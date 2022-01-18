Best Propel drone

Propel has a collaboration with “Star Wars,” where certain models are based on various “Star Wars” vehicles.

Which Propel drones are best?

Propel offers drones for various needs, whether for entertainment or practicing serious flying. Featuring various stabilization technologies such as a 6 axis gyro, these drones can perform various tricks, maneuver through obstacles and record footage at stable levels. There are Propel models that are extremely compact, so if you want a drone that can fit in the palm of your hand, Propel takes lightweight to a whole different level. If you’re looking for a drone that has stealth and HD footage capability, the Propel Snap 2.0 Compact Folding Drone is the best choice.

What to know before you buy a Propel drone

Weight

Before you buy a Propel drone, it’s important to make sure you understand the weight regulations. Depending on the weight of the drone, you might have to register it with the Federal Aviation Administration. If the drone you want to buy weighs between .55 and 55 pounds, they require you to register it for safety reasons. Some Propel drones are lighter than .55 pounds, but others fall within the listed weight range. Make sure you check how heavy your drone is before you buy it so you’ll know if you need to register it.

Controllers

While Propel drones can be easy to fly, some models are very small and you may lose track of them if you’re not watching them closely. That’s why when you first get a Propel drone, you should make sure that you start at slow speed levels. That way, you get more familiar and comfortable with using a Propel drone. The controllers are essential for piloting the drones. It’s best to learn the controls on how to turn, increase speeds, and change elevation heights before trying to do flying tricks in the early stages.

Parts

Propel is very reliable when it comes to part replacements, as many of their models include replacement part guarantees and warranties. Some also come with extra parts. You never want to crash a drone, but flying them can be hard as you are trying to maneuver a flying object. Sometimes crashes can be inevitable. Many of these drones are built to withstand those crashes, but knowing that you have spare parts or guarantees for replacement parts can put your mind at ease when flying.

What to look for in a quality Propel drone

Six-axis gyro

A six-axis gyro is a technology that involves using sensors to monitor and help with the stability, flying and acceleration of the drones. Originally, there was the three-axis gyro, which measured the speed of rotation in three different axes: pitch, roll, and yaw. The term “six-axis gyro” does not mean that there are six axes; it just means that it is a three-axis gyro with an additional three-axis accelerometer that measures the acceleration of the x, y and z axes. Most Propel drones have this kind of technology. It helps keep the drones stable, especially when you’re trying to record film. So if there is a slight breeze or your hands are slightly fidgety when operating the device, the six-axis gyro helps make sure the drone flies efficiently.

Flying time

Some Propel drones can only fly as little as around 5 minutes, while some can fly for longer periods like 10 minutes. If you’re looking to get the most flying time out of a Propel drone, look for ones that are more in the 10-minute area. It’s also best to keep these drones fully charged before going out so that the battery doesn’t die too quickly.

How much you can expect to spend on a Propel drone

Propel drones can range from $20-$100. Drones in the $20-$60 range are typically more for flying for fun and performing cool tricks, but they don’t have very long battery life. Propel drones in the $60-$100 range will have more performance-geared features such as HD cameras, longer flying ranges and various sensors.

Propel drone FAQ

How high can you fly a drone?

A. The FAA states that the maximum altitude you can fly a mini drone at is 400 feet above the ground and higher as long as it remains within 400 feet of a structure. For more considerable heights, you would need to get special permission.

How far can a Propel drone fly?

A. The range of a Propel drone will vary depending on the model. Some Propel drones can travel 300 feet away from you and the controller. Some might only be able to fly up to 100 feet away. It’s best to stick to the recommended range of the drone because if you surpass the range, the drone can end up crashing, losing connection or flying away. If you want a drone with a longer flying range, then you’ll have to spend the money on a higher-end model.

What’s the best Propel drone to buy?

Top Propel drone

Propel Snap 2.0 Compact Folding Drone

What you need to know: For stealth and HD filming, this Propel drone has a compact design and maneuvers easily.

What you’ll love: Using a camouflage design, this drone can almost appear to disappear into the skies while you operate it. The HD camera can film video in 720p resolution, which isn’t too bad for how affordable the drone is.

What you should consider: The control range is limited with this drone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Propel drone for the money

Propel VL-3511 Maximum X01 Grey Micro Drone

What you need to know: If you need to fit into tight spaces with a drone, this micro drone is perfect.

What you’ll love: The quadcopter design allows you to perform 360-degree turns, flips and other neat tricks. There is an included controller and spare parts included, just in case you lose or damage replaceable parts.

What you should consider: The drone is considerably tiny.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Propel Star Wars Quadcopter

What you need to know: This is one drone from the Propel “Star Wars” collaboration, perfect for those who are a fan of the historic franchise.

What you’ll love: This drone picks up speed fairly fast and can travel up to 35 mph, along with having three different speeds. With the app, you can battle against other users virtually.

What you should consider: The average run time is fairly short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ade Hennis writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.