Depending on your home or office setup, you could benefit from additional lighting besides just a small table lamp. Look into floor lamps, especially for extra light and design space.

Which small table lamps are best?

Electrical lighting was one of the most game-changing technologies to come to the home, period. As time wore on and they became better and cheaper, they also became smaller. The small table lamp is now one of the most used lighting fixtures for any location that needs a touch of extra light.

The best small table lamp is the Elegant Designs Rectangular Dual-Stacked Stone Ceramic Table Lamp. This lamp provides more than just excellent lighting. It also evokes a calming and earthy atmosphere to keep you that much more stress-free.

What to know before you buy a small table lamp

Shade

Very few small table lamps don’t use a lamp shade, as they are designed to provide ambient lighting rather than a bright, focused light. A good lamp shade will diffuse bulbs that are too bright, as well as direct the light in the direction of the lamp shade’s openings. Some small table lamps can have their shades changed, while others are stuck with the shade they came with.

Adjustability

Most small table lamps are not designed with much adjustability in mind, i.e. the ability to alter the level of brightness or color of the light bulb or adjust the frame or shade to direct the light. If adjustability is important to you, then a desk lamp would likely be a better option. You can always purchase smart light bulbs to finely control the light and color as well.

What to look for in a quality small table lamp

Ports

Some small table lamps include one or more port types in their base as a way to prevent a situation where you don’t have enough outlets for all your electronic devices. Most of these lamps with extra ports include one or two USB ports for charging phones, tablets and other devices. You’ll often see these in hotel rooms. Better lamps will include a fully functioning outlet into their base.

On/off switch

The placement of the on/off switch can greatly affect your experience with your new lamp. The most common places for an on/off switch are on the cord, on the base or around the bulb. On/off switches on the cord can be difficult and frustrating to use, as you need to pull the cord to reach the switch. Base and bulb switches are much easier to use, but some consumers don’t like the aesthetic interruption of a clearly present switch.

How much you can expect to spend on a small table lamp

Small table lamps have a wide variety of costs determined by their designs, qualities, sizes and brands, among other factors. The most affordable models typically cost around $15-$20, while those in the high-end range can cost $100 or more, should the brand and materials be luxurious enough. Most small table lamps cost between $20-$60.

Small table lamp FAQ

What’s the most energy-efficient kind of lightbulbs to use in a small table lamp?

A. Efficiency in light bulbs is a measure of how much electricity is converted to light instead of heat. There are three main types of light bulbs you can use in a small table lamp, each with their own percentage of efficiency: incandescent, fluorescent and LED. Incandescent bulbs are the oldest, least-efficient light bulb, converting only 10% of their energy into light with the rest being generation of heat. Fluorescent and LED bulbs have similar efficiencies at 85% and 90% respectively. When possible, it is recommended to always select an LED light bulb or a fluorescent light bulb if not possible.

What’s the difference between watts and lumens?

A. Both lumens and watts are important when shopping for a light bulb to fit your new small table lamp. Watts are a measurement of how much energy a light bulb uses. Lumens are a measurement of how bright a light bulb can be. Light bulbs of identical wattages can have different lumens, so try to find a low-wattage bulb with your preferred level of brightness.

What’s the best small table lamp to buy?

Top small table lamp

Elegant Designs Rectangular Dual-Stacked Stone Ceramic Table Lamp

What you need to know: The brand of this small table lamp is spot on when it says it has an elegant design.

What you’ll love: The stacked-stone design brings a peaceful, earthy mood to any table it’s placed on. It requires only one E26, 60-watt bulb to function and it doesn’t draw much power when switched on.

What you should consider: The color of the stones can vary from one model to the next, so you can’t be sure what they’ll look like before it arrives.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Macy’s

Top small table lamp for the money

Limelights Brushed Steel Lamp with Fabric Shade

What you need to know: This is a simple lamp that lights up your table well with costs right down the middle range.

What you’ll love: It comes in almost 20 shade color options to fit your table’s aesthetics. You can get everything from basic white and black shades to teal, red, pink and purple. An outlet in the base allows you extra access to power for objects like chargers, alarm clocks and digital picture frames.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the lamp did not function once it arrived, requiring a return and replacement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Surpass Lighting Crystal Silver Table Lamp, Pack of 2

What you need to know: This pack of two small table lamps make it more affordable to light up a larger amount of your home as needed.

What you’ll love: Two USB ports in the base allow for easy phone, tablet and smartwatch charging and the off/on switch is located on the base for easy activation/deactivation. The crystal design gives a touch of class to the lamp’s surroundings.

What you should consider: The silver lampshade design is made of plastic rather than actual metal and the crystals in the lampshade have been reported to fall off when jostled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.