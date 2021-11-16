Best Star Wars book

If you’ve never read a Star Wars book before, then the “Thrawn Series” by Timothy Zahn is a great place to start. With interesting characters and storytelling that holds up after all these years, you’re sure to enjoy these books.

Which Star Wars book is best?

Can’t get enough of the “Star Wars” movies? Try switching to an older story-telling medium. With over 400 titles and counting, there are enough Star Wars books to keep you entertained in those long stretches between films. You just might find you love reading about your favorite space opera characters even more than watching them.

With so many books, it can be difficult to know where to start. Deciding if you’d prefer a standalone or series can help narrow your choices. A top choice by many, the “Darth Bane Star Wars Trilogy” by Drew Karpyshyn is an excellent series that features a Sith lord as the protagonist.

What to know before you buy a Star Wars book

Standalone

A standalone Star Wars novel is a good choice if you aren’t quite ready to commit to adding more than one book to your shelf. A standalone will give you an entire story in a single book. Sometimes these are completely independent stories, backstories to familiar characters, stories of what happened between films or even the events of the films in book form. Any are fun options to get your feet wet.

Series

If you are ready for a bigger commitment, consider starting a Star Wars trilogy or series. These will give you a longer, more in-depth story experience. They often explore the rise, successes and failures of certain protagonists or villains. There are also books featuring the untold adventures of your favorite characters from the movies.

Young adult readers

If you’re looking for a Star Wars book for a YA reader, try selecting one with a protagonist in their teens. Check the book blurb to get an idea of what the book is about. Your teen will probably prefer a coming-of-age story over a tale of political intrigue and military strategy. Some Star Wars books are labeled YA, though your YA reader may also enjoy those written with adults in mind if they are a more advanced reader or if the book has a plot or character that interests them.

What to look for in a quality Star Wars book

Setting era

The Star Wars books span thousands and thousands of years. You can read about The Old Republic that existed long before Luke Skywalker, the time of the Clone Wars, the time between the prequel movies and the original series, the adventures of the new jedis trained by Master Luke and the adventures of the descendants of all your favorite characters from the movies.

Canon vs. Legend

If you do any research into the Star Wars books, you’ll find references to the Canon and Legend timelines. This split occurred when Disney acquired Lucusfilm. When Disney made the last trilogy in the “Skywalker Saga,” they changed the existing timeline. Legend stories are those written before the acquisition and Canon are those written after.

Familiar characters vs. new characters

A big choice you’ll have to face when deciding which Star Wars book you want, is if you prefer a story with familiar characters or new ones. There are many books that feature the characters from the movies, including Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and Darth Vadar, but don’t be shy about meeting some new jedis and Siths lords. Some of the best Star Wars books are about characters never seen in the films.

What you can expect to spend on a Star Wars book

For a paperback trilogy set, expect to spend $35-$40. If you are buying an individual book, you’ll spend $9-$20, depending on if the book is paperback or hardback.

Star Wars book FAQ

Where is the best place to start?

A. If you’ve never read a Star Wars book before, then the “Thrawn Series” by Timothy Zahn is a great place to start. With interesting characters and storytelling that holds up after all these years, you’re sure to enjoy this series.

How do I read the Star Wars books in order?

A. While there is no real correct order in which to read the books, two popular choices are to either read them in chronological order or in the order of publication. While either of these can be a good choice depending on your goals, either can give you some serious reading fatigue. A better option might be reading the books that pique your interest the most each time you finish a book or series and look for a new one to start.

What’s the best Star Wars book to buy?

Top Star Wars book

“Darth Bane Star Wars Trilogy” by Drew Karpyshyn

What you need to know: This trilogy is perfect for those tired of series with the “good guys” as the protagonists.

What you’ll love: Get a glimpse into the dark side with this series that explores the rise of the Sith lord Darth Bane. Follow Darth Bane from his time as an acolyte at the Sith academy to arbiting a new philosophy of rule and the fascinating journey between the two.

What you should consider: On the off chance that you don’t like the first book, you might not want to read the other two books you’ve already purchased.

Top Star Wars book for the money

Top Star Wars book for the money

“Master & Apprentice (Star Wars)” by Claudia Grey

What you need to know: For fans of Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi, this book explores the testing of their relationship in events that take place before “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.”

What you’ll love: As Qui-Gon considers an offer to join the Jedi council that would end his time as Obi-Wan’s master, Obi-Wan worries this means he has failed Qui-Gon somehow. When they are both called on a mission, their relationship and Obi-Wan’s faith in Qui-Gon is tested like never before.

What you should consider: Some readers have commented this book is light on action.

Worth checking out

Worth checking out

“Star Wars: Thrawn Series” Set by Timothy Zahn

What you need to know: This series is great for those who love books with intrigue and brilliant protagonists.

What you’ll love: You’ll love journeying with the fascinating protagonist Admiral Thrawn as he faces the challenges of climbing the ranks of the Galactic Empire. Watching Thrane as he pits his brilliance, instincts and knowledge against the tasks set before him and employ them in pursuit of his own goals is wildly entertaining.

What you should consider: You might find yourself rooting for the Empire while reading this series.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

