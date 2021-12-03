Best stove guard

Not all stove guards serve the same purpose. Some protect the surface of your stove, while others act as barriers to protect children from burning themselves.

Which stove guards are best?

Gas stoves are great for cooking food, but less so when it comes time to clean them. Unlike ceramic and glass electric stoves, which have flat surfaces you can easily wipe down, gas stoves require you to remove the burner grates and burner covers every time you want to clean them. Another big issue with stoves of all kinds is the potential for curious children to burn themselves on them. Stove guards are available to help solve both of these problems.

If you are looking for stove guards for the former application, the StoveGuard Premium Stove Protector is a top choice because it comes pre-cut for specific stove models, which eliminates the hassle of customizing it yourself and ensures a seamless fit. For the latter application, the Qdos Aluminum Stove Guard is a top choice for its high walls and easy installation.

What to know before you buy a stove guard

Types of stove guards

Stove guards are a somewhat broad category that includes several types of products.

Some stove guards help you keep your stove cleaner by acting as a catchall for crumbs and grease. These have small holes for the burners but otherwise cover the entire surface of your stove.

There are also stove guards that cover the gap between your stove and your counter. Technically, these don’t guard the stove but act as a guard against crumbs falling into the crack, where they will sit and attract bugs and other critters.

The final type of stove guard is a barrier for children to protect them against burning their hands on hot pans or elements. Some of these will also prevent kids from touching the control knobs so they can’t fiddle around with things when you aren’t looking.

Installation

The first two types of stove guards offer an effortless installation that doesn’t utilize any kind of adhesive. Instead, you simply lay them down, and the natural friction of the material will keep them in place. In the case of the crumb guards, these will also feature a small vertical strip that sits in the crack to prevent them from sliding left or right.

The stove guards that act as barriers to children come in different designs, but most require some kind of adhesive that is usually included in the purchase. While these are still easy to install, they require a little more planning because you cannot move them once set in place. They can also be challenging to clean if they do not have some removable components.

Fit

Barriers have a one-size-fits-most design, while most crumb guards are cut-to-fit. Conversely, surface stove guards come in both pre-cut options for specific stoves and cut-to-fit options that you’ll need to customize yourself. Pre-cut options are often a single piece of material that covers the entire surface of the stove. This gives them a more seamless look that almost makes it seem like they are part of the stove itself. Cut-to-fit models usually come as small squares that go around a single burner. To cover a four-burner stove, you would use four of these single squares. These are just as effective for protecting the surface of your stove from food and grease, but they do not offer the same seamless look.

What to look for in a quality stove guard

BPA and PFOA free

Stove guards generally won’t come into contact with your food, but it is still a good idea to choose one that doesn’t contain potentially harmful chemicals. This means opting for a stove guard that is both PFOA and BPA-free.

Heat resistance

While all stove guards are heat resistant, they vary in how high of temperatures they can withstand. This may be as little as 450 degrees on the low end, and on the high end around 600 degrees. The higher the temperatures a stove guard can withstand, the longer it will last before needing to be replaced. There is also less chance of accidentally burning it somehow.

Thickness

Along with heat resistance, the thickness of a surface stove guard plays a role in how durable it is. Most are somewhere between 0.2 and 0.8 millimeters thick. Thinner models are easier to cut down to size but are also more prone to tearing and may wear out quicker.

How much can you expect to spend on a stove guard

Most surface stove guards and crumb guards cost $10-$50. However, some model-specific stove guards can cost upwards of $300. Barriers usually cost $30-$100.

Stove guard FAQ

How long do stove guards last?

A. Surface stove guards can last anywhere from one to two years before they begin to wear out and need to be replaced. Crumb guards and stove guard barriers can easily last for several years.

Can I use a stove guard on an electric stove?

A. Stove guards that cover the surface should only be used with gas stoves. Crumb guards and stove barriers can be used around any type of stove.

What are the best stove guards to buy?

Top stove guard

StoveGuard Premium Stove Protector

What you need to know: This pre-cut stove surface guard offers a seamless, high-end design that looks like it is part of your appliance.

What you’ll love: It is available in silver and black options, and it is PFOA and BPA free.

What you should consider: It is designed specifically for Samsung ranges.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stove guard for the money

Linda’s Essentials Gas Stove Burner Covers

What you need to know: This affordably priced pack of 10 squares can be cut to fit practically any gas stove.

What you’ll love: The burner ring is semi pre-cut, which makes customizing them to the size of your burner easy. Plus, you can throw it in the dishwasher for convenient cleaning.

What you should consider: The material is only designed to withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Qdos Aluminum Stove Guard

What you need to know: This easy-to-install barrier does a good job of protecting children from accidental burns and even doubles as a splatter guard.

What you’ll love: The width is adjustable from 22.5 to 38.5 inches wide, making it suitable for small and large stoves alike. Also, the walls can be removed and disassembled for easier cleaning.

What you should consider: It only works on flush-mounted, in-counter stoves and cannot be used on a range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

