Best stunt kite

Once you’re in the air, experiment with line tension and body movements to see what your new stunt kite can do.

Which stunt kites are best?

On a clear, windy day, flying a kite can be an immensely satisfying and fun experience. Stunt kites take this hobby to the next level by providing an aerodynamic shape and increased maneuverability, two factors that allow the user to perform tricks and even compete with other kites.

Also known as sport kites, stunt kites have two control lines and usually boast a triangular shape. The Prism Quantum Dual-Line Stunt Kite is the top pick because it’s durable, lightweight and features a 7-foot wingspan.

What to know before you buy a stunt kite

Stunt kites vs. traditional kites

Unlike traditional kites that use a single line, stunt kites get increased maneuverability from a dual-line system. The user holds a left and right line with one in each hand. Pulling on the right line causes the kite to go right, while pulling on the left line causes the kite to go left. More complicated maneuvers can be completed by adjusting the tension on the lines or by running forward and backward.

For the most part, stunt kites will have a triangular, or “delta wing” shape, while traditional kites can appear in diamond, parafoil or three-dimensional forms. Most conventional kites are also considerably cheaper than the stunt variety and are less difficult to master.

Types of stunt kites

Classic dual-line kites: The most common variety, these stunt kites first appeared in the 1970s and are designed to be lightweight and responsive.

The most common variety, these stunt kites first appeared in the 1970s and are designed to be lightweight and responsive. Trick kites: These kites are designed specifically for performing tricks and participating in competitions. They are less precise than other varieties but are great for attempting acrobatic maneuvers.

These kites are designed specifically for performing tricks and participating in competitions. They are less precise than other varieties but are great for attempting acrobatic maneuvers. Quad-line kites: Just as their name suggests, these stunt kites have four control lines instead of two, making them extremely precise, but challenging for most beginners to maneuver.

Framed vs. foil

Framed kites consist of a cloth wing that is given its shape by a rigid set of rods. Foil kites have no frame and are constructed entirely from fabric. Deciding between the two styles ultimately comes down to personal preference, although many hobbyists claim that framed kites are better for tricks, while foil kites are more portable and harder to damage.

What to look for in a quality stunt kite

Ease of use

A stunt kite can be difficult to master, particularly if it’s being flown by a child and teenager, so look for a model that’s being specifically marketed to your intended audience. Many kites come with detailed instructions and a booklet of tips and tricks for beginners.

Materials

The wing of your stunt kite should be crafted from a material that balances overall durability with weight. Nylon is commonly used because it is resistant to rips and tears. If you choose a kite with a frame, carbon or fiberglass is a great material for holding a consistent shape in a variety of wind conditions.

Wingspan

The wingspan of a stunt kite can vary from around 2 feet to over 7 feet. A larger wingspan will give your kite stability and make it easier to control, but it could have a detrimental impact on your kite’s speed.

Accessories

If you’re new to stunt kites, look for a model that comes with helpful accessories like wrist straps, a winder and a storage bag. An instruction manual is also crucial, particularly if you’re buying a framed stunt kite that requires a complicated assembly.

How much you can expect to spend on a stunt kite

The cost of a stunt kite can vary widely depending on its quality and the intended audience. Versatile kites for kids and teenagers usually cost around $20-$100, while competition-level sport kites can cost $150 or more.

Stunt kite FAQ

What is the wind window?

A. The wind window is the dome-shaped area where your stunt kite will be able to fly. Understanding the wind window will help you determine the areas where your kite will receive the most speed and the outer edges where this speed will diminish.

Where should I fly my stunt kite?

A. Find a cloudless day with moderate winds and take your kite to a large, open area like a beach or park. A stunt kite can be dangerous at top speeds, so always avoid crowded areas.

What’s the best stunt kite to buy?

Top stunt kite

Prism Quantum Dual-line Stunt Kite

What you need to know: This versatile sport kite is available in two different colors and comes with an impressive wingspan.

What you’ll love: This stunt kit has a wingspan of 7 feet, making it particularly stable and easy to control when trying out tricks and advanced maneuvers. The kite’s spine also has an elastic shock absorber for the occasional crash.

What you should consider: This stunt kite might be too expensive for some consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stunt kite for the money

Babyeden Large Dual Line Stunt Kite

What you need to know: This large, affordable kite is suitable for novice teenagers and experienced adults alike.

What you’ll love: The kite is easy to assemble and available in blue, green and red. In addition to the kite, the purchase comes with extra rods and a storage case.

What you should consider: Some users felt that this stunt kite wasn’t durable enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Prism Kite Technology Jazy Dual-line Sport Kite

What you need to know: This mid-tier stunt kite features a stylish design and tons of accessories.

What you’ll love: The red and yellow “infrared” color motif will definitely stand out among other stunt kites, and it’s constructed to be extra durable for beginners. The purchase includes wrist straps, a winder and a high-quality storage bag.

What you should consider: This kite could be challenging to maneuver if you live in an area with particularly high winds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

