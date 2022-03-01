Best Head tennis racket

Despite being made from titanium and graphite, the popular Head Ti.S6 racket weighs only 8 ounces unstringed.

Which Head tennis racket is best?

With a passion for engineering and high-quality athletic equipment, the Head Co. has been around for over 70 years. Head’s tennis division began in 1968 and continues to provide cutting-edge tennis rackets used by some of the world’s best players, including multi-major winner Novak Djokovic.

There are plenty of Head tennis rackets for players to consider, whether it’s for high-level competition or a match with friends. For its quality and longer reach, the top choice is Head’s T1.S6 tennis racket.

What to know before you buy a Head tennis racket

What to look for in a racket if you are a beginner

Beginning players should look at tennis rackets 25-27 inches long to help control their serve. Numerous Head rackets have oversized heads of 105 square inches or larger, which provide more shot forgiveness as you learn the game. Look for a lighter racket of 11 ounces or less as you begin playing; over time, you may want a heavier racket for more power.

What to look for in a racket if you are an advanced player

Advanced players should look at longer rackets of 28-29 inches, and weighing more than 11 ounces, that provide greater power. The racket head should be smaller — less than 100 square inches — to offer better precision and spin control.

What to look for in a racket for your child

Head offers rackets designed for children and junior players. Preteens should look for rackets that are 22-24 inches long. Smaller rackets may be recommended for preschool-aged children. Oversized heads are best to encourage contact with the ball. Lighter rackets are also the best to start with. Some Head starter rackets weigh less than 8 ounces.

What to look for in a quality Head tennis racket

Frame

Most Head tennis rackets are made from aluminum, graphite, titanium or a combination of these metals. Aluminum frames cost the least and are lightweight, but can be scratched and dented. Graphite frames are stiffer and more powerful while still feeling light in your hand. Composite graphite frames mix titanium or fiberglass but provide a little more flexibility than a purely graphite frame, which can make it easier on your hands and wrists.

Strings

The most common string material is nylon, with different levels of firmness. For more feel and precise shot making, some rackets have strings that are a blend of nylon and polyester. The best strings — and by far the most expensive — are called natural gut and made from animal intestines. These are usually reserved for the high-end rackets and most advanced players.

Grip

Rubber grips are sticky but wear down more quickly. Leather grips are softer to the touch but can get slippery when wet. For improved grip, consider synthetic grips that have a textured cover.

How much you can expect to spend on a Head tennis racket

Basic starter Head rackets for both adults and children run $20-$45, while mid-level rackets made of graphite and with larger heads cost $80-$170. For the stiffest, most customized feel, the highest-end Head rackets begin at $170, with many costing $200-$250.

Head tennis racket FAQ

What grip do I need for my Head tennis racket?

A. The grips on Head rackets typically run between 4-4.875 inches in circumference. Find the best grip for your racket-swinging hand by measuring the distance between the middle of your palm and the tip of your fourth finger. This should give you the best feel and prevent unnecessary wrist or finger injuries.

What is the warranty on Head tennis rackets?

A. Most Head tennis rackets come with a limited one-year warranty on craftsmanship. They also have a 30-day full return policy.

What are the best Head tennis rackets to buy?

Top Head tennis racket

Head Ti.S6

What you need to know: This racket is lightweight but strong and durable to fit the needs of most types of tennis players.

What you’ll love: It’s made from titanium and graphite for extra power. A SofTac grip and ShockStop vibration-reducing technologies make this a cutting-edge design. It’s just under 28 inches long for extra support.

What you should consider: For some high-level tennis players, this racket may not feel as sturdy for competitive play. A racket cover is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top Head tennis racket for money

Head Instinct Junior Tennis Racket

What you need to know: This beginner racket is ideal for youngsters just learning the game and designed for their size and ability.

What you’ll love: The Instinct racket comes in 21-, 23- and 25-inch lengths perfect for children ages 4 to 8. The head is designed to reduce vibration and made of durable aluminum. It is easy to grip and weighs less than 8 ounces.

What you should consider: There were a few reports of the plastic racket end breaking with repeated wear and tear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Head Ti.Conquest Tennis Racket

What you need to know: This competitively priced racket is ideal for casual tennis players with its extra large sweet spot.

What you’ll love: This versatile racket is 27 inches long and has 108 inches of space in the oversized head. It has head light balance to reduce vibration. Made from nano titanium, the racket is lightweight but long-lasting.

What you should consider: There were a few concerns with the grip design and its long-term durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

