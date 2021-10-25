Make your hula hooping dreams come true and smash any dance-off with the best hula hoop on the market.

Which hula hoops are best?

There are few toys more emblematic of childhood than the hula hoop. While often considered a young toy, recent years have re-invented the hula hoop. Something that used to provide hours of fun for children has become an enjoyable activity and effective exercise for adults.

If you’re looking for a classic hula hoop that’s fitting for exercise and dance-offs, don’t miss out on the Hoops by All the Hoopla Adult 1 lb Light Weight Hula Hoops.

What to know before you buy a hula hoop

Sizing

Hula hoops come in different sizes to satisfy different users. For the best hula hooping experience, find a size ideal for you. The right size hula hoop should measure vertically from the floor to reach the top of your hip bone or higher. This means taller hoopers should use a bigger hoop while shorter hoopers should use a smaller hoop. Using a hoop that is either too big or too small for your body will limit your ability to hoop.

Safety

Hula hoops are a ton of fun and even a great workout when handled properly. Taking reasonable safety precautions before hula hooping helps enhance the experience. Always hoop on even ground to avoid tripping and minimize ankle injuries. Make sure there is plenty of room around you to allow space for the hoop and your movements. If you ever find yourself getting dizzy, take a break and sit down for a while, even consider getting assistance from your doctor if the issue persists.

Weighted hula hoops

All hula hoops have a certain weight, but weighted hula hoops have added weight. A weighted hoop can use a heavyweight material or be hollow to allow a user to add their desired weight. Whatever the case, consider your preferred weight before purchasing a hula hoop. If you want something you can easily toss around and do tricks around your arms, something lightweight is best. If you want a good ab workout, consider a weighted hula hoop to intensify your movements.

What to look for in a quality hula hoop

Color

The best hula hoops come in various colors, so you can find an option you love. While adults often use hula hoops for exercising, its primary purpose is fun. Don’t lose sight of this as you hunt for your favorite hula hoop. Find a color you enjoy most and hoop away to your heart’s desire.

Material

While most hula hoops are plastic, the material of adult hoops is dissimilar to a kids’ hula hoop. Children’s hula hoops can easily collapse when facing pressure, but an adult hula hoop uses more durable plastic, typically polyethylene. This reliable material is comparable to PVC piping, though typically, it is more lightweight and flexible to allow for an enjoyable hooping experience. Some adult hula hoops come with a foam cover to make the impact of hooping even more comfortable.

Accessories

Some of the best hula hoops come with extra accessories to improve your hula hooping session. This may be something simple such as a bag to make storage and transport easy. However, weighted hula hoops may come with extra weights and even companion apps to add variety to workouts and creativity to your hooping.

How much you can expect to spend on a hula hoop

Standard hula hoops range between $8-$15, but weighted hula hoops are usually in the $20-$50 range.

Hula hoop FAQ

What makes a good hula hoop?

A. The correct size is crucial for a good hula hoop, but durable materials also make a difference.

What size hula hoop is best for beginners?

A. Many adults do well to start with a hula hoop between 38 inches and 42 inches in diameter. Larger, heavier hoops are easier to start with, as long as they aren’t too large for a user.

How was hula hooping invented?

A. The origin story of the hula hoop isn’t fully known. The activity presented itself across different cultures and continents for several thousand years. Historians believe the Greeks utilized hula hoops for abdominal strength-building exercises.

What are the best hula hoops to buy?

Top hula hoop

Hoops by All the Hoopla Adult 1 lb Light Weight Hula Hoops

What you need to know: Handmade and designed to help both beginners and experts succeed, this one-pound hula hoop guarantees hours of fun and exercise.

What you’ll love: This hula hoop offers 11 colors and three size options. Both stylish and functional, the collapsible and easy-to-open design makes it portable and convenient. Extra grip tape keeps it moving around your body without falling.

What you should consider: This hula hoop is straightforward and doesn’t have weighted options or accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top hula hoop for the money

IENIN Weighted Exercise Hoop – Detachable and Weight Adjustable Design

What you need to know: This eight-sectioned hula hoop is simple to assemble and disassemble for hassle-free workouts and dance-offs.

What you’ll love: Great for beginner hoopers and expert dances, this hula hoop helps improve balance, flexibility and mobility. It comes in six different colors and has room for weights.

What you should consider: Some users complain this hoop isn’t padded enough and causes bruising, especially when weights are added.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

QRlitos Weighted Hula Smart Hula Hoop

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a weighted hula hoop that massages while you hoop, don’t miss out on this option.

What you’ll love: Quick rotation and floating massage points allow for an enjoyable hooping experience. It includes 24 detachable parts, allowing for flexibility in use. This smart hula hoop is easy to use even for struggling beginners.

What you should consider: Some users say this hula hoop offers a workout that is too challenging while others say the belt comes undone easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

