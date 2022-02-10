Best burgundy sweater dress

A high-quality burgundy sweater dress is not only fashionable and comfortable, it’s also a great option for winter and fall.

Which burgundy sweater dress is best?

A burgundy sweater dress is a fashion-forward, stylish outfit to wear in cooler temperatures. Many of them have a similar appearance to knitted sweaters, but they come in many different designs and lengths. This makes them perfect for all kinds of occasions, from date night to family dinners. If you’re looking for a burgundy sweater dress that’s comfortable, flattering and will make you stand out in a crowd, check out the PrettyGuide Women’s Turtleneck Sweater Dress.

What to know before you buy a burgundy sweater dress

Occasion

Burgundy sweater dresses come in all kinds of styles, making them a safe choice for both casual and semi-formal occasions. You can wear one at the office, to a dinner party, at a wedding or on a first date. Depending on the fit and the way you accessorize it, you can even dress the same garment up or down as desired. Plus, these dresses will likely keep you warm, making them ideal for the fall and winter seasons. If you live in a climate with cooler temperatures throughout the year, you could even wear one in the springtime.

Style and fit

Some sweater dresses have a relaxed fit, which makes them comfortable and convenient for everyday wear. Some come in larger sizes for a roomier fit or curvier frame, much like plus-sized sweaters. Others tend to be a bit more form-fitting. Many sweater dresses utilize stretchy fabric, making them ideal for those who want something comfortable they can move in.

You may also want to check out maxi sweater dresses. These combine the free-flowing aspects of a typical maxi dress with a standard sweater dress. The result is a form-fitting bodice and a flared skirt that falls below the knees or all the way down to the ankles.

Body type

Sweater dresses are quite diverse, but it can be tricky to find the right style for your body type. Some cling to your curves, while others billow around them. Here are some things to consider when choosing the right fit for your body:

Heart-shaped body types look great in a slim-fitting dress with cap sleeves and a progressively wider waist.

look great in a slim-fitting dress with cap sleeves and a progressively wider waist. Square-like figures look best in a long, loose dress that emphasizes their curves, especially the hips and waist.

look best in a long, loose dress that emphasizes their curves, especially the hips and waist. Hourglass body types look good in nearly anything, but one of the best options is an A-line or form-fitting design.

body types look good in nearly anything, but one of the best options is an A-line or form-fitting design. Petite individuals should go for a shorter hemline or form-fitted look with a cinch belt to flatter their curves.

individuals should go for a shorter hemline or form-fitted look with a cinch belt to flatter their curves. Pear-shaped silhouettes look great in a fitted A-line skirt with subtle patterns on the lower half and larger patterns on the top half.

Design details

Some burgundy sweater dresses feature a medium-high slit, similar to more formal dresses. Others are more uniform around the base or skirt. Other popular design features include buttons that extend all the way down the front, folded cuffs with accessory buttons and other embellishments, like a pearl bodice or neckline.

Whatever the design features are, always choose a dress that flatters your body and makes you feel confident. Along with this, light and dark gray complement different shades of burgundy as well.

What to look for in a quality burgundy sweater dress

Material

Sweater dresses consist of various materials, each offering different levels of comfort, warmth and elasticity. One common material is acrylic. It’s less expensive than other materials and is a great insulator, making it ideal for sweaters and sweater dresses.

Another popular material is cashmere wool. This natural fiber is warm, soft, luxurious and delicate. Some dresses consist of synthetic or semi-synthetic blends such as viscose, polyester and nylon. These blends are often more durable and easier to clean or maintain than more delicate fabrics.

Hemline length

Burgundy sweater dresses come in three different hemline lengths, which are knee-length, just above the knee and above or at the ankles.

Sweater dresses with a shorter hemline are usually more casual or fun, while those with a longer hemline are more elegant. The length of the dress has a big impact on the type of shoes you wear. For instance, a knee-length dress looks great with tall, fashionable boots.

There are also mini and midi sweater dresses. Mini dresses are much shorter, while midi ones fall somewhere between the knees and ankles.

Sleeves

Since one of their main benefits is to keep you warm, most sweater dresses feature long sleeves. However, there are several different types of sleeves available, including:

Bell sleeves feature cuffs that open and gently fall from the wrist.

feature cuffs that open and gently fall from the wrist. Cold-shoulder sleeves reveal the top of the shoulder.

reveal the top of the shoulder. Batwing sleeves are long and cut wide at the shoulder, thus giving the appearance of wings.

are long and cut wide at the shoulder, thus giving the appearance of wings. Off-the-shoulder sleeves reveal more of the neckline and shoulders.

reveal more of the neckline and shoulders. Three-quarter-length or short sleeves are ideal for warmer temperatures.

Some sleeves also have wider openings, while others have elastic cuffs to keep you warm.

Neckline

Here are the most popular neckline variants for burgundy sweater dresses:

V-neck : Flatters and elongates the neck

: Flatters and elongates the neck Crewneck : Minimalistic and casual

: Minimalistic and casual Turtleneck : Practical and warm

: Practical and warm Oversized turtleneck : Provides more warmth without being tight

: Provides more warmth without being tight Cowl neck: High, loose-fitting collar

How much you can expect to spend on a burgundy sweater dress

Most burgundy sweater dresses cost $30-$60. More elegant options cost $60-$120.

Burgundy sweater dress FAQ

What accessories go well with a burgundy sweater dress?

A. Choose accessories based on your own style. Some popular options are a stylish handbag, a scarf, elegant jewelry, heels and a belt. With a burgundy dress, choose accessories that are in different shades of gray, turquoise or jewel tones such as emerald green.

What’s the best way to care for and wash a sweater dress?

A. Similar to sweaters, sweater dresses shrink in the wash easily. When this happens, it can damage the overall design and fit of the dress. Always check the tag for specific care instructions for your dress. You should wash some dresses on a gentle cycle, especially those made with synthetic materials. To dry it, leave it out on a flat surface.

What’s the best burgundy sweater dress to buy?

Top burgundy sweater dress

PrettyGuide Women’s Turtleneck Sweater Dress

What you need to know: You’ll love wearing this formal sweater dress at the workplace and plenty of social settings, too.

What you’ll love: This burgundy dress comes in six different sizes, ranging from extra small to extra-extra-large. There are also 19 others colors to choose from. It consists of 70% viscose and 30% chinlon, so it’s comfortable, stretchy and form-fitting. It features long-sleeves, knee-length hemline and a warm turtleneck design.

What you should consider: The dress is not very thick, so it may not keep you as warm as other sweater dresses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top burgundy sweater dress for the money

Women Bodycon Ribbed Sweater Dress

What you need to know: This pullover sweater dress boasts a lovely ribbed pattern and is designed to flatter a curved silhouette.

What you’ll love: Perfect for any occasion, this dress has bell sleeves with iron rings running down them. It’s soft, stretchy and form-fitting. Plus, it has a shorter hemline, so you can accessorize it with tall boots, high heels or leggings.

What you should consider: The dress is on the shorter side, so you’ll need to wear tights or leggings with it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sidefeel Women Asymmetric Buttoned Cable Knit Bodycon Mini Sweater Dress

What you need to know: This fashionable mini sweater dress features an asymmetric shawl collar, which complements other accessories and statement jewelry very well.

What you’ll love: The dress hugs the body, which traps heat and keeps you warm on chilly days. It features a fashionable, subtle cable knit pattern that accents the dress well. It also comes in four sizes and is comfortable to wear.

What you should consider: The fabric is on the heavier side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.