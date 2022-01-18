Best laundry hamper with lid

Dirty clothes don’t need to be an eyesore or offensive to the nose. The best laundry hamper with a lid cleans up your closet or laundry room, keeping dirty clothes out of the way.

Which laundry hamper with lid is best?

While investing in items that make household chores easier aren’t the most exciting purchases, they certainly make a difference. If you want to add some style to your laundry room or simply encourage your partner to stop leaving their socks on the floor, the best laundry hampers with a lid could be your solution.

Contain the dirty clothes and their stink when you get a laundry hamper with a lid. The BIRDROCK HOME Seagrass Laundry Hamper with Liner is a chic, charming option that will make your closet or laundry room appealing.

What to know before you buy a laundry hamper with lid

Function over fashion

Everything related to laundry has a function. The washer, dryer and even laundry detergent may come in cute, modern packaging, but if it doesn’t serve its purpose first, then it’s worthless. The same goes for a laundry hamper with a lid. The cutest, most adorable laundry basket won’t do you any good if it can’t stand upright or the lid doesn’t fit. Function over fashion will help you get the job done right.

Material options

Laundry hampers with lids come in an assortment of materials. While they all have their own set of pros and cons, it’s helpful to know your options. Typically, you can get a hamper in plastic, wicker or other woven material. Plastic tends to be affordable, lightweight and durable. It is often most practical, if lacking in style. Wicker baskets are stylish. They can also be strong and lightweight. Over time, however, they usually deteriorate and snag on clothing items. A woven basket can be natural or synthetic material. They are frequently eco-friendly yet expensive. You may find they are more of a decorative item than a functional piece of equipment.

Transportation

Unless you’re keeping your laundry hamper in the laundry room at all times, you will need to transport it from room to room. Making sure the basket is durable enough to handle the trip is important. Handles also make this part of the job more manageable. They should be strong enough to carry overloaded baskets without snapping or breaking off. You also want to make sure the handles are comfortable in your hands and don’t cause strain or bruising.

What to look for in a quality laundry hamper with lid

Capacity

The best laundry hampers with a lid will have a large enough capacity to hold a regular laundry load. If you’re the type of person who likes to do laundry every few days, you can get away with a smaller basket. However, if you prefer to do laundry every two weeks, you want to choose a large hamper that can hold lots of laundry. Laundry hampers tend to be measured in volume so consider the number of liters you’d benefit most. Keep in mind that a larger capacity means more durability to maintain the weight.

Strong handles and seams

The last thing you want is for your laundry hamper to split from the weight of holding your dirty clothes or for the handles to break while on your way to the washing machine. If you have many people using the hamper, be extra sure to choose something with durability.

Proper venting

A laundry basket with a lid is a great way to hide the mess and limit the number of smells permeating the room. However, you want to be sure the laundry basket is vented. That means there should be holes on the sides of the basket, even tiny ones, allowing the laundry inside access to circulating air. If there is no way for the laundry to vent, you’ll end up with horrendous smells by the time wash day comes around. Not only that but mold and mildew can build up in a laundry basket that doesn’t allow enough air circulation, which ruins clothing.

How much you can expect to spend on a laundry hamper with lid

You can find a laundry hamper for as little as $20, but the best laundry hampers with lids can be $50-$100. Some are as much as $150.

Laundry hamper with lid FAQ

Is there a difference between a laundry hamper and a basket?

A. Many people use these terms interchangeably to mean the same thing. If you’re being technical, then a “laundry basket” is a container used to transport either clean or dirty laundry. A “laundry hamper” often resides in a single room, such as the laundry room, and is meant to collect dirty laundry until there’s enough for a full load.

What is the average size of a laundry hamper?

A. It’s normal to find a laundry basket anywhere between 1 foot and 2 feet tall. It’s typical for a laundry hamper to have a 60-liter capacity, though you can find hampers both larger and smaller than this.

What are the best laundry hampers with lid to buy?

Top laundry hamper with lid

Birdrock Home Seagrass Laundry Hamper with Liner

What you need to know: If you can’t resist the refined style of a woven laundry hamper, then this breathable design with a lid will suit your aesthetics.

What you’ll love: This laundry hamper comes with a removable liner that’s machine washable to help keep your room smelling clean. It gives you plenty of space, storing up to two loads’ worth of laundry. Handwoven, you’ll fall in love with the unique, natural design.

What you should consider: Since it’s handmade, the product may arrive slightly different than pictured and the lid sometimes has a wonky fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top laundry hamper with lid for money

MH Gray Plastic Laundry Hamper 60 Liter Capacity

What you need to know: This laundry hamper may be the epitome of function over fashion with a 60-liter capacity and an easy-to-clean plastic material.

What you’ll love: The plastic design is woven to create a more luxurious appearance. Holes throughout the sides give your laundry plenty of air circulation. It is large, contemporary and resistant to rusting or modeling thanks to the durable plastic materials.

What you should consider: This hamper does not come with a liner.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Birdrock Home Double Laundry Hamper with Lid and Cloth Liner

What you need to know: Keep his and hers laundry separate with this innovative, two-sided hamper design.

What you’ll love: Keep laundry out of sight and your room tidy with this double laundry hamper and lid. The double hamper will hold up to two loads of laundry while keeping garments separated. It’s durable and lightweight, allowing easy, reliable transportation.

What you should consider: If improperly assembled, the lid does not fit perfectly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

