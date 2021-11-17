Best Star Wars lamp

Star Wars lamps have been popular since the franchise began in 1977. A wide variety is available, from lightsaber lamps to night lights to keep old and young fans alike happy with their room illuminations.

Which Star Wars lamps are best?

There is more to Star Wars merchandise than action figures and iconic toy spaceships. Since the release of the sci-fi blockbuster in 1977, kids have been decorating their rooms with Star Wars posters, bed sheets, stuffed toys and lamps, to name just a few. Lightsaber lamps, wall lights, night lights and lava lamps are just a few of the different Star Wars lights you can purchase. The AOEVI: Star Wars 3D Night Light is a great Star Wars lamp to decorate any room for young or old fans alike.

What to know before you buy a Star Wars lamp

A Star Wars fan is sure to love a Star Wars lamp as a holiday or birthday gift. However, the fastly-growing, unofficial Star Wars holiday ‘May the Fourth’ is also an excellent day to give a lamp as a gift to any franchise fan.

Character

The choice of Star Wars character may be important when considering a night light for children. The purpose of night lights is to help children sleep. Buying a villainous Darth Vader night light may not have the desired effect on younger fans. Consider characters that your child loves and feels comfortable sleeping beside.

Brightness

Many Star Wars lamps are for nighttime ambiance or aesthetic decoration. These lamps may not be bright enough to illuminate the whole room. Reading, drawing or doing homework will require something more substantial. Consider the brightness of the light and its intended purpose before purchasing.

Power source

Some lights operate using a wall plug, some run on batteries and others require a USB cable. Make sure you have the necessary power points and adaptors or batteries needed to operate the lamp. Lamps not inclusive of batteries or cables can be frustrating, so check before buying.

What to look for in a quality Star Wars lamp

Detail

Some cheaply made lamps may not have great details in the face or attire of the character. Children or fans may be disappointed to receive a gift with such a poor design. Consider the lamp carefully using photos of the character or your judgment.

Light source

LED lamps are far more energy-efficient. Most of the energy produced by an LED lamp is light, meaning they generate much less heat than regular bulbs. They also last much longer, so an LED light will be much more cost-effective in the long run despite having a higher up-front cost than an incandescent bulb.

How much you can expect to spend on a Star Wars lamp

3D illusion night lights can start at less than $10, with larger desk and floor lamps costing up to $75. The size and purpose of the light will affect its price.

Star Wars lamp FAQ

What type of lamp will a Star Wars fan prefer?

A. Older Star Wars fans, from teenagers to adults, will probably prefer a more decorative lamp. These lamps tend not to give off too much light and primarily create ambiance in a room.

What are the best characters to choose when buying a Star Wars lamp?

A. Recently, the most popular character is ‘Baby Yoda’ (also known as The Child or Grogu) character from “The Mandalorian” TV show. Young children may identify best with this character. Older kids and other fans should be able to relate to any of the characters from the franchise. The most popular characters for a lamp are Darth Vader, R2-D2, Yoda, Chewbacca, an imperial stormtrooper or BB8. Iconic ships such as the Millenium Falcon or a TIE fighter would also be great choices.

What’s the best Star Wars lamp to buy?

Top Star Wars lamp

AOEVI: Star Wars 3D Night Light

What you need to know: This cool 3D illusion night light is an excellent purchase for any Star Wars fan looking to illuminate their room in a deeply-colored ambiance.

What you’ll love: This night light can also serve as an excellent room decoration. The four featured Star Wars icons light up in seven relaxing colors, creating a calm nighttime environment. Other features include dimmer and timer functions controlled remotely or by smart touch.

What you should consider: The 3D effect is an illusion created on a flat panel that works best in the dark; don’t expect a hologram.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Star Wars lamp for the money

Star Wars: The Child Squishy Light

What you need to know: This night light will appeal to fans of ‘Baby Yoda’ from the Disney+ TV show.

What you’ll love: The silicone material is soft and squishy, and the face lights up with a choice of two brightness settings controlled by tapping the head. A micro USB cable is included to power the lamp, or two not included AAA batteries can also be used.

What you should consider: Some reviewers mentioned that the size was small compared to what they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Star Wars: Darth Vader Lightsaber LED Lamp

What you need to know: Any Star Wars fan will be thrilled to purchase this or receive this as a gift. The iconic red color will appeal to fans of the original Star Wars baddie, Darth Vader.

What you’ll love: This lightsaber is authentically designed and features a well-detailed handle. It stands at 23.5-inches tall and makes a great night light or ambiance-creating decoration. It requires basic assembly and has the necessary plug to power it.

What you should consider: It is on the pricier side for Star Wars lamps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

