Best black biker shorts

No matter the season, you can’t go wrong with having a pair or two of black biker shorts on standby.

Which black biker shorts are best?

Biker shorts splashed onto the fashion and sports scenes in the 1980s, quickly claiming their place as a fashion staple. No longer just an item worn by the serious biker, they’ve transformed into an athleisure must-have. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect black biker shorts, try the HeyNuts Biker Shorts.

What to know before you buy black biker shorts

Length

The four common lengths biker shorts come in are 5 inches, 6 inches, 8 inches and 10 inches. This measurement is the inseam and determines the distance between the end of the leg opening and the crotch.

Although your height may play a role in which shorts you select, chances are your choice will be based more on personal preference. A longer length works well if you’re looking for function over fashion, as the extra material can prevent chafing when cycling. If you’re choosing bike shorts to wear under a skirt, select a pair on the shorter side.

Pockets

A lot of athletic wear includes a small hidden pocket in the waistband, but this small space won’t hold very much. Typically, it’s just big enough to hold a key or an ID. Many shoppers want leggings or shorts that have side pockets, which usually house a cellphone and other small essential items, such as a lip balm or hair tie.

Having at least one side pocket can come in handy for holding a microphone pack for fitness instructors. Using the pocket to store something that would normally have to be clipped to the shorts can significantly benefit some.

Waist

The majority of workout wear is high-waisted. These waistbands are popular because they provide a flattering, smooth, compressive look that works well with most shirts. Although you can still find mid-rise options, it will be more challenging and the selection won’t be as wide.

What to look for in black biker shorts

Opacity

When selecting black biker shorts, you’ll want to make sure they are not see-through. Wearing squat-proof shorts is not just imperative for the gym, but it’s equally as important for casual activities.

Moisture-wicking

Choose biker shorts that can go from the studio to the street without missing a beat. If you wear them to exercise and don’t wick away sweat very well, you’ll be miserable if you need to run errands after and don’t have a change of clothes. Even if you don’t plan to wear them for athletic activities, it’s best to look for breathable material so you can survive a hot summer day.

Durable

Biker shorts meant for workouts should be high-quality and hold up well. Check the stitching and make sure the seams are sewn well and reinforced. Double-stitching is your safest bet when looking for durability. Make sure any loose threads will not cause the garment to unravel. Check the laundering label and follow the instructions to keep the shorts in good shape.

How much you can expect to spend on black biker shorts

Depending on the brand and fabric composition, the cost of biker shorts can vary. On average, expect to spend $15-$25.

Black biker shorts FAQ

Can biker shorts replace other athletic shorts?

A. For the most part, biker shorts are interchangeable with other athletic shorts. They can be a bit more revealing than some other styles, so try them on first to ensure you are comfortable with the look.

Will biker shorts stretch out?

A. Most biker shorts blend a few different textiles and because of this, they should hold their shape pretty well. Look for black biker shorts that are at least 20% spandex, which will provide an adequate amount of stretch. While you can find a cotton blend, choosing shorts mixed with nylon or polyester helps keep them looking as good as new even after several washes.

What are the best black biker shorts to buy?

Top black biker shorts

HeyNuts Biker Shorts

What you need to know: These nylon and spandex black biker shorts are available in three lengths.

What you’ll love: They are very soft and have a nice amount of compression without feeling too tight around the tummy.

What you should consider: They only have a small inner pocket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black biker shorts for the money

Danish Endurance Men’s Cycling Shorts

What you need to know: These are true cycling shorts meant for riding a bike and because they are designed for those with male anatomy, they have padding in the crotch area.

What you’ll love: These polyester shorts are very breathable.

What you should consider: Some users felt the padding was not thick enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sunzel Biker Shorts

What you need to know: These high-waisted, pocketed shorts come in 5-inch and 8-inch lengths.

What you’ll love: They have a seamless waistband and four-way stretch, allowing them to move with you.

What you should consider: They run a bit tight on the thigh.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kandi Neal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.