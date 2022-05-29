Which Westinghouse TV is best?

Picking out a Westinghouse TV can be an intimidating task, especially if you’re planning on dropping a decent amount of money on the purchase. Still, most buyers find TVs that fit their particular needs — without sacrificing their budgets.

While there are a number of TVs worth checking out before you buy, the Westinghouse 50-Inch Class 1080p TV is a solid television option with a fairly large display that buyers really enjoy having in their homes.

What to know before you buy a Westinghouse TV

Types

Most of the best Westinghouse TVs for the average user include light-emitting diode (LED) screens. Other TV types include those that use organic light-emitting diode (OLED) lighting and liquid crystal display (LCD), with the former generally offering a better display than the latter.

Features

Some TV enthusiasts may prefer to have specific features included with their TVs, such as smart-home compatibility, multiple display options, or a high-dynamic range. If there is a specific TV feature you’re hoping your Westinghouse television will include, check the product description to make sure a given model has it before you buy.

Location

Another thing to consider before making your purchase is where you plan to put your new TV. This can affect both the size and the mounting hardware or stand types. Some TVs may require the buyer to purchase mounting hardware separately, although most of Westinghouse’s TV models simply include legs to be set on top of a media stand.

What to look for in a quality Westinghouse TV

High resolution

Arguably the most important detail when looking for a Westinghouse TV is the display resolution, which will affect how clear and crisp the unit looks. At worst, modern TVs have a resolution of at least 720p, with increasingly good options having resolutions of 1080p, 4K, and 8K. The higher the resolution, the less you’ll be able to see the given pixels in a display, and the more vibrant and immersive the images on the screen will appear.

Size

While bigger TV screens can be seen more easily from farther away, space limitations may determine what size TV you should purchase. TVs are measured from corner to corner diagonally, so keep this in mind when measuring the area you’ll place the TV.

Smart features

A number of TVs also include smart features such as compatibility with voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. You can find TVs that include a wide range of helpful features, including everything from sleep timers to display presets – and many options in between.

How much you can expect to spend on a Westinghouse TV

Westinghouse TVs span a wide range of prices, especially as they become harder to come by. In general, cheap Westinghouse TVs are $150-$350, while other higher-tier models usually range from $500-$800.

Westinghouse TV FAQ

Does Westinghouse make smart TVs?

A. Westinghouse does make smart TVs, including those with a wide variety of features, channels, and other helpful apps, such as Roku. In addition, you can find Westinghouse smart TVs for a wide range of prices and in a number of different configurations and size options.

What resolutions do Westinghouse TVs come in?

A. While those buying directly from Westinghouse may have a wider range of options to choose from, others that purchase from retailers like Amazon usually will find Westinghouse TVs in 720p and 1080p resolution configurations.

What are the best Westinghouse TVs to buy?

Top Westinghouse TV

Westinghouse TV 50-Inch Class 1080p Full LED HD Display With USB and HDMI Inputs

What you need to know: This TV not only offers a fairly large 1080p display, but it includes a vibrant LED backlight for one of the best display experiences you can get from Westinghouse.

What you’ll love: On top of its 1080p display, this Westinghouse TV includes USB and HDMI inputs for use with just about any device and an image contrast ratio of 1500:1. Its LED backlight is vibrant in tone and makes for an immersive viewing experience with its large 50-inch display.

What you should consider: Some buyers complained that this model’s price was too high compared to those of other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Westinghouse TV for money

Westinghouse TV 24-Inch Certified Refurbished 720p Edge-Lit Display With USB Input

What you need to know: Those on a serious budget can get this small Westinghouse TV for a super affordable price, with a 24-inch, monitor-size display, and USB display inputs.

What you’ll love: Despite its smaller size, this 720p TV from Westinghouse is a great pick for anyone looking to use something small or to save as much money as possible. The 24-inch edge-lit display also includes a USB input, for which buyers using an HDMI device can buy an adapter.

What you should consider: Some buyers decided to avoid this model since it’s a refurbished product. Others complained about the inclusion of a USB port instead of including an HDMI input.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Westinghouse TV 42-Inch FX Series Smart Roku TV 720p FHD 60Hz Display

What you need to know: This model is a great midrange 720p TV from Westinghouse, offering a fair price for a decently sized TV, and Smart TV functionality with Roku is included.

What you’ll love: At such a reasonable price, this FX series TV offers quite a range of features, including trials of multiple services, Roku, and a vivid FHD 42-inch display. Additionally, users who have Alexa or want to purchase Alexa can use voice commands to control this model.

What you should consider: A number of buyers complained about this TV’s remote control, saying it was subpar to TVs they’ve owned in the past.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

