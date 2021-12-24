Best red velvet dress

Most velvet dresses are dry-cleaned only and cannot be washed or ironed.

Which red velvet dresses are best?

Red velvet dresses are the epitome of a wintertime wardrobe. The luxe fabric is warm and vibrant, perfect for the holidays and Valentine’s Day. Velvet appears mottled in daylight yet glimmers at night, so if you want to dress to impress, Selena Huan Bridal’s Mermaid Velvet Dress is the perfect addition to your closet. This glamorous maxi dress is made of rich velvet and tailored to your measurements, so you’re guaranteed to feel as beautiful as you look.

What to know before you buy a red velvet dress

Shades of red

Red is the perfect color for showing you’re in a mood for love and romance. Red dresses create an aura of passion and allure, and velvet elevates that even more. Wearing red portrays an air of maturity too, making it the perfect color for romantic outings. There are several shades of red you can choose from, whether it be a bright red for a holiday event or a deep maroon for an intimate dinner.

Types of velvet

Contrary to what you may think, velvet is not a specific type of fabric. It is a woven style that includes a blend of materials. Plain velvet is made with cotton and has no stretch or shine. But there are many other types of velvet, including crushed velvet, panne, velveteen, corduroy and more.

Crushed velvet is the most popular option since it is soft to the touch but relatively thin. Panne is like crushed velvet, except it uses flexible fabrics. Velveteen is a dense, cotton-based velvet and appears like suede. Corduroy is a cotton, polyester and elastane blend that usually has vertical ribs. Embossed, brocade and burnout velvet have patterns imprinted in their fabric, such as paisley or floral designs.

Crushed, panne and plain velvets are best for warmer climates, while velveteen and corduroy work better in cooler temperatures.

How to wear

You’ll be comfortable wearing lightweight panne velvet in the spring and summer, but people traditionally wear this luxurious style in the fall and winter. Velvet cocktail dresses are divine on their own, so there’s no need to go over the top with accessories. Pair some solid-colored heels and a small pendant necklace to compliment the dress perfectly.

What to look for in a quality red velvet dress

Sizing

Whether purchasing flexible or firm velvet, make sure you order the proper size. Review sizing guides for each dress, as some styles and brands tend to run large or small. Also, remember velvet dresses are usually pull-on and do not have zippers or buttons, which may be more tedious to put on. And thicker fabrics, such as corduroy or velveteen, offer less stretch and flexibility.

Flattering style

Look for tailoring techniques to compliment your style. Ruching, cinching and dark solid colors all help create an hourglass figure. And many velvet dresses have these qualities, accentuating your allure for the romantic season.

Shapewear provides another layer of warmth and accentuates your shape. They also can act as a slip underneath your dress. So, if you’re worried about transparency or the fabric being too sheer, shapewear can make your hunt for the perfect dress considerably easier.

Where to wear

Since velvet uses various kinds of fabric, it differs in thickness and comfort. Check the fabric content of your dress to be sure it’s appropriate for your outing. For example, lightweight velvet may not be thick enough for the dead of winter. Dressing comfortably may not be as important as looking stylish, but it is still an essential consideration.

How much you can expect to spend on a red velvet dress

A red velvet dress costs anywhere from $35-$150, depending on the brand, style and fabric.

Red velvet dress FAQ

How do you make a velvet dress look less formal?

A. Make your look more casual with minimal accessories and a denim or leather jacket on top.

Can you wear a velvet dress during the day?

A. Velvet dresses are a better fit for the evening, but you can still wear them during the day, depending on the occasion.

Can a wedding guest wear a velvet dress?

A. Yes, velvet dresses are trendy for wedding guests and bridal parties, especially during colder months.

What are the best red velvet dresses to buy?

Top red velvet dress

Selena Huan Bridal’s Mermaid Velvet Dress

What you need to know: This handmade velvet gown has ruching along the bodice and comes in several sizes.

What you’ll love: This floor-length dress comes in sizes 0-26 or you can have it tailored to your exact measurements. The seller has a size chart available, so you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your body. This gorgeous gown has a sweetheart neckline with off-shoulder long-sleeves and falls into a loose mermaid style.

What you should consider: Larger sizes cost more due to additional material.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top red velvet dress for the money

Floerns Velvet Sweetheart Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress

What you need to know: This polyester velvet dress features ruching and puff sleeves.

What you’ll love: This mini dress uses a form-fitting fabric with no stretch that is very flattering. The sleeves are both on- and off-shoulder and the dress comes in many sizes.

What you should consider: The dress is a pull-on style, so it may be difficult to put on.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HUHOT Velvet Elegant Bodycon Midi Dress

What you need to know: This flattering wrap-style dress uses a polyester-spandex blend and comes in sizes small to extra-large.

What you’ll love: This velvet cocktail dress uses a ruched waist, deep V-neck and split hem to make a lovely silhouette. It is both classy and flirty, being knee-length and bodycon with long-sleeves.

What you should consider: Some may find the front too revealing for their style.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

