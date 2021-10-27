Best tennis bag

Former world No. 1 tennis player Ivan Lendl carried sawdust in his tennis bag that he would sprinkle on his racquet handle to help it dry.

Which tennis bag is best?

A relaxing or competitive round of tennis is a great way to spend the day. A lot goes into a tennis match from a preparation standpoint with equipment and other accessories. Tennis racquets, balls, shoes, extra clothes, drinks and snacks can be a lot to transport to the court.

Finding a tennis bag to easily carry your racquet and gear to the court is an important part of making the day complete. There are many options to explore, but the Fila Ultimate Tennis bag is a top choice for tennis players wanting plenty of room and extra pocket space.

What to know before you buy a tennis bag

How much tennis equipment do you plan to carry?

There is a wide range of sizes when it comes to tennis bags. If you plan to only carry one or two racquets and a sleeve of tennis balls, then the smaller three-racquet bags should have enough room. If you are bringing more racquets, shoes, snacks and drinks, a change of clothes and other items, the six-racquet bag size is more likely to accommodate all of your gear. There are even larger bags available for coaches and professional players, but the average tennis enthusiast should have their needs met with the three- or six-racquet bags.

Which style of carrying bag is best for you?

There are three primary types of tennis bags, based on how they are carried. Shoulder bags have adjustable straps that allow the bag to be slung across one of your shoulders. A few models have straps that can be used across both shoulders.

Tote bags are much slimmer and grasped by your hands as you would a grocery tote. These are easy to lift and fit into tight spaces. Keep in mind that racquets do not fit all the way into tote bags, so the handles will stick out. This is especially noteworthy if you are riding your bike or public transportation where the handles could inadvertently bump into things.

Backpack bags are designed like traditional backpacks, but are a bit longer to accommodate the length of tennis racquets. Some models only allow the racquet head to be stowed so the handle will protrude from the carrier. Look for models that allow the entire racquet to be enclosed if that is your preference. For more information about bag styles and other details, check out the Best Review summary on best tennis bags.

What to look for in a quality tennis bag

Material

Tennis bags are made from different synthetic fabric blends. Most stand up well to the sun and regular use. Look for strong seams that can be stretched and sturdy zippers that won’t break easily.

Storage pockets

There is a wide variety of storage compartments among different tennis bags. Many tennis bags offer small pockets for your cell phone, keys and wallet. Some offer a padded pocket for sunglasses or other breakable items. There are pockets specifically for food and drinks, and even some for your shoes. A few higher-end tennis bags have a pocket designed for wet clothes and shoes following a match in the hot sun. The price typically increases with the number of pockets, but it really depends upon your personal preference.

Also look for where the pockets are located. Many tennis players prefer to access a pocket closer to the top where it is easier to reach. Some tennis bags have pockets at the bottom and require you to bend over.

Wheels

A few tennis bags come with wheels, and they are typically larger bags. However, depending on how many racquets and how much gear you plan to transport, a wheeled bag might be your best option.

How much you can expect to spend on a tennis bag

Tennis bags cost as little as $20 for a single compartment and racquet sleeve. Bags with multiple compartments and room for several racquets cost $35-$55, while bags featuring padded pockets and shoe compartments cost over $60, even exceeding $100 for the highest-end models.

Tennis bag FAQ

Why do you need a tennis bag that holds more racquets than you plan to use?

A. This allows extra space for another racquet, balls or other gear and clothing. Otherwise, you may be cramped for space. Keep in mind, too, that it is always recommended to have an extra racquet on hand just in case a string breaks.

Will a tennis racquet cover fit in a tennis bag?

A. Many tennis racquets come with a head cover. Larger shoulder style tennis bags should accommodate a tennis racquet cover. Tote and backpack style bags may not be able to take on the extra width. You will need to consider whether or not having the head cover is necessary if your bag has adequate protection.

What’s the best tennis bag to buy?

Top tennis bag

Fila Ultimate Tennis

What you need to know: Sporting a spacious main compartment and multiple zippered pockets, this bag has room for everything you need.

What you’ll love: In addition to the main compartment, there is a shoe pocket, an insulated pocket for drinks and snacks, and a fleece-lined pocket for sunglasses or other small accessories. Two tennis racquets can be easily transported, which is especially appealing to bicyclists.

What you should consider: Shoes are carried at the bottom of the bag and not accessible from above.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tennis bag for the money

Head Core 6R Combi Tennis Racquet Bag

What you need to know: With room for six tennis racquets and a large main compartment, this durable bag meets the needs of the most serious tennis player.

What you’ll love: This affordable bag is lightweight and can be carried over the shoulder or like a backpack with adjustable straps. Durable construction will last for the long haul. The bag comes with a small pocket for keys or cell phone.

What you should consider: Tennis racquets can bounce around a bit inside the main compartment.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Athletico 3-Racquet Tennis Bag

What you need to know: Durable and spacious but affordable, this bag has room for three tennis racquets, a sleeve of balls and accessories.

What you’ll love: Featuring a padded main compartment, this bag has a pocket for balls and a padded pocket for accessories. Adjustable straps allow the bag to be carried over the shoulder, or you can use the handle to lift the bag as a tote. It comes with a money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: Some players struggled to fit three racquets into the bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.