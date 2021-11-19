Four-way stretch leggings extend in both directions, crosswise and lengthwise, while two-way stretch leggings only move in one direction.

Which plus-size leggings are best?

For a curvy person, finding the best plus-size leggings is essential. The right pair will flatter your figure and feel good on your skin. It will also be versatile enough to be worn for a variety of activities, whether you want something flexible to wear to the gym or a soft cozy pair for resting on your couch.

A top choice is the Under Armour HeatGear Ankle Crop Leggings. It is thick enough to provide you with the right amount of coverage, and it’s made from a breathable fabric so you don’t have to worry about excess moisture.

What to know before you buy plus-size leggings

Styles

Athletic leggings are designed to be worn for workouts at the gym and other physical activities. They are usually thick and made from stretchy materials to allow for ease of movement during exercise.

are designed to be worn for workouts at the gym and other physical activities. They are usually thick and made from stretchy materials to allow for ease of movement during exercise. Fashion leggings are worn casually. They are versatile and can be used to spice up any outfit. You can wear them under a sweater dress for extra warmth, and they look great under skirts, shirt dresses and long tops. Fashion leggings are also perfect for wearing around the house on a lazy weekend.

Material

Wool leggings are great for staying warm in winter. The fabric keeps air trapped so you can stay cozy, but it’s lightweight and breathable so you don’t have to worry about getting sweaty. Wool leggings are a bit pricey and need to be cared for more intentionally than other types.

are great for staying warm in winter. The fabric keeps air trapped so you can stay cozy, but it’s lightweight and breathable so you don’t have to worry about getting sweaty. Wool leggings are a bit pricey and need to be cared for more intentionally than other types. Leather leggings are great for making a fashion statement. They can be paired successfully with almost any outfit for either a casual or fancy look. Wearing leather leggings will also keep you warm.

are great for making a fashion statement. They can be paired successfully with almost any outfit for either a casual or fancy look. Wearing leather leggings will also keep you warm. Cotton leggings are popular because they’re comfortable. They feel soft, make for great casual wear, and are durable and affordable. You can use them for resting at home or running errands. However, they aren’t ideal for working out because cotton absorbs moisture, and because they’re not strong enough to handle the constant stretching that comes with exercise.

are popular because they’re comfortable. They feel soft, make for great casual wear, and are durable and affordable. You can use them for resting at home or running errands. However, they aren’t ideal for working out because cotton absorbs moisture, and because they’re not strong enough to handle the constant stretching that comes with exercise. Nylon leggings are a favorite because they are durable and easy to care for. The fabric is elastic and stain-resistant. It’s also very flexible, so nylon leggings are great for performing high-intensity exercise. They are easy to clean but have a tendency to shrink if not washed properly.

are a favorite because they are durable and easy to care for. The fabric is elastic and stain-resistant. It’s also very flexible, so nylon leggings are great for performing high-intensity exercise. They are easy to clean but have a tendency to shrink if not washed properly. Nylon-spandex leggings are a top choice for gym-goers. The blend of fabrics gives an added boost in elasticity. The spandex will hug your body for a great fit and ensure your leggings bounce back every time you stretch. They are lightweight and comfortable, so you can wear them anywhere.

What to look for in a quality pair of plus-size leggings

Comfort

Comfort should be the number one priority. The perfect pair of leggings should feel like a second skin — you should be able to wear it all day without any pinching or itching. It’s important to keep in mind the purpose for each pair of leggings before buying, which will ensure that you get the right fabric and fit.

Size and fit

Leggings are usually sized differently than jeans and pants. Most manufacturers have their own sizing chart that will specify the waist and hip measurements for every size, so make sure to check it before buying. For a better fit, consider high-waisted leggings with an elastic waistband. They’ll keep your leggings in place and stop them from rolling down your hips.

Elasticity and coverage

The best leggings should pass the squat test. This means that they don’t become sheer when you stretch. You can check this by trying them on and squatting in front of a mirror. Another way to test is by stretching the seat of the leggings to make sure you can’t see through them.

How much you can expect to spend on plus-size leggings

For cotton and other single-fabric leggings, expect to spend about $25. Blended leggings and some athletic styles can cost $25 to $50. High-fashion and performance-oriented athletic leggings usually cost $50 to $100.

Plus-size leggings FAQ

How often should I wash my leggings?

A. It’s best to wash your leggings after wearing them two or three times. Follow the care instructions for each pair so you can clean them the right way.

When should I buy a new pair of leggings?

A. Whenever they start to feel loose. You can also decide to have multiple pairs so you don’t wear them out too quickly.

What’s the best plus-size leggings to buy?

Top plus-size leggings

Under Armour HeatGear Ankle Crop Leggings

What you need to know: These leggings are a great choice for working out because they dry quickly and keep you cool while you exercise.

What you’ll love: They are designed to fit like a second skin so you don’t have to worry about them rolling off. They come with a high waistband and a unique four-way stretch mechanism. This means you can move freely in every direction while wearing them.

What you should consider: The compression-style fit of these leggings might make them feel a little tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top plus-size leggings for the money

No Nonsense Cotton Leggings

What you need to know: They are soft and suitable for everyday use, good for a grocery run or as part of a casual outfit.

What you’ll love: They are made with cotton, polyester and spandex so they won’t shrink when washed. They come with a thin waistband, which makes them comfortable to wear for long periods.

What you should consider: These leggings tend to roll down the waist. They might also begin to droop after long-term use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Just My Size Active Run Leggings

What you need to know: They are ideal to wear indoors and outdoors. These leggings are popular among people who love activewear with a more relaxed fit.

What you’ll love: They are made with a breathable fabric with mesh panels for improved ventilation. The material is soft and lightweight, making it perfect for relaxing at home.

What you should consider: The fabric is thin and tends to hang loose in some areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

