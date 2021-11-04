Best Hanukkah dreidel

Made in a multitude of bright colors, patterns, materials and styles, a Hanukkah dreidel is perfect for expressing your style.

Which Hanukkah dreidels are best?

Hanukkah is considered the Festival of Lights, a rededication of the second temple during the Macabean revolt. During this time, children would play with dreidels to mask studying Torah, as it was forbidden, and if caught studying, death was a consequence. Since then, dreidel has become a popular game to play during Hanukkah, bringing friends and family together to celebrate.

If you’re looking for an inexpensive Hanukkah dreidel or dreidel you can buy in bulk, the Mefoar Judaica Assorted Colored Dreidels is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Hanukkah dreidel

Dreidels

A Hanukkah dreidel is usually made from wood, plastic or clay. It has four sides and a spinning top. Each side has a Hebrew letter that has a significant meaning. These materials are fairly inexpensive and great for playing the game itself. Glass, crystal and mouth-blown dreidels are more lavish and make for a perfect gift. Additionally, their gorgeous design is suitable for display cases and as centerpieces.

Size

Like most products, Hanukkah dreidels are sold in a variety of sizes. While many are considered pocket-sized, they can vary in height. Smaller dreidels are great for playing with because they’re usually made of inexpensive material and are easy to transport. If you’re looking for a dreidel to be used as a centerpiece or to place on or in a display case, a larger dreidel may be more suitable.

Price

Depending on the material it made from, Hanukkah dreidels can easily become expensive. Dreidels are usually made of plastic, wood or clay but may not be highly durable. However, this option is great if you’re on a budget or looking to purchase in bulk because they’re fairly inexpensive. Glass, hand-painted and crystal Hanukkah dreidels are more expensive. Additionally, they’re more valuable than wood or plastic and have an overall elegant look.

Style

A Hanukkah dreidel is usually designed in two styles: modern and traditional. Modern dreidels are made of costlier materials like glass, aluminum or silver. While they keep the traditional features, like Hebrew letters and ability to spin, many modern dreidels are designed in unique shapes. Traditional dreidels maintain the rounded design and can sometimes feature less color than modern dreidels.

What to look for in a quality Hanukkah dreidel

Material

The beauty of a Hanukkah dreidel is that it’s designed in a multitude of materials. For example, wooden and plastic dreidels are typically inexpensive and sold in volume. You don’t have to worry about them breaking, however, due to their small size, they may be lost easily. If giving a dreidel as a gift, glass and mouth-blown dreidels are a great option. Hand-painted dreidels are also a great choice because they’re elegant and unique. Other materials include aluminum and silver.

Stand feature

Some Hanukkah dreidels are designed for show only. If this is the case, it’s always a good idea to see if a stand is provided at the time of purchase. Some dreidels are made of either crystal or glass, so having a stand feature is important. Additionally, stands highlight any piece.

Detail

Hanukkah dreidels can be extremely intricate, especially if hand-painted. If giving a dreidel as a gift, finding one that includes gorgeous detail is a;ways a great option. Dreidels made of aluminum or silver can be hollow and feature cutouts. Glass-blown dreidels can be designed with immense amounts of color, making them a show stopper for any household.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hanukkah dreidel

Hanukkah dreidels vary in price. Inexpensive dreidels you can purchase in bulk usually come in 20, 50 or 100 counts and range between $10-$12. If giving a Hanukkah dreidel as a gift, many are glass blown or made of crystal and are priced anywhere from $50 and up.

Hanukkah dreidel FAQ

What do each of the Hebrew letters mean?

A. A dreidel is composed of four Hebrew letters: Nun, Gimmel, Shin and Hey (Chai). It creates the Hebrew acronym, Nes Gadol Hayah, Sham, meaning “A great miracle happened there.” Each Hebrew letter has a specific rule. Nun sounds like the word “none,” and if spun, means you don’t get anything from the pot. Hay, similar to the word “half,” indicates the spinner receives half of the pot. Gadol, or Gimmel, is the jackpot, and if spun, you receive the entire pot. If Shin is spun, you have to put one game piece into the pot.

What is the significance of the dreidel?

A. The dreidel came to be when the Holy Land (Israel) was under Greek-Syrian rule and the Maccabees were under revolt. During that time, learning the Torah was forbidden and considered a crime. If Greek patrols came around, children would put away the Torah scrolls and pretend to be playing games with dreidels.

How do you play dreidel?

A. Dreidel is played in a group setting. Each group member is given the same amount of game pieces, whether it be candy, marbles or the most common, Hanukkah chocolate gelt (gold coins). To begin, each player places a game piece in the center, called the pot. Then, players take turns spinning a dreidel and follow the corresponding rule to the Hebrew letter the dreidel lands on. If spun, Gimel means the player wins all of the pot; Hey (Chai), half the pot; Nun, nothing; Shin, a game piece is placed in the pot. Dreidel can be played until all of the pieces in the center are won or as long as all group members want to play.

What’s the best Hanukkah dreidel to buy?

Top Hanukkah dreidel

Classic Crystal Hanukkah Dreidel

What you need to know: This Hanukkah dreidel is a classic, making it perfect for dining rooms and kitchens.

What you’ll love: Hand-cut from clear crystals, this is a gorgeous centerpiece for Hanukkah or year round. The Hebrew letters are sandblasted and stand out on the crystal. When purchased, it includes a crystal stand and gift box.

What you should consider: This product should be kept in a safe place because it is prone to breaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Top Hanukkah dreidel for the money

Mefoar Judaica Assorted Colored Dreidels

What you need to know: These Hanukkah dreidels are perfect for those on a budget or looking to buy in bulk.

What you’ll love: Sold at a great price and in 20, 50 and 100 packs, these colorful dreidels will make Hanukkah exciting. The Hebrew letters are embossed, making them easy to see when playing. Instructions are included, so it’s easy for beginners and newbies to play.

What you should consider: The colors are vibrant, leaving some Hebrew letters difficult to distinguish.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Aviv Judaica Plush Dreidel Toy

What you need to know: This plush, musical dreidel is a top Hanukkah gift for children.

What you’ll love: Designed to spin and dance, it plays two classic Hanukkah songs: “Sevivon Sof Sof Sof” and “Oh, Dreidel Dreidel.” The push buttons are easy for children to press. so they can sing along. When not playing with, it can be cuddled all night.

What you should consider: Some reviews state that it stopped functioning properly after a while.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Badash Amber Dreidel on Stand

What you need to know: Designed in a stunning gold color, this glass-blown dreidel is eye-catching and elegant.

What you’ll love: Measuring 3 inches in height, its small size is perfect for countertops, dining room tables or display cases. Additionally, it’s lead-free and hand-washable. If given as a gift, the base can be personalized with a name or date.

What you should consider: This is on the expensive price range.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Kurt S. Adler 4.25-Inch Noble Gems Glass Dreidel Ornament

What you need to know: At a cost-effective price, this Hanukkah dreidel is great for interfaith families.

What you’ll love: While it’s a Christmas ornament, the blue hues make it stand out against any Christmas tree. Made of glass and hand-painted, it’s elegant design resembles a dreidel that’s played during Hanukkah.

What you should consider: This is only meant for decoration.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

