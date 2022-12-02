When you register your family’s Scout Elf, your child receives a personalized adoption certificate and an official letter from Santa Claus himself.

Which are the best Elf on the Shelf accessories?

The Elf on the Shelf is a Christmas tradition where magical Scout Elves help Santa keep his lists of who’s naughty and nice updated every night. They’re called Scout Elves because their job is to scout good behavior for Santa.

Every night the Scout Elves fly back to the North Pole with their reports for Santa. Each morning, they return to the homes of their holiday families and perch in a different spot than the night before. When kids wake up, they love searching for where their Scout Elf is today.

Elf on the Shelf rules

Kids are not allowed to touch their Elf on the Shelf because the Elf will lose its magical abilities if they do. Adults are allowed to touch the elves in emergencies, but must use an oven mitt or tongs to help a fallen elf or one sitting on something you need, such as your backpack for school. Elves cannot speak, but they make up for it by being interested listeners who you can tell anything you like because your secrets are safe with them. Each night, an Elf on the Shelf must return to a different spot in your home. If you left new clothes next to your Elf the night before, it could be wearing them the next morning. On Christmas Eve, all Elves must return to the North Pole to help Santa get all his gifts loaded for delivery to children around the world.

Returning an Elf on the Shelf’s magical powers

Sometimes children accidentally touch their elves, depriving them of their magical ability to fly back to the North Pole each night. There are three ways to restore elves’ power:

Cinnamon is a magic potion for elves. When you sprinkle a tiny bit on them, they regain just enough magic to return to the North Pole, where an elf doctor quickly heals them.

is a magic potion for elves. When you sprinkle a tiny bit on them, they regain just enough magic to return to the North Pole, where an elf doctor quickly heals them. Singing together as a family is another temporary remedy for lost powers because no one likes Christmas songs as much as elves.

is another temporary remedy for lost powers because no one likes Christmas songs as much as elves. Writing a letter of apology is the best way to get your Elf’s magical powers back. Being sorry for your mistakes means a great deal to your Elf and to Santa, too.

Adoption packages

The classic Scout Elf and storybook come in multiple versions.

Elf on the Shelf Christmas Tradition Boy Scout Elf with Storybook

This Scout Elf comes in a keepsake box with an official adoption certificate and storybook explaining the tradition and how your Elf helps Santa each year by reporting on your behavior. With both boy and girl elves, you choose your Elf’s name when you adopt.

Sold by Amazon

Elf pets

Kids love elf pets because they can touch and play with them. Some elf pets come with their own storybooks and DVDs.

Elf on the Shelf Elf Pets: a Reindeer Tradition

When Santa needs more Christmas spirit, he calls on this soft plush reindeer and children all over the world to come to his rescue. As with all elf pets, kids love hugging them.

Sold by Amazon

Elf on the Shelf Elf Pets: an Arctic Fox Tradition

This fluffy white Arctic fox pup is all smiles with a collar around its neck that holds a small gold heart. It comes with its own storybook that you can read with your kids.

Sold by Amazon

Elf on the Shelf Elf Pets: A St. Bernard Tradition

This cute brown and white dog has floppy ears, a pink tongue sticking out and a miniature keg hanging from a red ribbon around its neck. The hardbound companion book is beautifully illustrated.

Sold by Amazon

Elf toys

Elf on the Shelf North Pole Advent Train

You get 24 days of playable surprises when you open one numbered space each day. Included are 10 mini figures and 14 fun accessories, featuring a mini train engine and five railroad cars.

Sold by Amazon

Biminiatures Mini Elf Fairy Door Set

Add even more fairy magic this Christmas with this magical little red door with its very own wreath. Create a little elf environment within the window frame, ladder and picket fences with gold and silver decorations.

Sold by Amazon

Elf on the Shelf North Pole Goal and Gear

Your Elf looks ready to play in this red, white and green soccer uniform that was designed by Mrs. Claus. You also get a cardboard goal backdrop with candy cane goalposts and Christmas lights on top of the net.

Sold by Amazon

Letters and notes

Elf on the Shelf Letters to Santa

Santa’s special paper shrinks your child’s letters to Elf-size for personal delivery each night. After Santa reads them, he transforms them into keepsake ornaments that Scout Elves return for families to use year after year.

Sold by Amazon

Elf Doctor Elf Notes

This pack of 30 Christmas notes helps kids get on Santa’s nice list. One says you can be one of Santa’s helpers if you do five things around the house today that help someone.

Sold by Amazon

Elf clothing

These elf fashions are from the house of Claus. Choose from dozens of colorful holiday outfits, each worn over the red jumpsuit and with the red and white elf hat.

Elf on the Shelf Jingle Jam Hoodie

Sometimes your Elf’s red jumpsuit isn’t warm enough, so make sure you give yours a green drawstring hoodie with a bold holiday saying on the front.

Sold by Amazon

Wildparty 16-Piece Elf Accessories

Skirts, tops, a robe and furry boots are all festively red, white and green, the classic Christmas colors. You get an apron with a chef hat, a mermaid tail and an elf-sized sleeping bag.

Sold by Amazon

Love Elfstory Christmas Elf Doughnut Outfit

This colorful outfit fits boy and girl elf dolls equally well. The Elf wears a doughnut bodysuit, which is a fun, sweet twist on traditional elf garb .

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.