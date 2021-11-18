Best modern table lamp

You need a source of light in every space in your home, and modern table lamps are fashionable, functional and make a splendid addition to any nightstand or living room.

Which modern table lamps are best?

You need a source of light in every space in your home, and modern table lamps are fashionable, functional and make a splendid addition to any nightstand or living room. Modern table lamps come in a diverse array of designs so you can choose a table lamp to match the decor and style of your home. The Adesso Smart Home Circadian LED Table Lantern is a superior modern table lamp.

What to know before you buy a modern table lamp

Benefits

LED modern table lamps have a number of different benefits, including cost savings, less energy consumption, versatility and longevity.

Balance the modern table lamp with your furniture

Search for a balance between the furniture and the modern table lamp you purchase. For example, you shouldn’t place a small modern table lamp on a big table, or a tall modern table lamp on a low table.

Use

Are you going to use it simply as mood lighting, or to work or read? You will need various light patterns and brightness levels depending on how you use the table lamp. Bankers’ lamps and similar downlights form localized illumination pools.

What to look for in a quality modern table lamp

USB ports

LED modern table lamps in work spaces often have USB ports for charging your devices when needed. Some of these modern table lamps also have wireless charging for your smartphones with no cable needed. These options are worth looking into if you want a table lamp that allows you to charge your phone at night.

Modes

It’s common to see modern table lamps with multiple lighting or brightness modes as well as a snooze button and timer.

Flexibility

Consider the flexibility of the modern table lamp, especially if you’re using it for work lighting.

How much you can expect to spend on a modern table lamp

Modern table lamps range in price from about $15-$200. The most basic modern table lamps cost about $15-$40, while midrange modern table lamps vary in price from about $25-$70. The most high-end modern table lamps go for more than $200.

Modern table lamp FAQ

Why are LED lightbulbs rated in lumens rather than watts?

A. More and more traditional lightbulbs are being measured in lumens as well. Lumens is the proper unit of measurement for brightness, while watts refers to the amount of energy a lightbulb consumes.

Two lightbulbs with the same amount of wattage might have very different apparent brightness, but two 800-lumen lightbulbs, which translate to about 60 watts, will always have the same amount of brightness.

Can you use LED lightbulbs in your current table lamps?

A. You probably can use LED bulbs in your current table lamps, as long as you purchase a lightbulb that matches the fitting of your current table lamp. You might be able to change the fitting if it’s unusual. Speak to an electrician or technician if you are unsure, but it is typically a fairly straightforward job.

Why do LED bulbs emit blue light?

A. LED bulbs don’t necessarily emit blue light. Early LED lightbulbs did emit blue light, and those bulbs are still on the market, but you can also get a wide range of different LED lightbulbs, including ones that don’t emit blue light. Look at the Kelvin rating, which is also known as the color temperature of the lightbulb.

About 1,900 Kelvin translates to candlelight; 4,500 Kelvin is comparable to daylight; and 7,500 Kelvin looks like a cool white light that can often appear bluish. LED lightbulbs are available in many variations across this range.

What’s the best modern table lamp to buy?

Top modern table lamp

Adesso Smart Home Circadian LED Table Lantern

What you need to know: This elegant modern table lamp from Adesso includes a smart switch to adjust the quality of the light to your body clock.

What you’ll love: This table lamp has an elegant and sleek design as well as adjustable color brightness and temperature, meaning it’s warmer at night and cooler during the daytime to sync with your body’s biorhythms.

What you should consider: This modern table lamp doesn’t switch colors, only the warmth and brightness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top modern table lamp for the money

Brightech Grace LED USB Bedside Table and Desk Lamp

What you need to know: This attractive and affordable modern table lamp from Brightech puts out a glowing, warm light.

What you’ll love: This table lamp is compact and small, and comes in your choice of brown or black. The lamp creates an ambient, warm light and has a pull chain.

What you should consider: There are some problems with the USB port not working properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lighting Ever Dimmable LED Desk Lamp

What you need to know: This modern table lamp from Lighting Ever has a few issues with stability but it provides plenty of features and quality for the price.

What you’ll love: This table lamp comes with a highly adjustable head and neck as well as seven brightness or intensity levels and a choice of white or black. The lamp is long-lasting, durable and inexpensive.

What you should consider: The modern table lamp can tip if the neck of the lamp is stretched too much.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

