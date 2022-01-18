Best black maxi dress

The best black maxi dresses will work with pieces you already own. If you need to buy new shoes and jewelry to enjoy the dress, you may want a different option.

Which black maxi dresses are best?

Black maxi dresses are a perfect addition to any closet because they are easy to style and pair well with various accessories. Whether you’re going to a casual party or even a formal event, a black maxi dress looks effortlessly refined. They also come in various styles, like a black maxi dress with sleeves for additional coverage or a sleeveless design that’s more free.

Check out the Back Tape Button-Down Maxi Dress if you want a style that’s appropriate for multiple occasions and flattering on many body types. The short sleeves and button closure make it the perfect option for a summery evening outing.

What to know before you buy a black maxi dress

Shop by design

Maxi dresses have a long flowy design, making them highly popular. Black maxi dresses are especially beloved for their flattering styles and various shapes. You can choose a black maxi dress with or without sleeves, an open back or any number of other options. Consider your style preferences and what dress style you like most, and then sort your choices based on design.

Try it on

The only way to tell if you like the style and fit of a dress is to try it on. While most online shopping requires you to purchase an item first, consider grabbing a few different styles and sizes so you’re guaranteed to find one you like. Then, send back anything you don’t love so you can keep your closet uncluttered.

Think about styling

The best black maxi dresses will work with pieces you already own. If you need to buy new shoes and jewelry to enjoy the dress, you may want a different option. Consider what shoes and jewelry you’ll want to wear as you look at your options. The perfect maxi dress is incomplete without the right accessories, so don’t forget to consider your styling options as you shop.

What to look for in a quality black maxi dress

Transparency

Black is a flattering color, but even some materials may have too much stretch to them for enough coverage. While white is notoriously transparent, black maxi dresses can still end up a little translucent. This transparency may be fine in certain settings, but if you’re wearing a black maxi dress out on the town, you should ensure it keeps you properly covered.

Strong seams

A garment’s seam work sets it apart in terms of quality. Check the seams of your black maxi dress carefully to ensure they are durable and secure. Gently pull at the seams and then hold them up to see if there’s any light coming through. Look out for loose, scraggly or see-through threads. The best maxi dress has strong, secure seams that ensure you feel confident in your outfit.

Flattering fit

Maxi dresses tend to offer a forgiving fit for all kinds of body sizes. But that doesn’t mean every black maxi dress will be flattering on everyone. Don’t settle for a black maxi dress that doesn’t make you look your best. Choose something that hugs your body in all the right places and makes you feel confident.

How much you can expect to spend on a black maxi dress

You can find a casual black maxi dress for between $20-$50. Boutique or high-quality brand-name maxi dresses often cost $75 or more.

Black maxi dress FAQ

How do I style a black maxi dress?

A. If you want to style your black maxi dress in a different way, consider adding a belt and a blazer for a more structured look. Alternatively, you can add a scarf and ankle boots for a cozy outfit. For a lightweight, summery option, grab a sun hat, your favorite long necklace and some sandals.

Can you wear a black maxi dress to a wedding?

A. Yes. While some people are wary about wearing black to a wedding, it’s an elegant color that looks great on everyone. However, check the suggested dress code for the wedding so you don’t choose something either too casual or too formal.

What’s the best black maxi dress to buy?

Top black maxi dress

Back Tape Button-Down Maxi Dress

What you need to know: This adorable, short-sleeved maxi dress has a tie waist that flatters your curves. It also features an easy button-front design for simple styling.

What you’ll love: This black maxi dress looks cute without making accessorizing a hassle. The button closure and tie at the waist accentuate your shape. And the folded collar and V-neck design finalize the silhouette into a charming, dainty style.

What you should consider: Not everyone likes using button-up closures.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top black maxi dress for the money

Verdusa Women’s Long Sleeve Pocketed Loose Long Lounge Maxi Dress

What you need to know: If you’ve been hunting for a comfortable black maxi dress with sleeves, look no further. This stretchy, soft dress features a flattering hemline.

What you’ll love: It has a round neck and is perfect for either lounging around the house or dressing up for dinner out. The loose waist offers a comfortable fit and has flexible sizing.

What you should consider: Some users report the fabric of this dress is a bit thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NEW Long Open Black Maxi Dress

What you need to know: If you want a luxurious black maxi dress with a stunning cutout, this is the perfect dress for you.

What you’ll love: It’s designed for anyone wishing to pair elegance and edginess. The silhouette is iconic and captivating, featuring a defined halter neckline and a single long sleeve. You’ll feel confident and beautiful in the open back.

What you should consider: This dress may take several weeks to arrive.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

