to fun and festive displays that appeal to the child in everyone.

Power

Consider whether you need an electric supply. Outdoor Hanukkah decorations such as menorahs with candles that light up need a power source for the lightbulbs. Make sure the area you intend to place the decoration has the appropriate outlets. Outlets with ground fault interrupters (GFI) are best for outdoor decorations to ensure safety when dampness sets in from dew or rain. A GFI outlet can protect against electric shock.

Weather

Outdoor Hanukkah decorations are susceptible to the elements, so consider the decoration’s material, construction and security before buying. Hanukkah is a winter celebration and the harsh elements, including strong winds, rain, ice and snow, can cause damage to decorations that are poorly constructed, made of weaker material and come without the ability to secure them firmly to the ground or a structure.

What to look for in a quality outdoor Hanukkah decoration

Menorahs

Inflatables are relatively affordable and are a good choice for front-lawn decorating. More intricate models combine inflatable with LED light technology. These can be more expensive and require an electrical source. Projectors are becoming increasingly popular, and a version that projects small menorahs on the house is a good choice for easy outdoor holiday decorating.

Dreidels

Inflatable dreidels are a fun way to show your Hanukkah spirit. The giant tops come as inflatable stand-alone versions or combined with teddy bears as an added feature to delight children.

Stars

The traditional six-sided Jewish Star of David in blue LED lights is a bright, simple and elegant way to decorate an outdoor space for the holiday.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor Hanukkah decoration

Outdoor Hanukkah decorations can range from around $45 for projectors to the low $100s for inflatables and around $200 for LED light decorations. “Happy Hanukkah” banners can range from $10 to about $350.

Outdoor Hanukkah decoration FAQ

Why do you put a menorah outside?

A. The purpose of a menorah is to spread light to others. Placing a menorah outside or in a window for others to see fulfills its purpose.

What is the significance of the six-sided star?

A. The six-sided star is called the Star of David or in Hebrew, “Magen David,” which translates to “Shield of David” and is considered the symbol of Judaism.

What’s the best outdoor Hanukkah decoration to buy?

Top outdoor Hanukkah decoration

Turnmeon 6-foot inflatable Hanukkah Menorah Decoration With LED Lights

What you need to know: At 6-feet tall with bright LED lights and made of durable polyester that stands up to the weather, this menorah with an upgraded high-powered fan that keeps it inflated and tethers to keep it secure makes the perfect outdoor Hanukkah decoration.

What you’ll love: The LED lights at the top of the candles brighten the display.

What you should consider: The size of the product can be challenging for smaller yards or indoor decorating.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor Hanukkah decoration for the money

Happy Hanukkah Porch Banner

What you need to know: This is an extremely affordable two-pack, with each banner in the set being different from the other.

What you’ll love: You can hang them outdoors or indoors and they are fade resistant.

What you should consider: When using this outdoors, you may want to secure it at the bottom so the wind doesn’t catch the banner and blow it off the hook.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

H for Happy 18.5-inch Star of David Wreath

What you need to know: For an easy one-step Hanukkah decoration, adorn a front door with this 18.5-inch Star of David wreath with blue and silver bulbs and tinsel.

What you’ll love: This decoration is made of polyester and wire and is lightweight enough to hang on a hook on a front door or any wall inside your house.

What you should consider: The Star of David wreath should be placed on a door covered by a storm door to protect it from the elements.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

