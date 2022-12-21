Which coffee gift sets are best?

For many of us, our morning ritual starts with a hot cup of coffee. In fact, 64% of Americans drink coffee every day. And while coffee shops are immensely popular, making your own coffee at home saves a significant amount of money and allows you to experiment with brewing techniques, roast levels and bean-types to create a perfect aroma and taste.

If you are looking for a unique gift for a friend that enjoys their daily brew, the Bean Box – World Coffee Tour includes 16 award-winning coffees from around the world. Each package comes with detailed tasting notes and brewing tips and contains enough coffee for three to six cups.

What to know before you buy a coffee gift set

Beans

Surprisingly, there are only four types of coffee beans in the world: Arabica, Robusta, Liberica and Excelsa. Liberica and Excelsa are very rare and may have sweet, fruity or spicy flavors that differ from traditional expectations. Arabica is characterized by its smooth, complex flavor and lack of bitterness. It is generally considered to be of higher quality than Robusta as it is more difficult to grow. Robusta plants are much more hardy and produce a larger bean with more caffeine and a strong, somewhat bitter flavor.

Roasting

After drying, coffee beans need to be roasted. This brings out the flavors and determines the intensity of the coffee. A light roast produces the most diversity in flavor and gives coffee a vibrant aroma. Medium and dark roast beans produce a richer, more balanced flavor with deeper colors and a heavier body.

Blends

Most high-end coffee producers and baristas choose to mix one or more types of coffee beans. This allows flavors and intensities to be blended together, creating a wide range of coffees to suit individual pallets.

What to look for in a quality coffee gift set

Ground or unground

Coffee beans begin to lose their flavor and aroma within 30 minutes of grinding. If the intended recipient has a coffee grinder, then it is always best to buy whole beans. If you must buy pre-ground coffee, make sure it comes in air-tight packaging to ensure it tastes as fresh as possible.

Coarseness

A key consideration is the coarseness of the grind. Espresso machines can produce many different drinks that use finely-ground coffee, such as cappuccino, latte or mocha. Percolator, French-press or drip coffee requires a much coarser grind, so it is important to know how the coffee will be made before buying it as a gift.

Buying tips

Once you have decided on the best coffee to buy, there are a few more things to think about. First of all, don’t buy too much, as ground coffee tends to lose its flavor after a week. If the coffee has recently been roasted, it needs to rest for a few days before consumption to allow the flavors to balance. Finally, once opened, transfer the coffee to an airtight container and store it in a cool, dark place.

How much you can expect to spend on a coffee gift set

Depending on the source of the coffee and the amount supplied, gift sets can vary from under $20 to well over $100. For a set with four to eight different types of coffee, expect to pay around $35.

Coffee gift set FAQ

Does the roasting change the amount of caffeine in a coffee bean?

A. A common myth is that the darker the roast, the more caffeine the coffee contains. But in truth, the amount of coffee used, the grind size and the method of making the coffee are what affects the amount of caffeine extracted.

Is drinking coffee bad for your health?

A. Actually, quite the opposite. Coffee can increase short-term energy levels, reduce the risk of diabetes and help to prevent liver, kidney and pancreatic cancer. However, drinking too much coffee can be detrimental, leading to restlessness, increased heart rate and insomnia.

What’s the best coffee gift set to buy?

Top coffee gift set

Bean Box – World Coffee Tour

What you need to know: This eclectic gift set includes 16 individual packets of coffee with different levels of roast and intensity.

What you’ll love: Each packet comes with detailed tasting notes and brewing tips. The set is available with either whole beans or pre-ground coffee.

What you should consider: The set is packaged in a simple cardboard box, which may need upgrading for use as a gift.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top coffee gift set for the money

Coffee Masters Around the World in Twelve Coffees

What you need to know: This budget-friendly coffee set contains 12 foil-packed coffees in an elegant display box.

What you’ll love: Each packet contains enough coffee for eight to 10 cups. It includes selected blends from the most famous growing regions with detailed information for each one.

What you should consider: This set is only available with ground coffee.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bourbon And Whiskey Barrel Aged Coffee

What you need to know: This unique coffee set is produced by a small batch roasting company and is infused with whiskey and rum flavors.

What you’ll love: Each type of coffee has been selected for its characteristics, which blend well with different spirits. The set comes in an eye-catching display box.

What you should consider: This compact set only includes four different coffees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

