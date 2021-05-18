Bathrobes & Pajamas

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Study: War, climate displaced tens of millions in 2020
Busch Gardens to bring new, bright fireworks show, extended hours for ‘Summers Nights’ events
Video
Siblings separated as young children find each other after 40 years, living just one mile apart
Video
Arozarena’s two home runs help Rays rally past Orioles, 9-7
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Busch Gardens to bring new, bright fireworks show, extended hours for ‘Summers Nights’ events
Video
Top Stories
Siblings separated as young children find each other after 40 years, living just one mile apart
Video
Top Stories
Popular payment app creates privacy risk for users
Video
Paralyzed veteran gets exoskeleton, learns how to walk again
Video
Bradenton woman at odds with HOA over tree, claims it’s the source of an insect issue
Video
Eastbound lanes of Gandy Bridge heading into Tampa reopened following crash
Video
Weather
Tampa Weather Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Tampa Weather Radar
8 Day Forecast
WFLA Weather Cameras
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Olympus Pools being sued by country’s largest pool supply company
Video
Top Stories
Tampa couple without washer for nearly 3 months despite buying protection plan
Video
Top Stories
Breakthrough cases: Experts explain why you can still catch COVID even if you’re fully-vaccinated
Video
8 On Your Side Blood Drive at News Channel 8 & Boston Market
Piney Point fallout: Florida officials were ‘asleep at the wheel’ before breach, conservation groups say
Video
Florida employers can require COVID-19 vaccine but can’t ask for proof
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Arozarena’s two home runs help Rays rally past Orioles, 9-7
Top Stories
Reunited: Tebow signs with Jags, rejoins Meyer as tight end
Top Stories
SEC gives extra $23 million to each school because of COVID
Tampa Bay Lightning teams up with AdventHealth to offer free vaccines for fans before Game 3 and 4
Video
USF set to return to full capacity at Raymond James Stadium this fall
Lightning forward Pat Maroon flaps his wings, squawks at Panthers in Game 2
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Protesters demand Hillsborough County transportation tax refund
Video
Tampa Bay celebrates AAPI Heritage Month; House passes anti-Asian hate bill
Video
Jason Aldean’s ‘Back In The Saddle’ tour coming to Tampa in October
High-density hotels proposed for Siesta Key, residents fear changes will destroy island’s charm
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Email Alerts
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bathrobes & Pajamas
Best men’s summer pajamas
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Unusually low humidity persists through weekend – here’s how that could mean trouble
Video
Rob Gronkowski surprises fan who caught football from ‘Papa Gronk’ during Super Bowl boat parade
Video
‘Hangry’ alligator chases people across Wendy’s parking lot in Florida
Look up! 5 planets easy to spot in the sky this week
Video
Tampa airport looking for new voice for shuttles
Video
More Don't Miss