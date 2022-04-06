Which black silk robe is best?

Nothing says luxury like silk. Slipping into a silk robe after a bath or at the end of a long day is a sumptuous way to tell your body that you care. Black is a sophisticated color choice for a silk robe, plus it gets bonus points for not showing stains.

You can find both men’s and women’s silk robes in a wide range of styles. For a kimono cut, Ledamon Women’s 100% Silk Kimono Short Robe is a classic style for women.

What to know before you buy a black silk robe

Material

Silk is a luxury fabric made from silkworms. The process of making silk goes back thousands of years and is a time-consuming, labor-intensive process, which is why silk robes are considered a luxury commodity and are pricey. For a lower-cost robe with a lustrous, silky feel, consider a women’s satin robe or a men’s satin robe, which are made of synthetic fibers. Mulberry silk is the highest-quality silk and is smoother and more uniform in color than other pure silks.

Uses

Silk is cool to the touch, which makes a silk robe a great option for warmer seasons or if you run hot. Silk is also thermoregulating, which means when it’s cold out, it’ll keep your body warm, and when it’s warm out, it’ll keep your body cool. Black silk robes can be worn for lounging, dressing or slipping on after bathing. Choose a more revealing black silk robe for a romantic night in or for a special occasion.

Length

Consider how much coverage you want when choosing the length of a black silk robe. Men’s and women’s black silk robes come in a variety of lengths, starting just above the knee to full-length hemlines. Mid-calf and just below the knee are popular lengths for black silk robes. Shorter women’s styles with mid-thigh hemlines also are available.

Sleeves

In addition to the length of a robe, note its sleeve length. Sleeves are generally full-length, extending down to the wrists or three-quarter length, ending just below the elbows. Kimono-style sleeves are wide with continuous sleeves cut in one piece with the rest of the robe. Select black silk robes feature short sleeves.

Sizing

Black silk robes come in men’s and women’s sizing. Women’s sizes run from X-small to X-large. Some brands offer extended sizes up to 3X. Men’s sizes run from small to XX-large. Extended men’s sizing up to 4X is offered by some brands. Be sure to check the manufacturer’s sizing chart for an accurate fit, as sizing isn’t standardized. For instance, a large in one brand can fit like a medium in another.

What to look for in a quality black silk robe

Tie

The majority of black silk robes feature tie-style belts, which allow for an adjustable fit, and the belt is usually made of black silk. Also look for an inside tie, or “modesty tie,” which helps secure the robe closed from the inside.

Trim

More provocative styles of women’s black silk robes feature lace trim in black or white. Some men’s and women’s black silk robes feature white piping.

Pockets

Pockets are a non-negotiable for many robe wearers. If this is you, plenty of black silk robes offer front or side pockets.

Machine-washable

Silk is notoriously high-maintenance to clean. Some brands offer machine-washable silk robes, which can be tossed into the washing machine on a delicate or gentle cycle.

How much you can expect to spend on a black silk robe

Black silk robes made of 100% silk range from $100 to upwards of $300.

Black silk robe FAQ

How do I clean my silk robe?

A. The majority of silk robes can be hand washed or dry cleaned. Check the care instructions before you wash your black silk robe at home; some robes are dry clean only. Select silk robes are machine-washable, though it’s recommended to wash them on a gentle or delicate cycle in cold water. Always air dry silk and out of direct sunlight, since it can fade the black.

Are silk robes hypoallergenic?

A. For wearers with sensitive skin, choose a mulberry silk robe, which is naturally hypoallergenic. It contains a protein called sericin that reduces the chances of an allergic reaction. Also look for a robe that’s OEKO-TEX certified, meaning the material is free of harmful chemicals commonly used in textile production.

What’s the best black silk robe to buy?

Top black silk robe

Ledamon Women’s 100% Silk Kimono Short Robe

What you need to know: This is a top-selling silk robe that comes with tastefully printed artwork complementing the kimono style.

What you’ll love: The 100% pure silk material is soft and light to wear. The material is high-quality for the price point. The robe fits well and is the perfect length for many wearers, hitting just below the knees.

What you should consider: This robe doesn’t have pockets and is dry clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black silk robe for the money

Fishers Finery Women’s 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Mid-Length Robe with Pockets

What you need to know: Try this lower-cost women’s black silk robe made from mulberry silk.

What you’ll love: This robe is made from 100% mulberry silk, which is typically used in robes twice its cost. It features functional pockets. This short, thin robe is perfect for warm seasons.

What you should consider: Some consumers find the elastic waistband in the back unflattering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cold Posh Men’s Silk Robe

What you need to know: This men’s style black silk robe features classy white piping.

What you’ll love: This 100% silk robe will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The quality is great and this robe is well-made. The black color is rich and the feel is soft and comfortable.

What you should consider: The fit is snug, especially if you have a belly, so you’ll need to size up. Sizing only goes up to XL.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.