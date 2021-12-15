Best Ralph Lauren bath towel

Ralph Lauren is an iconic American luxury brand. Not only synonymous with high fashion, the RL label boasts high-style, high-quality home good products such as bath towels.

Which Ralph Lauren bath towel is best?

A long luxurious bath or a relaxing hot shower ends best with a plush and absorbent bath towel. The best weave is dense and fluffy, so when draped, it feels soft and cozy. The Ralph Lauren Sanders Cotton Bath Towel is the perfect towel. It effectively soaks up the moisture on your skin and provides warmth despite the water its fibers have absorbed.

What to know before you buy a Ralph Lauren bath towel

Bath towels are a bathroom necessity. Color will be a consideration if your goal is to accent bathroom décor. Are you looking for a particular size? Many manufacturers offer a few dimensions to accommodate a range of body sizes, including children. The material may be the most important element to consider while shopping for your next bath towel.

Color

Bath towel color is key when complementing a vanity and bathroom cabinetry. Towel color can punctuate bath accessories on a countertop. Often, wall color dictates towel color selections. Take inventory of the features on either side of your towel rod to narrow color choices.

Size

Size matters in bath towel selection. Are you shopping for a child, a teenager or an adult? The size of the end user will determine your towel selection. Petite adults may prefer a towel with less material while larger adults may be partial to a towel crafted with more fabric. Typically, Ralph Lauren bath towel and bath sheet dimensions range from 30-by-56 inches to 32-by-72 inches.

Material

Cotton is king in the business of bath towels. Whether it’s Turkish, Egyptian or cotton from India, deciding which type of cotton best meets your needs may determine which towel you buy. The degree of absorbency, drying ability, bacteria-resistant qualities and softness are some factors to consider. Hemp and flax are other towel textiles. These less popular weaves derive from plant stalks and not from a plant seed, as does cotton.

What to look for in a quality Ralph Lauren bath towel

Chemical-free textiles

Textiles that are certified sustainable and free of harmful substances have become popular. Many Ralph Lauren bath towel styles are certified “Made in Green by Oeko-Tex.” This specialized classification pledges that the textile products it certifies are nontoxic to humans and environmentally friendly.

Absorbency

The grasp of a bath towel as you first step from your shower or tub may give you an immediate hint of its absorbency. If your hand feels a thick, dense and fluffy weave, expect superior drying ability. Ralph Lauren crafts some of its bath towels with Turkish cotton. Turkish cotton is known for its softness and ability to wick away moisture. Consumers should wash their towels before first use to enhance absorbency.

Weight

Textile weight is measured in grams per square meter. A range of 600-900 GSM indicates a heavy, near-sponge-like quality bath towel. At 710 GSM, many Ralph Lauren bath towels exude a sought-after plush thirstiness. Generally, the higher the towel weight, the thicker the towel. However, be aware that not all product descriptions provide towel weight details.

How much you can expect to spend on a Ralph Lauren bath towel

A Ralph Lauren bath towel or bath sheet ranges in price from $32-$70.

Ralph Lauren bath towel FAQ

What should you look for in a towel that resists bacterial growth?

A. Bath towels that do not promote bacterial growth contain antimicrobial agents. Labels and online item descriptions will highlight this feature.

What should you do when you first remove the packaging and tags from a new Ralph Lauren bath towel?

A. After you receive your new bath towel, machine washing and drying it provides several benefits including:

Activating absorbency

Promoting fiber plumpness

Washing out excess dyes

Releasing lint

What’s the best Ralph Lauren bath towel to buy?

Top Ralph Lauren bath towel

Ralph Lauren Sanders Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set

What you need to know: This premium bath towel is plush and absorbent earning a track record of repeat purchasers.

What you’ll love: With a variety of colors to choose from, you’re sure to find one that complements your bathroom and its accessories. Happy purchasers tout the towel’s quality, durability and absorbency. The towel is available in a set that includes hand towels and washcloths.

What you should consider: Some consumers found the towel thinner than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Top Ralph Lauren bath towel for the money

Ralph Lauren Wescott Bath Towel

What you need to know: Ralph Lauren quality endures with this towel at a more reasonable price than other styles.

What you’ll love: The soft-to-the-touch feel pleases content purchasers. The value connected with buying an upscale brand at a fraction of the cost of other styles makes this towel a customer favorite.

What you should consider: Colors are limited. Some customers reported the towel shed lint.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ralph Lauren Greenwich Bath Towel

What you need to know: This cotton towel is made in India and gained popularity several years ago.

What you’ll love: Like other Ralph Lauren bath towels, the Greenwich towel is 100% cotton. That means it will absorb moisture efficiently. Retailers price the Greenwich towel economically, giving customers a great brand at a competitive price.

What you should consider: This style is an older Ralph Lauren design, so quantities are limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

