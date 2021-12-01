Best steak knives

The first knife appeared roughly 2.5 million years ago. Maybe cavemen liked to serve fillet mignon on Fridays?

Which steak knife is best?

When serving a beautiful buttery fillet or sirloin, the last thing you want your guests to have to do is wrestle with the meat because their knife is blunt or poorly made. The steak knife you choose is almost as important as the cut of meat you decide to cook. Whether it’s serrated, straight or hollowed, your steak knife should be made from quality materials and be well-balanced so that you can fully appreciate the cut of meat.

The best steak knife comes from the Dalstrong Steak Knives 5-Inch set.

What to know before you buy a steak knife

Serrated or smooth

When you think of a steak knife, you’ll most likely picture a small serrated knife, but a straight-edged steak knife is actually a better choice.

Straight: A steak knife with a straight edge won’t get stuck on the fatty bits and end up tearing your meat apart instead of producing the clean slices you’re after.

The serrated knife is viewed as the more traditional steak knife. A serrated knife will get through fibrous meat with ease and help you with thicker steaks. Harrow: A harrowed-edge steak knife with small air pockets all along the blade. These small indentations will help you cut thinner slices of meat and prevent any meat from sticking to the blade.

Materials

As with most other knives, the material you choose for your steak knife is essential. Stainless steel is a popular choice as it is solid and durable while staying affordable. Stainless steel is also more likely to resist corrosion and everyday wear and tear.

Comfort

Something you should always take into consideration when looking at knives is the level of comfort. If steak is a regular dish in your house, these knives will appear at the dinner table a lot, so you want to make sure that they are practical and comfortable to use.

If you can, try to get a feel for the knife and test out the balance. Hold the knife and feel the shape of the handle. Not only is the handle essential for comfort, but it is also vital for your safety. You need the knife to feel secure in your hand while you are holding and using it.

Handles are often available in steel, pakkawood and plastic. A knife with a good grip provides comfortable slicing, accuracy and maneuverability.

What to look for in a quality steak knife

Design

A well-designed steak knife can bring together a whole table setting. These knives will most likely be knives you use when you have guests, so paying attention to their appearance will benefit you. You want your steak knives to stand out while working together with the rest of the table. Consider steak knives with attractive handle designs or a unique shape.

Sharpness

The shape of the handle, the serration, and the materials used won’t matter if your knife is blunt. A good-quality steak knife comes super sharp and ready to slice through a sirloin straight out of the box. You want a sharp blade with good edge retention, but durable enough to withstand a good sharpening now and then.

Look for a full tang blade — that is, for a knife where the blade extends the length of the handle as well as what emerges from the handle. Not only are these blades safer to use, but they last a lot longer and provide better value for the money.

Safety features

Knives are sharp — there’s no doubt about that. With sharp utensils, you have to make sure you choose the option less likely to end with someone losing their grip and catching a bit of skin. A good-quality steak knife has a handle that offers a good amount of grip. Some handles have texture to help with this, while others simply are designed in a way that they fit perfectly into your hand with no risk of slippage.

How much you can expect to spend on a steak knife

A set of four good-quality steak knives will cost anywhere between $20-$300. The pricier options are often expertly crafted and built to last a very long time.

Steak knife FAQ

How long do steak knives last?

A. A well-made set of steak knives that have been appropriately looked after and sharpened regularly should last you a good few years.

How often should I wash my steak knives?

A. As with any utensil, you should wash your steak knives every time you use them. Hand-washing your blades helps them stay sharper for longer. The high heat of dishwashers will break down the knife’s durability and sharpness.

What’s the best steak knife to buy?

Top steak knife

Dalstrong Steak Knives 5-Inch

What you need to know: This is a sharp set of steak knives made of superior quality steel.

What you’ll love: These knives are made from German Thyssenkrupp steel. Dalstrong knives are known for lasting a very long time. They feature a full tang and are well balanced. The blades have been hand-shaped at a 14-16 degree angle for optimal usage.

What you should consider: These knives are quite heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top steak knife for the money

Chicago Cutlery 4-Piece Basics Steakhouse Knife Set

What you need to know: This is a classic set of serrated steak knives.

What you’ll love: These knives will remind you of the classic steakhouse-style knife. The handles are triple-riveted and made from wood. The steel is high-carbon and the full tang provides stability and balance.

What you should consider: Due to the serration, these knives cannot be sharpened.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wüsthof Classic Steak Knife Set

What you need to know: This is a classic set of good-quality steak knives.

What you’ll love: The knives are well-balanced with a full tang. The handle is well balanced and slim. The blade comes relatively sharp and is made from alloy steel.

What you should consider: These knives need to be sharpened regularly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

