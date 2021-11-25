Best Disney Christmas pajamas

Create lasting memories and fun photos this Christmas season with a matching set of Disney Christmas pajamas for the whole family.

Which Disney Christmas pajamas are best?

For many families, it’s a longstanding tradition for children to receive new festive pajamas on Christmas Eve to wear to bed while they wait for Santa. In more recent years, that decades-long practice has evolved to become a theme for family Christmas cards, holiday pajama parties and more. If your family members are Disney fans, selecting matching Disney Christmas jammies for the whole crew is a wonderful way to spread cheer and ramp up pre-holiday excitement at home.

The Amazon Essentials Disney Family Matching Pajama Sleep Set is available in 14 holiday prints that range in size from infant and toddler up to adult men’s and women’s, ensuring you’re able to select the pattern and size you prefer.

What to know before you buy Disney Christmas pajamas

Matching sets

Whether you’re going for Instagram-worthy family Christmas photos or you’re getting ready to make a Christmas card to send out to friends and family, matching Disney holiday pajamas are the way to go for creating a warm and fun theme this season. Disney Christmas pajamas are also a popular bulk purchase for group or family trips to Disney World. If you’re looking for a larger selection of patterns and prints of family Christmas pajamas, there are numerous options from which to choose.

Fabric

Christmas pajamas need to be warm enough to keep you comfortable on cooler winter nights, but also made of breathable fabric that won’t trap body heat and make you sweat. All-cotton pajamas are the most versatile fabric selection for variable climates and are cost effective. For colder climates or for pajamas you intend to wear for extended periods of time, consider a heavier fabric such as flannel or microfleece. If you are lounging in your Christmas pajamas throughout the day in a cooler house, heavier fabrics will keep you warmer and more comfortable. That said, heavier materials can cause overheating at night, particularly for smaller children, which can cause interrupted sleep.

Style

Typical holiday cards featuring families in their matching Christmas pajamas are two-piece sets with long-sleeve tops and pants. If you prefer a quirkier style, there are Christmas footed onesies, combination sets with nightgowns and pajama sets with shorts rather than pants.

What to look for in quality Disney Christmas pajamas

Washability

Disney Christmas pajamas that are 100% cotton are usually machine washable with similar colors in a cold water wash, then tumble dried on a low setting. Machine washing should not cause a dye bleed or impact the quality of the pajamas even when worn frequently throughout Christmas. Well-made pajamas should be durable and offer lasting value; adults should be able to get a few holiday seasons out of their Disney Christmas pajama sets.

Function and design

If you would like to get more use and wear out of your Disney Christmas pajamas, consider selecting a set that is subtler in design. Rather than a bold pattern with overtly Christmas designs such as reindeer or presents, choose Disney holiday pajama sets that are winter themed or that feature milder holiday colors such as blue and silver. If you want traditional Disney Christmas pajamas, go for bright and fun prints with reds and greens.

Availability

A good rule of thumb when ordering Disney Christmas pajamas and other holiday sleepwear is to make your selection as early as possible and order before they are sold out, particularly if you are planning to buy pajamas for the whole family or in bulk. Most consumers prefer to stay ahead of the game at Christmas, particularly when holiday photos are planned and cards are being made.

How much you can expect to spend on Disney Christmas pajamas

The price range for Disney Christmas pajamas starts at the very budget-friendly price of $10 and ranges to around $35 and up depending on the size, print and availability of the pajamas you prefer.

Disney Christmas pajamas FAQ

Do Disney Christmas pajamas fit true to size?

A. For the most part, Christmas pajamas fit as expected. However, some brands have their own sizing, which isn’t necessarily standard. Spotted Zebra, for example, offers outstanding fabric quality but its clothing is slightly smaller and more form-fitting. Always refer to the sizing chart from the manufacturer to ensure your satisfaction upon arrival.

Is there any stretchiness to the fabric in Disney Christmas pajamas?

A. Pajamas that are made of 100% cotton and aren’t blended with Lycra, spandex or jersey won’t have very much stretch and should hold their shape after washing.

What are the best Disney Christmas pajamas to buy?

Top Disney Christmas pajamas

Amazon Essentials Disney Family Matching Pajama Sleep Set

What you need to know: These inexpensive Christmas pajamas from Disney are soft, cozy, comfortable and available in a huge range of sizes and prints.

What you’ll love: Amazon Essential’s Disney Christmas jammies sets provide excellent value and are easy to coordinate for all members of your family.

What you should consider: These pajamas are lightweight cotton, which might not be warm enough for very cold nights without sufficient bedding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney Christmas pajamas for the money

Spotted Zebra Kids Snug-Fit Cotton Pajamas Sleep Set

What you need to know: Spotted Zebra’s Disney Christmas pajamas are available in gorgeous high-quality holiday, Star Wars and Marvel prints in machine washable fabric for an outstanding price point.

What you’ll love: The material of these pajamas is soft to the touch and feels breathable and light while still being substantial enough to be quite warm.

What you should consider: A couple of reviewers felt that the fit was a little inconsistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Kids Minnie and Mickey Seasonal Snug-Fit Cotton Pajamas

What you need to know: These officially licensed Disney print children’s pajamas are available in multiple holiday themes that range from Halloween to Thanksgiving and Christmas.

What you’ll love: Sold for a bargain price, these cotton pajamas are available in sizes from 12 months to 5T and also in sizes 2 to 10.

What you should consider: Some buyers thought these pajamas were slightly on the thin side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

