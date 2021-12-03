Best outdoor lamp table

Which outdoor lamp table is best?

A sturdy outdoor lamp table that is resistant to weather is the best place to put a lamp outdoors. Lamp tables are made from various materials and come in several different sizes. Before purchasing an outdoor lamp table, consider the dimensions of the table, if it needs to be assembled, what it is made from and if it is resistant to all types of weather it will encounter outdoors.

If you are looking for an outdoor table that is large and sturdy enough to support a lamp and is resistant to weather, the Ground Patio Steel Side Table is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an outdoor lamp table

Dimensions

Before purchasing an outdoor lamp table consider the dimensions where you plan to place the table. If the table is to be the centerpiece for an outdoor patio set, consider a larger-sized table. If the lamp is to rest on a side table, choose an option with smaller dimensions.

If the user’s measurements do not line up with those in the product’s description, then the product will not fit in the intended space.

Material

Tables made with wood have a higher chance of termite problems, while tables made with metal are more likely to rust. Purchase an outdoor lamp table that is resistant to these factors.

Weatherproof

Before purchasing an outdoor lamp table, make sure it is resistant to typical weather in your area. For example, if humidity or rain is common, consider an item that is waterproof, rust-resistant and wards off fungus and bacteria. Outdoor lamp tables that are resistant to multiple weather conditions last longer.

Color or stain

The color or stain of the outdoor lamp table should match the rest of the patio furniture it neighbors.

What to look for in a quality outdoor lamp table

Durability

A quality outdoor lamp table is made to be durable. Whether the table is wood, metal or plastic, its legs should be sturdy and durable enough to prevent the table from falling, and should be able to withstand elements such as wind and rain.

Compact

An outdoor lamp table should be compact enough to fit beside outdoor patio furniture and be stored when not in use. Outdoor folding tables or coffee tables that are easy to take apart are convenient to store.

Easy assembly

The best outdoor lamp tables are easy to assemble. If the product requires extensive assembly, it will state that on the website. Manufacturers may offer a pricing option for experts to come and assemble the item for you.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor lamp table

The best outdoor lamp tables cost $20-$70 depending on the material used to make the item, weatherproof properties and durability. Outdoor lamp tables made with durable high-quality material and that are weather-resistant are priced higher.

Outdoor lamp table FAQ

Why are slats important to consider when purchasing an outdoor lamp table?

A. Outdoor lamp tables designed with slats allow for water to drain down rather than collect on the top of the table. Items made with slats provide more protection for the lamp and allow the table to last longer.

What are the benefits of plastic tips for the legs of the table?

A. Plastic tips at the end of the legs prevent the floor it stands on from being scratched over time. They also prevent the floor from being scratched when the table is transported.

What’s the best outdoor lamp table to buy?

Top outdoor lamp table

Ground Patio Steel Side Table

What you need to know: This steel side table is made with durable material and comes in multiple colors.

What you’ll love: This item is resistant to staining. It is easy to clean and the materials to make it were sourced sustainably. This item is lightweight and the feet are coated with plastic. It is coated with a powder that allows it to resist weather and radiation from the sun. The legs of the table cross for added support and stability. Users can purchase the table with the option of expert assembly for an added fee.

What you should consider: The table does not hold as much weight as it is stated in the product description and it can be difficult to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor lamp table for the money

Renaissance Square Wood Outdoor Side Table

What you need to know: This outdoor side table is made from durable wood that works to fight off fungus and termite infestation.

What you’ll love: This item is easy to assemble and made with slats. It is lightweight and comes with all the tools necessary to assemble. Due to its resistance to decay, it is less prone to bacteria and is easier to clean than most side tables used outdoors.

What you should consider: This item is painted rather than stained and the paint chips off. This item only comes in one color and design.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Fernlake Steel Outdoor Patio Side Table

What you need to know: This outdoor patio side table is the perfect size to fit a lamp and is made with a durable steel frame resistant to rust and multiple weather conditions.

What you’ll love: The top of the table is made with slats. This item is easy to clean and is best used when paired with patio furniture.

What you should consider: This table comes in one color and shape, and does not come preassembled. It requires assembly that may be a job for more than one person.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

