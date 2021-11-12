Best wrist wallet for travel

Wrist wallets for travel are the ideal solution for times when you don’t want to carry around a full-sized purse. They are perfect for carrying a few things, like your cards, cash, keys and phone.

Wrist wallets for travel are the ideal solution for times when you don’t want to carry around a full-sized purse or you just want to carry a few things, like your cards, cash, keys and phone. These wrist wallets are perfect for travel, especially those that feature an additional strap that you can use to convert the wrist wallet to a compact crossbody bag. The Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Wristlet is a magnificent wrist wallet for travel.

What to know before you buy a wrist wallet for travel

Size

Size is the most essential factor to think about when you’re shopping for a wrist wallet for travel. If your wrist wallet is too small, it might not hold all the things you need to carry with you throughout your trip. And a wrist wallet that’s too big can be cumbersome or bulky.

Think about what you want your wrist wallet to hold and figure out the largest item, usually a phone for most people. Compare the dimensions of your phone to the size of the wrist wallet to make sure it’s the right fit.

Compartments

Almost all wrist wallets for travel feature an interior pocket, ID and bank card slots and a large zippered main compartment. However, the size of these compartments can differ a lot from one model to another. Some wrist wallets only have a few big compartments, while others have one big compartment and several smaller slots.

Clips and straps

Wrist wallets for travel usually come with a small strap that goes around your wrist for easy, hands-free carrying. The strap should be sturdy enough for you to allow the wallet to hang from your arm without worrying that it will break. If the wrist wallet features any attachment clips, you should make sure those clips are sturdy and strong as well.

What to look for in a quality wrist wallet for travel

Style

Wrist wallets for travel come in a range of styles, including fun, funky, glamorous, sophisticated, sleek, plain and simple. If you’re looking for a wrist wallet for business travel, you should find one with an understated and sophisticated design. If you plan on going out frequently for special occasions during your travel, then you should elevate your look with an animal print, a striking pattern or a blinged-out glamorous wrist wallet.

Extra strap

Some travel wrist wallets feature an extra strap that converts your wrist wallet into a stylish crossbody bag.

Security

Many wrist wallets for travel come with extra security features, like RFID-blocking technology. This technology keeps cybercriminals from stealing your personal info.

How much you can expect to spend on a wrist wallet for travel

Wrist wallets for travel range in price from $10-$70, depending on the quality, the brand, the materials and the features. The most basic wrist wallets for travel begin at about $10, while mid-range travel wrist wallets go for $10-$30. High-end models vary in price from $30-$70.

Wrist wallet for travel FAQ

Is a clutch the same thing as a wrist wallet for travel?

A. No, a clutch is not quite the same thing as a travel wrist wallet. Wrist wallets for travel are similar to clutches, but they differ from them in a few ways. For example, clutches don’t usually have a wrist strap, unlike wristlets. Instead, you need to hold clutches in your hand, but some have a decorative and optional shoulder strap. Clutches also usually snap rather than zip shut.

Can a wrist wallet replace your daily purse or handbag?

A. It depends on the size of the wrist wallet and what you typically carry in your bag on a normal day. A larger wrist wallet might work well for minimalists who like to travel light, but wrist wallets don’t usually offer enough space to replace a regular bag.

Are wrist wallets for travel meant only for women?

A. Definitely not. There are lots of stylish and aesthetically pleasing wrist wallets for travel available for people of all genders.

What’s the best wrist wallet for travel to buy?

Top wrist wallet for travel

Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Wristlet

What you need to know: This wrist wallet for travel from Michael Kors is a wonderful option if you want something both beautiful and practical from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: This Michael Kors wrist wallet for travel provides all the features you need, including a roomy interior space with plenty of pockets, but it also offers a stylish aesthetic with the signature MK print in durable leather.

What you should consider: This wrist wallet is bigger than most wristlets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wrist wallet for travel for the money

Befen Leather Wristlet

What you need to know: This high-quality leather wrist wallet for travel from Befen comes at a fairly affordable price.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive travel wrist wallet comes with an additional strap for carrying it as a crossbody bag. It also has exterior and interior pockets, a spacious main compartment, six card slots and a cash pocket for bills.

What you should consider: This crossbody strap is slightly flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Sak Iris Large Smartphone Crossbody

What you need to know: This versatile wrist wallet for travel from The Sak is perfect for those who need a little more space than a traditional wristlet provides.

What you’ll love: It also acts as a small crossbody bag with a 21-inch detachable strap, card slots and multiple pockets. The wrist wallet accommodates most cellphones.

What you should consider: Some owners report faded leather, broken closures and frayed seams.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

