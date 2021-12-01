Best white homecoming dress

Although the name of the college that hosted the first homecoming game is unknown, the earliest beginnings of the event date back to football games held during the early 1900s and were meant to encourage more school spirit.

Which white homecoming dresses are best?

Football games, tailgating and the chill of fall are all signs that homecoming is just around the corner. Whether you’re looking for a one-time fancy frock or want to invest in a dress that you can wear for years to come, a white homecoming dress will help you project elegance and simplicity.

With so many different options available, the process of finding the right look and fit can become overwhelming. But don’t worry, if you’re on the hunt for a beautiful white dress that is easy to clean, unique in design and versatile enough to wear to other special occasions, then you’ll want to check out the elegantly embroidered Abaowedding Lace Applique Evening Dress.

What to know before you buy a white homecoming dress

Materials

Deciding on what kind of style, cut or silhouette you want for your dress is as important as determining which material you would like. Lace, velvet, silk, polyester and chiffon are the most common fabrics and will require the wearer to follow a special set of care instructions. Certain fabrics will also need to be cleaned by a specialist rather than being run through a typical wash cycle.

Neckline

There are many different options for necklines.

Jewel necklines and turtlenecks are both popular high necklines, although turtlenecks provide a much higher neckline. Jewel designs are simply round and don’t feature a collar, whereas turtlenecks are much more close fitting and have excess fabric that can be folded down.

V-necklines are another popular option. Dresses may feature either a short V, medium V or a deep plunging V that extends past your cleavage. This type of neckline provides more options to experiment with based on your comfort level.

Round necklines are also a great option. The most common style is the boatneck, or bateau, which has a wider fit that exposes the collarbone by resting on your shoulders. Crew necklines are similar in design, but they rest above your collarbone.

Style

There is such a wide range of styles for homecoming dresses, you are sure to find one that best suits your needs. A-line dresses have a snug fit at your waistline that can accentuate the appearance of curves. Gowns are excellent for a more traditional and formal look. Bodycon dresses are form-fitting and perfect for highlighting your natural figure.

Mini dresses typically hit about mid-thigh and thanks to their shorter length, pair nicely with high heels and flats equally. Meanwhile, shift dresses offer a straight silhouette that starts from your shoulders and will flow out over your hips and waist. If you have less of an hour-glass figure, then a shift dress may be most flattering.

What to look for in a quality white homecoming dress

Textile quality

Although the majority of dresses mention which percentage of fabrics it includes on the tag, the tag itself can be misleading. For example, if a dress is advertised as being made from silk that doesn’t mean that the garment is made with 100% silk.

Nowadays, clothing manufacturers cut corners by mixing cheaper textiles with a blend of premium fabrics, which is then marketed as a “blended” item. To ensure your dress is made completely with high-quality textiles, always double check the exact textile percentages on your dress’s label.

Fabric quality

The thinness of the dress fabric will also help you determine whether or not the frock has been made with cheaper materials that can easily wear down with regular wear and not maintain their quality over time. Checking the “hand” of your dress before buying it will allow you to better assess how well-made the item is.

Either stroking, draping and touching it to your bare skin will help you understand how the dress’s material feels against your skin and whether it will be comfortable enough to wear. Conducting a scrunch test to see if the fabric wrinkles easily, also helps you figure out if the garment is made well. The tightness of the fabric’s weave clarifies if a garment will withstand heavy wear as well.

Seams

Once you decide which dress fabric you like best, make sure to closely examine its seams. If a lot of light can be filtered between the stitches, then it indicates the dress is of poorer quality. Well-made dresses will have a higher thread count similar to bed sheets and will feature more stitches per inch than poorly made pieces.

Also ensure that you double-check the dresses seam and hem allowance each. The amount of extra fabric on each side, will tell you whether or not the dress can be tailored up or down a size based on your unique body size. Leniency in the hemline will further let you shorten or lengthen your dress based on your style preference.

Lining

A premium quality lining helps extend the life of your dress by working as a slip. Regardless of the garment, a properly sewn one should always lay flat against the interior of the item, but allow enough room for you to move around without feeling that the dress fits tightly against your body.

Details

Depending on the dress style you choose, you should look over the frock’s zippers, buttons, button placement and stitches to ensure that your homecoming dress is crafted with care. A poorly installed shank, loose seams and loosely stitched buttonholes are all obvious signs that a dress has been made with poor craftsmanship.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON a white homecoming dress

The average homecoming dress can cost anywhere from $100-$600, depending on the brand, the design and the materials it’s made with. However, you can find more affordable options that range from $50-$200 if you browse the dress collections at thrift stores and consignment shops.

White homecoming dress FAQ

What is a special-order homecoming dress?

A. Typically, a special order dress will be one that isn’t currently in stock, but can still be ordered directly from the dress’s designer. Dress listings that mention “special order” or “due to ship” will usually mean your desired dress size and color can be expected to be shipped after a provided scheduled date from the retailer. In cases like these, ensure you account for the amount of time it will take to receive the item and make any alterations.

Is there a dress code to follow for homecoming?

A. Over the years, homecoming dress attire expectations have changed largely in part due to whichever current fashion trend is popular. Even so, dress styles can range from very formal to rather casual. However, make sure to check with your school or event venue beforehand if there is a required dress code.

What if you stain your white homecoming dress?

A. If you get a deep stain on your white homecoming dress, it is best practice to treat the area as soon as possible. A stain remover pen comes in handy if you’re on the go, but depending upon the severity of the stain, you may need to take your dress to a cleaning specialist.

What are the best white homecoming dresses to buy?

Top white homecoming dress

Abaowedding Lace Applique Evening Dress

What you need to know: You should know your exact measurements, desired color, event date and US standard dress size beforehand to ensure that the dress is designed with the right custom fit.

What you’ll love: This dress features delicate lace appliques on its bodice, a plunging neckline, a vintage off-shoulder sleeveless design and a sheer mermaid train. You can also wear this beautiful dress to other special occasions.

What you should consider: Due to its delicate appliques, this dress can only be hand washed or spot cleaned if dirtied.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white homecoming dress for the money

Romwe Scallop Sleeveless Pleated A-line Skater Dress

What you need to know: Although the dress’s material is somewhat sheer, it is stretchy enough to fit all body types, and it is nicely form fitting throughout the waist.

What you’ll love: Featuring an invisible zipper closure, this white homecoming dress is both adorable and sexy. The mini dress length also adds a nice, flirty touch to its silhouette.

What you should consider: This dress can only be hand washed or spot cleaned, unless you want to bring it to a cleaning specialist.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BELONGSCI Sleeveless Racerback Flared A-Line Waist Dress

What you need to know: This dress features an invisible zipper closure and is made from a combination of 20% Cotton and 80% Spandex.

What you’ll love: Sweet, cute and sleeveless, this tight white homecoming dress is incredibly soft and is very form fitting despite its flared and pleated waist line. The invisible zipper closure seamlessly blends into the dress’s material, creating a very polished look and silhouette.

What you should consider: Due to the knit fabric’s inclusion of both cotton and spandex, the dress is prone to shrinkage, so dry cleaning is the preferred cleaning method.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

