Best boy’s pajama

Boys’ pajamas do more than just keep out the cold. They also provide an added level of comfort and help keep bedsheets clean longer.

Which boy’s pajama is best?

If you’re looking for a new set of boy’s pajamas, comfort, versatility and style are all important factors to consider. After all, if a child is going to be wearing pajamas, they should like them. The good thing about boy’s pajamas is that they come in a variety of styles, materials and sizes for any child. There are even themed pajamas, such as the Minecraft Top & Pants Pajama Set, which are a great option for little boys who love the game of Minecraft.

What to know before you buy a boy’s pajama

Style and age

The style of pajama you choose should be largely based on the age of the boy and their personal preferences. For instance, a pair of onesie pajamas is a great pick for babies and young boys up to the age of 3. Onesie pajamas provide a lot of comfort and warmth, which is especially beneficial in cooler climates, or if the indoor temperature is on the chilly side.

Footie pajamas are another popular type of boy’s pajamas. They’re similar to onesies in that they cover the entire body except the head and hands. Unlike onesies, footie pajamas also cover the feet.

Another popular style of pajamas are two-piece pajamas. These pajamas include a short-sleeved or long-sleeved shirt and a pair of pants or shorts. It’s usually best to introduce these pajamas to the child when they’re between 18 months and 2 years old, or when they’re potty-trained. There’s no upper age limit on wearing two-piece pajamas.

Theme

As children get older, their interests start to develop and change. These interests can include sports, video games, art, music, food, animals and cool patterns. For most little boys, the best themed pajamas are those that match either their current interests or the latest toys or trends.

When boys hit the ages of 8 to 10, their interests start to become more niche. Even then, you can still find boy’s pajamas that suit their style and represent what they like while providing a comfortable sleeping experience.

Another thing to consider when it comes to theme or design is whether or not the pajamas match. Two-piece pajamas typically include a shirt and matching bottoms. Depending on the pattern or theme of the existing set, it may be possible to mix and match for more variety.

Around the holidays, you may find Christmas-themed pajamas. These may not mix and match well, but they’re a neat way for entire families to show off their holiday spirit.

Material

Cotton: A great choice if you want something lightweight and organic, cotton is non-abrasive, comfortable, breathable and hypoallergenic. Plus, it has high tensile strength and becomes stronger when exposed to some moisture.

Polyester: This synthetic material is known for its durability and ability to keep its shape even after regular use and multiple washes. Polyester pajamas are generally quite affordable, too. Many boy’s pajamas are a blend of polyester and other fibers like cotton. These blends allow for more flexibility and stretching, which is ideal for active kids.

Flannel: Flannel is a good option during the winter season or in homes that get a little chilly at night. This material becomes softer with regular use.

Linen: Though linen may not be as soft as other materials, linen pajamas are durable, breathable and lightweight. This makes them ideal for warmer climates or seasons.

What to look for in a quality boy’s pajama

Durability

Most little boys are full of energy. This makes them prone to moving around a lot or running around the house. If that’s the case, then it’s important to find a highly durable pair of boy’s pajamas that aren’t likely to tear or become unusable in the first few weeks or so.

Polyester pajamas are sturdy and durable. Plus, they’re wrinkle-resistant. Polyester may not be as eco-friendly as other materials, but it’s a good choice for active kids. If you want something more sustainable, then cotton is another great option for highly active kids.

Size

Little boys grow quickly, so you may want to get a pair of pajamas that are a size up to keep up with them. Some pajamas are already slightly bigger than expected, though, so check for this before sizing up. Not all kids grow at the same rate or fit the same size for their age, but manufacturers typically follow a certain sizing standard. The common sizes for boy’s pajamas are:

12-, 18- and 24-month

2T (2-year-old toddler) to 5T (5-year-old toddler)

XS (extra small) to XXL (extra, extra large)

Make sure the pajamas aren’t too small, especially around the neck, under the arms or at the legs or waist. If the pajamas are too small, they won’t be comfortable to wear. Plus, they are more likely to tear at the seams with use.

Accessories

The accessories for boys’ pajamas are limitless. Common accessories include little night caps, hats and booties. As the boy gets older, he may want a certain style of socks or slippers, too. If you want to add a splash of fun to the pajamas, consider getting something like horns or pajamas with a cool superhero theme on them.

How much you can expect to spend on a boy’s pajama

For babies and toddlers, most sleepwear costs $10-$20. Two-piece boys’ pajamas often cost $20-$30. These may come with two pairs of pajamas.

Boy’s pajama FAQ

Is it okay to size up?

A. With younger children, it’s best to stick with their current size or go a size up if the pajamas run a little small. However, once the boy reaches around 8 years old, it’s generally safe to get them a larger size they can grow into.

How often should you wash boys’ pajamas?

A. Run the pajamas through the washing machine after every two or three nights to prevent the growth of bacteria. If the pajamas get dirty, wash and change them immediately.

What’s the best boy’s pajama to buy?

Top boy’s pajama

Minecraft Top & Pants Pajama Set

What you need to know: Made for boys ages 6-12, these interchangeable Minecraft pajamas are soft and warm for even the chilliest of nights.

What you’ll love: Perfect for little boys who love the game of Minecraft, this option comes with two tops and two bottoms. The pants have an elastic waistband for a comfortable, versatile fit. The pajamas are made from cotton and have a very detailed design.

What you should consider: They are not flame resistant.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top boy’s pajama for the money

Simple Joys by Carter’s Boys’ 4-Piece Set

What you need to know: Available in several fun designs and colors, this four-piece set of pajamas is perfect for boys ages 12 months to 5 years old.

What you’ll love: Made from a polyester and fleece blend, these two-piece pajamas are warm, lightweight and soft. They’re also flame-resistant, tagless and have an elastic waist for maximum comfort. The poly jersey option and the fleece option are both loose-fitting, while the cotton option is snug.

What you should consider: The polyester pajamas are higher quality than the cotton ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gerber 4-Pack Sleep ‘N Play Footie

What you need to know: These cotton onesie pajamas are sustainable and made for preemies, newborns and little boys up to 9 months old.

What you’ll love: Coming in multiple colors and designs, this variety pack is great for anyone who needs a lot of options and doesn’t want to scramble to do laundry every other night. These onesies have a front zipper for convenient changing and removal, which is great for little boys who tend to squirm or wriggle about.

What you should consider: The onesies may be on the larger size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

