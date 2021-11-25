Best mini waffle maker

You can easily enhance your waffle batter by adding ingredients such as vanilla extract, cinnamon or even ground hazelnuts or pecans.

Which mini waffle maker is best?

Just because you have a small kitchen or live in a dorm doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be able to eat homemade waffles. Mini waffle makers are compact, handy and affordable. They make it easy to prepare special breakfasts quickly in even the tightest spaces.

If you’re looking to add personal waffles into your morning menu, check out the Dash Mini Waffle Maker. It’s small but powerful and comes in over a dozen different patterns and colors. Not only can you make crispy, golden waffles, but you can have them in skull, heart and even pineapple shapes.

What to know before you buy a mini waffle maker

Safety

Any kitchen appliance comes with its safety hazards. For example, most mini waffle makers don’t have an on and off switch, so you’ll have to remember to unplug it after you’re finished. It’s best to look for one with a cool-touch handle, especially if you have little ones that like to help in the kitchen. If the one you choose doesn’t offer this feature, be sure to have oven mitts on hand for everyone’s protection. It’s also smart to find one with a latching handle, so the hot batter doesn’t spill out onto anyone’s hands while cooking.

Who you’re cooking for

Some mini waffle makers only make one at a time, while others can make up to four. If you’re making breakfast for the whole family, it’ll be more efficient to find the latter. These often come in cute and unique shapes as well. If your family has different preferences for the shades of their waffles, consider purchasing one with advanced temperature controls. If they enjoy all different waffle types, get one that can make multiple kinds. If it’s just for you or a partner, you can go with something a little simpler.

Cleaning

The easiest way to clean your waffle maker is to make sure it has a nonstick coating before you even buy it. This will save you a lot of time scrubbing it out in the long run. You can also look for one with a removable plate you can simply stick in the dishwasher when it’s cooled down. If it isn’t removable, cleaning can still be easy. Just wipe it down with a soapy rag as soon as it cools down enough to safely touch. Cleaning it immediately after use will prevent you from having to deal with hard, stuck-on bits.

What to look for in a quality mini waffle maker

Shapes

One of the best things about mini waffle makers is how many great shapes they come in. This makes them perfect for kids and fun-loving adults alike. Some of the most common examples include animals, hearts and even Mickey Mouse ears. Some waffle makers even make bowls for dynamic use such as breakfast bowls and sundaes. Of course, you can always go with the traditional circle, but you should consider what would bring you and your family the most enjoyment before you buy.

Flip or no flip

Mini waffle makers that flip ensure your breakfast cooks evenly and consistently. It also keeps holes from forming. Flip waffle makers should have a cool-touch handle to make sure you never burn yourself while cooking. No flip ones won’t take up as much time and attention, but they may not cook quite as evenly.

Versatility

Some waffle makers can make other foods, such as hash browns or paninis. Regardless of what you use it for, it should heat up quickly and cook just as fast so you don’t spend your entire morning making just a couple of waffles. It also helps to have an indicator light so you know exactly when it’s done. The more compact and lightweight it is, the more easily you can travel with it and make use of it.

How much you can expect to spend on a mini waffle maker

Mini waffle makers usually cost $10-$40 depending on the size, shape and how many they can make at one time.

Mini waffle maker FAQ

How long do mini waffles take to cook?

A. It depends on the waffle maker (always check the instructions) but most waffles only take four to six minutes to cook.

Do mini waffles fit in a toaster?

A. Most mini waffles are about the size of a standard store-bought toaster waffle and will fit and cook just as well in the toaster.

What’s the best mini waffle maker to buy?

Top mini waffle maker

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

What you need to know: This is a very light and versatile waffle maker available in multiple shapes, colors and patterns.

What you’ll love: It weighs just over 1 pound and can make paninis and hash browns as well as traditional waffles. It’s nonstick and easy to clean. It also has nonslip feet and an indicator light so you know exactly when it’s ready for your batter.

What you should consider: It’s easy to burn yourself on it. Some customers reported that the top half stopped working after a couple of months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Top mini waffle maker for the money

Nostalgia MyMini Personal Electric Waffle Maker

What you need to know: This is a quick and safe aqua mini waffle maker suited for all of your cooking needs.

What you’ll love: It heats up quickly and cooks just as fast. It has a cool-touch handle to keep your hands safe. The indicator light lets you know when it’s ready to fill. It only weighs 1 pound.

What you should consider: It’s only available in one color. The waffles it makes also aren’t the crispiest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney DCM-9 Mickey Mini Waffle Maker

What you need to know: This waffle maker produces one Mickey Mouse-shaped waffle.

What you’ll love: This features a nonstick plate for easy cleaning and a cord wrap for convenient use. It has nonskid rubber feet and an illuminated power light. You can use it to make multiple breakfast items.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced it breaking after just a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

