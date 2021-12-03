Best washcloth

If you intend to use a washcloth as a face cloth, it is recommended to use them only once before washing to avoid bacterial growth.

Which washcloth is best?

Washcloths are valuable tools for people looking to wash their faces or hands without being burdened by a large and intrusive towel. They are great for using both in the bath and shower, and thanks to their small size, they have the versatility that standard bath towels cannot provide. Additionally, a quality washcloth can be used for anything from household cleaning tasks to drying your hands. With this in mind, finding an excellent washcloth that is both comfortable on the skin and durable over time is ideal. The set of 12 WhiteClassic Luxury Cotton Washcloths is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a washcloth

Definition

Washcloths are smaller-sized towels. Also known as washrags or facecloths, washcloths serve the purpose that typical towels do, but have many practical applications related to their smaller size, such as drying off smaller areas of the body, including the face and hands. Washcloths are generally between the dimensions of 12 by 12 or 13 by 13 inches. They are small and square-shaped and often made from soft and comfortable, yet durable materials, like cotton or bamboo.

Uses

A quality washcloth can serve multiple purposes. Mainly, washcloths are used to wash areas such as your face. By lathering soap onto the cloth, a washcloth can be used to dig into a person’s pores and clean out any dirt or grime that might be there. You can also use a washcloth to dry your face after washing it with your hands and face soap. However, washcloths are not only limited to use in the bathroom. They can also be used as cleaning rags for your kitchen or your room, whether that involves drying dishes or wiping down surfaces.

What to look for in a quality washcloth

Materials

Many washcloths are made from a type of cotton, such as terry cotton or Turkish cotton. Terry cotton is a kind of cotton that gets its name from weaving fabric with many protruding loops to make it much more water-absorbent. Turkish cotton is cotton grown exclusively in the Aegean Region and, as a result, has stronger and smoother cotton threads, making it soft and fluffy. Apart from cotton, washcloths can also be made from materials like bamboo or unprocessed silk.

Sets

If you want to buy only a single, solitary washcloth, you might run into a problem. Most are sold in towel sets, either with towels of varying sizes or in bulk. This is useful because buying sets of washcloths will help cycle them through, so they do not stay dirty for long. The number of washcloths in a set can vary from four to 24.

Quick-drying

It is highly recommended that if you are looking for a washcloth to use for something like face washing, then buying quick-drying washcloths is the best option. This is because when washcloths are damp and left to dry, it makes it much easier for bacteria and dirt to accumulate on the surface of the cloth. Buying quick-drying washcloths alleviates this by not giving bacteria the time necessary to grow.

How much you can expect to spend on a washcloth

Washcloths are generally inexpensive, costing anywhere between $5-$25. Depending on the quality and materials of the washcloth and the number of washcloths that come in the set, the price may vary. The most expensive washcloths will typically be made of high-quality cottons like terry or Turkish cotton and come in sets of four or more.

Washcloth FAQ

How often should you wash your washcloths?

If you intend to use your washcloths on your face or other areas of your body you plan to clean daily, then wash a washcloth at least once a week and at most after every use. This is to ensure that dirt, bacteria and mold do not grow on the washcloth.

How many washcloths should you own?

Many washcloths are sold in sets, either in complete towel sets or sets of solely washcloths. Either way, the number of washcloths worth owning will depend on how frequently you intend to use them. If you plan on using them once a day, then having at least seven, plus a few extras, will be enough.

What is the best washcloth to buy?

Top washcloth

WhiteClassic Luxury Cotton Washcloths – Large Hotel Spa Bathroom Face Towel | 12 Pack

What you need to know: These luxury washcloths offer soft and elegant hotel- and spa-quality washcloths in a pack of 12.

What you’ll love: They are available in over a dozen different colors and styles. Additionally, they are made from 100% combed cotton for soft, yet durable, and highly absorbent washcloths.

What you should consider: A few users have noted that these washcloths can shed over time.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top washcloth for the money

American Soft Linen Premium Turkish Genuine Cotton Washcloth Set

What you need to know: These premium Turkish cotton washcloths offer perfect face towels with supreme softness and comfort.

What you’ll love: They are offered in several different sets, including a three-, four- and six-piece set. Additionally, they are available in over a dozen colors.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the washcloths do not seem to be actually “luxury-quality,” though they are still good.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Utopia Towels Cotton Gray Washcloths Set – Pack of 24

What you need to know: This set offers 24 quality washcloths for a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: They come in a dozen different colors and are made from 100% ring-spun cotton, making them highly absorbent and lightweight.

What you should consider: Some users have mentioned that these towels can be scratchy and are not as soft as other washcloth options.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Amazon Basics Fast Drying, Extra Absorbent, Terry Cotton Washcloths

What you need to know: Amazon Basics offers a solid choice for washcloths with their fast-drying, cotton washcloth set.

What you’ll love: This pack of 24 comes in eight different color options and is made from a fast-drying, 100% looped terry cotton construction. They are also machine- and dryer-safe.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that they tend to unravel over time.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Washcloths, 12 Pack, 100% Extra Soft Ring-Spun Cotton Wash Cloth

What you need to know: This value bundle from the Livings Fashions Store offers a 12-pack of multicolored washcloths that are absorbent and quick-drying.

What you’ll love: They are made from 100% soft, ring-spun combed cotton, making them soft, yet durable. They are reinforced to prevent bleeding, shrinking and unraveling.

What you should consider: Despite claiming to be bleed-proof, many users have mentioned that these washcloths can bleed when washed.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.