Best PS5 Black Friday sales

Sony recently released a firmware update that finally allows users to add additional internal storage, as long as the drive you use meets certain size, performance and cooling requirements.

What are the best Deals on PS5 Black Friday Sales?

With the holiday season right around the corner, you can expect all kinds of great discounts on electronics like wireless headphones, 4K TVs, games and gaming accessories. If you’re lucky enough to have already gotten your hands on a PS5, there will assuredly be some excellent short-term deals just after Thanksgiving on both games and various accessories. Looking into trends from console sales in years past, you can even expect some big-name games to get significant price cuts.

Finding a PS5 console on Black Friday

While some online retailers have had restocks in the past few months, it’s all but certain that there will be no discounts on the actual PS5 console. You will still probably have trouble even finding one for sale at most online stores. The ideal way to find the best deals on PS5 consoles on the Black Friday sales is to ask your local game store or PC hardware outlet. Calling or emailing them can work, and by some accounts, actually heading down to the store and asking someone in person can provide better results. If your only option is to buy a PS5 console online, be prepared to fork over more than $1,000 to a third-party seller.

The best discounted PS5 games and accessories on Black Friday

It’s hard to accurately tell which titles and accessories will have discounts over the post-Thanksgiving weekend. At the moment, however, there are quite a few excellent titles that are already seeing significant price cuts, so it may well be worth getting your shopping out of the way now. Some of the games currently on sale are perfect for pushing your next-generation console to its limits, so you have plenty of good choices.

The best PS5 games on sale right now

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

This was one of the very first games Sony showcased leading up to the PlayStation 5 release, and there are some good reasons why. Sure, it’s a longtime beloved franchise with fun and exciting gameplay, but the first thing most people notice when loading up the new Ratchet & Clank is that it simply looks amazing. The colors, characters, scenery and overall graphic design of this popular game are nothing short of stunning. It’s also pretty telling that it received essentially unanimously positive reviews.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The latest installment in this storied franchise takes you back to the 9th-century Viking conquests in England with a touch of your character’s Norwegian homeland. It’s one of the most expansive games ever released and very much encourages open-ended exploration to find and clear the huge selection of missions, tasks and other accomplishments. You could easily spend dozens of hours on this largely historically accurate experience.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

While slightly lesser-known than other games, this is one of the top open-world offerings of recent years. It’s been compared to both the Assassin’s Creed series and the all-time great Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and offers colorful, fun graphics, immersive gameplay and reliable mechanics that are easy to understand. As far as combat-based games go, it’s not gory and doesn’t involve hurting actual humans, so it’s perfect for young gamers who like bright, action-packed experiences.

Metro: Exodus

If you like exploring terrifying, post-apocalyptic, nuclear wastelands, this is the ideal game for you. You’ll navigate abandoned and forgotten landscapes and structures while encountering some of the most frightening mutants ever seen in the gaming world. Few games will get your heart pounding as effectively as this one, which bears a warning that this is not a game for kids or the faint of heart.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The “platformer” genre was one of the first to widely capture the hearts and minds of kids when console gaming first became mainstream, and in the 21st century, it’s still alive and well. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a direct spin-off of the iconic LittleBigAdventure platforming classic. While it’s great fun for players of all ages, its reasonable learning curve and overall moderate to low difficulty make it a great choice for the youngest gamers. Aside from the fun gameplay, the visuals and especially the soundtrack make it a wonderful experience.

Returnal

Returnal is a third-person roguelike combat game that incorporates some elements of RPG and looter-shooter games. It drops you into procedurally generated alien landscapes where you’ll need to fight your way to safety. While it’s not as devastatingly difficult as a game like Demon’s Souls (a beloved classic in its own right), there’s a pretty steep learning curve and it remains challenging from start to finish. For that reason, it’s not recommended for novice gamers, but those experienced with action-packed roguelikes will love it.

Some great discounted PS5 accessories

Gigabyte Aorus NVMe SSD

There was a time when an 825GB drive like the one inside the PS5 could hold a huge number of games, but that’s no longer the case. If you constantly have to decide whether to delete games to make room for new ones, consider treating yourself to an expansion drive. This high-speed NVMe drive checks all the boxes for compatibility with the PS5’s internal expansion slot and real-world results agree that it works perfectly.

HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset

In truth, most dedicated gaming headsets just don’t sound great, fit comfortably or last very long. HyperX has been the exception to that rule for a few years now, pumping out many refined, comfortable and durable headsets. The Cloud Revolver represents a blend of some of their most important advancements, topped off with a suspension-style headband that keeps you from getting sore over long periods of play.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset

HyperX makes some great high-end gaming headsets, but they also make remarkably good budget-friendly models. The Stinger is their least expensive offering, and while it’s not exactly new, it’s of significantly better quality than just about anything in its price range. That’s even more true when it has a notable discount like it does right now.

Fyoung Controller Charging Station

Nobody enjoys hunting for cables, snaking them around various electronics on a shelf and leaving them to sit there cluttering up your space. Instead, consider a controller charging station like this, which requires nothing more than turning the controller upside down and placing it on the unit when you finish playing. It’s already an affordable piece of equipment, and as it’s about 50% off at the moment, it’s currently pretty tough to pass up.

