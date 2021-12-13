Best green dress

When shopping for a green dress, consider whether it’s for an occasion or everyday wear, as this will help narrow down your options.

Which green dress is best?

From deep forest greens to pale summery pastels and from minis to gowns, green dresses come in a range of hues and styles, with options for everyone. Finding the right dress can be a daunting experience, especially if you’re unsure of what you want beyond the color.

Once you’ve learned more about the options available to you, it should be easy to pick out your perfect dress. If you’re looking for a striking dress suitable for a special occasion, the XSCAPE Petite Sequin V-Neck Gown is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a green dress

Material

You can find green dresses in a range of fabrics. Cotton is always a safe bet, as it’s a natural material that’s strong, durable and easily machine washable. Synthetics, such as viscose and polyester, tend to look like cotton but are inexpensive and lightweight with a nice drape. If you’re looking for something more eye-catching or elaborate, consider choosing a green velvet dress or a green sequin dress. These less common materials can add a touch of drama to your outfit that’s great for parties or special events.

Length and style

Green dresses are available in too many combinations of length and style to name them all. You have long maxi dresses, short mini dresses and midi dresses in between both extremes. You can choose tea dresses, shift dresses, shirt dresses and sundresses for casual wear or gowns, prom dresses and cocktail dresses for more formal events, to name just a few of your options. Your choice of length and style will depend on your personal preferences and what you’re buying the dress for — a party, day-to-day wear, to wear to the office or for evenings out.

Closure type

Consider what type of closure your chosen green dress has and whether you have a preference. Zippers are perhaps the most common closure type. They can be exposed or hidden and can be located on the back, the side or even down the front. Front buttons are also reasonably common and can play a part in the overall style of the dress — for instance, dresses with a loose fit that button down the front have a 90s grunge look to them. The trouble with buttons on tighter-fitting dresses is that they can gape, especially when you sit down and around the bust. There are also tie closures on wrap dresses, and some dresses are stretchy or loose enough to pull on and don’t need closures at all.

What to look for in a quality green dress

Machine washable

It’s a pain when dresses can only be dry cleaned or hand washed, so look for a machine washable dress, unless it’s for occasional wear.

True to size

A quality dress should be true to size so that you don’t end up with a dress that’s too big or too small when you order your usual size.

Good cut

The cut of a dress is extremely important — one that’s cut well will hang nicely and look good on the body.

How much you can expect to spend on a green dress

If you’re looking for an affordable green dress, expect to pay roughly $15-$50. If you’re looking for something more high-end, the sky’s the limit — designer dresses can cost thousands of dollars.

Green dress FAQ

What shade of green is best for a dress?

A. You might know that you want a green dress, but what shade? There’s a vast difference between hues, so you’ll need to consider what you’re looking for. Rich, deep jewel tones, such as emerald green and jade, are the most popular options when it comes to dresses. However, you could go bold with vivid lime green or more subtle with brownish olive green. There’s no right or wrong answer here; just choose a shade you love.

What color shoes and accessories should I wear with a green dress?

A. If you want to match your shoes and your dress, make sure you pick out the same shade of green. Otherwise, you can’t go wrong with black shoes, as they go with everything. Both silver and gold jewelry work with green dresses, though gold looks opulent paired with rich, warm shades of green, while silver complements cooler and paler greens.

What’s the best green dress to buy?

Top green dress

XSCAPE Petite Sequin V-Neck Gown

What you need to know: The perfect party dress, this long, elegant garment is covered in sequins from top to bottom.

What you’ll love: It’s cut well with a closely-fitting silhouette, a plunging v-neck and a single slit up the front of the dress. The sequins catch the light beautifully and are a deep emerald color.

What you should consider: The petite sizing means it’s unsuitable for taller wearers, and the sizes only go up to a 14.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top green dress for the money

Amazon Essentials Cap-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress

What you need to know: An affordable jade green dress with a faux-wrap style that looks great and is easy to wear.

What you’ll love: This dress is casual enough for daytime wear, but can also be dressed up for a night out. It fits at the waist then flares out to the hem. It’s available in sizes from x-small to xx-large.

What you should consider: The material is slightly stretchy, and some people find this too clingy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ever-Pretty Velvet Plus Size High-Low Fishtail Dress

What you need to know: This reasonably-priced formal dress is a gorgeous emerald velvet with striking silver detailing.

What you’ll love: If you’re looking for a dress for a party or fancy dinner, this is a great choice. It’s a lovely shade of green and has a stunning high-low fishtail cut. It comes in sizes 14-26.

What you should consider: The sizes run slightly small, so you should order one size larger than you usually wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

